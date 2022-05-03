Airbnb Lists Moulin Rouge Windmill for Limited Stays

For the first time ever, you can (can) spend the night inside the Moulin Rouge windmill in Paris. Originally built in 1889—and reconstructed three decades later after a fire—the historic nightclub’s eponymous red windmill has never before been open to the public. But this June, Airbnb is opening up a secret room inside of it for three separate one-night stays on June 13, 20, and 27.

To make sure the design of this hidden boudoir was true to the decor of the time period, Airbnb worked with Jean-Claude Yon, a historian who specializes in 19th century France.

“The Belle Époque era was a time when French culture and arts flourished—and no landmark is more iconic to that period than the Moulin Rouge,” Yon said in a press release.

Photo by Daniel Alexander Harris The design of the secret room inside the windmill is meant to transport guests back to the Belle Epoque era.

To recreate that, Airbnb filled the space with art nouveau details like a cast-iron bed, a miniature paper stage on top of the dresser, and a dressing area filled with vintage costumes. On the private rooftop terrace outside, you’ll even find period-appropriate garden furniture.