The Secret Hack for Staying in a Country Longer

I never took expatriatism seriously until I met Martina. We had become close friends while I was taking a year off from university to teach English in Spain, and when she realized I couldn’t afford to go home for Christmas, she insisted I stay with her family in Rome. I quickly fell in love with Italy, as I shared bowls of seafood pasta on Christmas Eve and laughed over rounds of tombola. Every subsequent visit (and frequently through WhatsApp), Martina proclaimed I was more suited for life in Italy than in the United States. I laughed off her comments, but at some point, in 2023, I started to take them seriously. Maybe she was onto something.

As an American citizen, I knew living in Italy had very real roadblocks—namely, the 90-day stay limit for travelers without a visa. For someone debating moving abroad, I didn’t think three months was enough time to figure out if I should completely give up my life in New York. The unlikely solution? I could learn Italian and get a student visa to stay longer.

I don’t think people ever stop being students—life’s one big classroom, after all—but enrolling in a language school is probably not most people’s knee-jerk method for securing a long-term visa. Let me explain: Many countries have schools dedicated to teaching the main language of that country. Oftentimes, enrolling in an intensive language program qualifies someone for a student visa, depending on the requirements of that country (more on that later).

In my case, I decided to enroll at the Academya Lingue language school in Bologna and was able to live la dolce vita from March until August of 2024. Being on a student visa gave me the ability to stop exploring like a tourist and start living like an Italian. Plus, creating a day-to-day routine was made all the easier with the phrases and words I learned during 20 hours of class a week.

These days, a ton of different visas enable U.S. citizens to stay abroad longer. There are visas dedicated to remote workers, visas for retirees, and even freelancer visas. But if you don’t qualify for any of those aforementioned options—or if you have a passion for learning a specific language—this visa may be perfect for you.

Getting a visa to learn a language can help you stay in beautiful places like Bologna, Italy for longer. Photo by Chloe Arrojado (left); trabantos/Shutterstock (right)

How do you get a visa to study a language in a foreign country?

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all guide to the requirements of this type of visa, as they vary between countries. Researching the specifics is paramount, but I’ve found many countries share a few basics:

Valid passport and expiration date. This one’s kind of a no-brainer. Some countries will want your passport to be valid for a minimum period of time after the visa expires. In my case, I had to make sure my passport was still valid for three months following the expiration of my visa.

This one’s kind of a no-brainer. Some countries will want your passport to be valid for a minimum period of time after the visa expires. In my case, I had to make sure my passport was still valid for three months following the expiration of my visa. Proof of admission to a language course. Rather than being limited to a semester-long or quarter-long course, students can usually choose how many weeks they’d like to spend learning at a language school. Once you register at a school for your chosen enrollment duration, you’ll receive an acceptance letter from the language school confirming the dates. Your visa’s validity normally corresponds with the start and end dates of the course.

Rather than being limited to a semester-long or quarter-long course, students can usually choose how many weeks they’d like to spend learning at a language school. Once you register at a school for your chosen enrollment duration, you’ll receive an acceptance letter from the language school confirming the dates. Your visa’s validity normally corresponds with the start and end dates of the course. Proof of sufficient funds to support yourself. You must prove you have a minimum amount of money in the bank in order to get your visa. In my case, I had to prove I had approximately $35 for each day of the visa, but exact amounts are dependent on the country.

You must prove you have a minimum amount of money in the bank in order to get your visa. In my case, I had to prove I had approximately $35 for each day of the visa, but exact amounts are dependent on the country. Proof of accommodation. In many countries, you need to secure a place to stay before applying for your visa. Proof of accommodation can come in forms such as an Airbnb booking or a letter from a landlord.

In many countries, you need to secure a place to stay applying for your visa. Proof of accommodation can come in forms such as an Airbnb booking or a letter from a landlord. Proof of prior language study. For some countries, you’ll need to provide a track record of learning at least a bit of the language before your visa is granted. In my case, I had to provide a transcript of previous studies (I took one intensive Italian course in college).

After you gather the appropriate documents, you’ll need to make an appointment with the country’s consulate to get the visa document added to your passport. I admit, getting all of the papers together can be time-consuming: It requires communication with the consulate and language school, and lots of trips to the printer.

The work continues even after arriving at the destination: Once you get to the visa-approved country, you’ll probably need to register your stay with the immigration office there. All that being said, my time in Italy was more than worth the effort it took to get there.

Which countries offer a student visa?

Many countries offer this type of visa. To share a few examples: Colombia offers a student visa for up to one year if you are enrolled in a Spanish language program that’s at least 10 hours a week. France’s student visa also allows you to stay for up to one year if you enroll in an intensive French course that entails more than 20 hours of class per week.

Some countries, such as Germany, have specific visas for language acquisition. Those learning German can apply to stay in the country for up to a year, provided that their courses are a minimum of 18 lessons of instruction per week.

Tips for getting a student visa

If this visa sounds like a great fit for you, I have a couple of tips. The biggest one: Do your research. Once you decide on the country, compare the different language schools in your desired city or town. If your visa requires a letter of acceptance, make sure the school is accredited and can provide it. Look at previous students’ reviews to get a feel for the structure of the language lessons. Some schools don’t mind an occasional absence, while others care a lot.

As is the case for most visas, getting a student visa to learn a language is not for the faint of heart. You need to come into the process full of patience and determination, as well as with a willingness to ask questions and advocate for yourself. But if you want to learn a language, you probably already have these qualities anyway.