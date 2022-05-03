Home>Travel inspiration>Hotels

Airbnb Lists Moulin Rouge Windmill for Limited Stays

By Lyndsey Matthews

May 3, 2022

Photo by Daniel Alexander Harris

For just $1 per night, you could be one of the lucky few to spend the night in this iconic Parisian landmark.

For the first time ever, you can (can) spend the night inside the Moulin Rouge windmill in Paris. Originally built in 1889—and reconstructed three decades later after a fire—the historic nightclub’s eponymous red windmill has never before been open to the public. But this June, Airbnb is opening up a secret room inside of it for three separate one-night stays on June 13, 20, and 27. 

To make sure the design of this hidden boudoir was true to the decor of the time period, Airbnb worked with Jean-Claude Yon, a historian who specializes in 19th century France.

“The Belle Époque era was a time when French culture and arts flourished—and no landmark is more iconic to that period than the Moulin Rouge,” Yon said in a press release.

Photo by Daniel Alexander Harris
To recreate that, Airbnb filled the space with art nouveau details like a cast-iron bed, a miniature paper stage on top of the dresser, and a dressing area filled with vintage costumes. On the private rooftop terrace outside, you’ll even find period-appropriate garden furniture. 

The host of this once-in-a-lifetime stay is lead dancer Claudine Van Den Bergh. In addition to tickets to watch her in the Moulin Rouge show, Féerie, guests will also get to join Van Den Bergh for a meet and greet in her dressing room and take photos on stage with the rest of the cast. But that’s not all. There will also be a private backstage tour of the Moulin Rouge, aperitifs and a three-course dinner on the rooftop terrace outside the windmill, and breakfast in the morning. 

Photo by Daniel Alexander Harris
How to book it

Even if you’re a penniless sitar player, you can afford to book this Airbnb since it’s being listed for just $1 per night. However, with only three dates available for separate one-night stays—June 13, 20, and 27—you’ll want to be prepared to book it as soon as the listing goes live on Tuesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. CEST (that’s Central European Summer Time, aka 1 p.m. EDT), via airbnb.com/moulinrouge

