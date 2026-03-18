Not all airports are created equal. Some are soulless, clinical spaces with little more than bright blueish lighting and endless corridors. They are but a functional building from which to launch your next adventure. Others, however, can make your vacation experience special from the outset. The world’s best airports go above and beyond. They feature indoor gardens, rooftop terraces with runway views, and playgrounds to keep the kids happy and occupied.

These added luxuries and services have landed 100 airports on the Skytrax World’s Best Airports list this year, with Asia hubs dominating the top of the list. With highly rated carriers like Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific, it’s no surprise that airports in the region also reign supreme. This year, four European airports also made the top 10, in addition to one airport in North America.

Since aviation-ranking organization Skytrax launched its first airport customer satisfaction survey in 1999, travelers worldwide have been voting for their favorite airports.

The 2026 Skytrax World’s Best Airports list is based on a customer satisfaction survey that was conducted from August 2025 to February 2026 with customers from 100 countries who evaluated more than 575 airports. Skytrax has not released the exact number of survey respondents. Participation in the survey is purely voluntary and respondents are asked to consider topics that include their check-in experience; transfers and connections; the quality of the shopping; security; immigration and border control; and the departures and gate experiences.

These are the 2026 world’s 10 best airports, from Skytrax.

1. Singapore Changi Airport, Singapore

Singapore is famous for its vast and varied food scene, and this extends to its airport. When you find yourself in Singapore’s gargantuan terminals, don’t miss spicy Indian cuisine from Bikanervala, chili crab at Jumbo Seafood, or kaya (coconut jam) toast at Kopitiam. As for those amenities, the Jewel Changi complex is home to a glass-floored canopy bridge, the world’s tallest indoor waterfall, a semi-Olympic pool, and giant trampolines and slides.

If you have an overnight layover, check into the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, this year’s Skytrax pick for best airport hotel. In addition to taking the No. 1 spot overall, Changi International won the Skytrax awards for best airport in Asia, best airport dining, and best airport immigration service.

2. Incheon International Airport, Seoul, South Korea

One of the numerous play areas in Incheon International Airport, named the world’s most family-friendly airport for 2026. Photo by Mario Hagen/Shutterstock

Incheon has not only a spa, myriad gardens for relaxation, a movie theater, and an ice-skating rink, but Skytrax says it’s the world’s most family-friendly airport, and has the world’s best staff, too. Young parents can make good use of rental strollers, numerous baby care and nursing rooms throughout the terminals, in addition to toddler rest zones and ample play areas. Myriad interactive art and culture exhibits keep travelers of all ages entertained.

This vast airport is the main aviation gateway for Seoul, South Korea’s sprawling modern capital, and at the end of 2024 wrapped a years-long expansion project that increased the airport’s capacity from 77 million to 106 million passengers per year.

3. Haneda Airport, Tokyo, Japan

The Edo marketplace in Haneda’s Terminal 3 is a collection of shops and restaurants featuring traditional Japanese design. Photo by alphos/Shutterstock

The more central of Tokyo’s two airports, Haneda Airport really cleaned up this year, taking home the titles of cleanest airport, best domestic airport, and the award for best accessibility for reduced mobility passengers. We love it for its “calm down, cool down” secluded seating areas for anxious or stressed passengers who are sensitive to light, sound, or crowds and for the numerous spas and massage chairs available throughout its three terminals.

Related: I’m a Tour Guide in Tokyo. These Are My Tips for Avoiding the Crowds in Japan.

4. Hong Kong International Airport

On arrival at Hong Kong International Airport, you can freshen up in the free public showers. Courtesy of Airport Authority Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s airport is a favorite for its easy access, with a 24-minute express train running between Central Station, in the city center, and the airport every 10 minutes. You can even check in and drop your bag at the station, enjoy a few more hours in Hong Kong, and then take the train to the airport. Nice amenities at HKG, whose security processing and bathrooms were named best in class, include showers in the arrivals hall (a hair dryer, shampoo, and soap are provided), a rooftop terrace, and a futuristic-looking playground.

5. Narita International Airport, Tokyo, Japan

Narita International Airport was recognized for its outstanding customer service this year. Photo by kuremo/Shutterstock

The largest airport in Japan, Narita International Airport was also lauded for having the world’s best airport staff. It’s little wonder this airport impresses, as Narita has all manner of interesting features. Terminal 2 has a Japanese art gallery, and there’s an exhibit on traditional Kabuki theater in Terminal 1.

At the Nine Hours capsule hotel in Terminal 2, ideal for layovers or early morning flights, you can nap for about $9 the first hour and approximately $3 for each additional hour (you can also book a full night for about $43).

Related: 4 Days in Tokyo: Vintage Denim Boutiques, Playful Museums, and Surprisingly Great Pizza

6. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, France

Time to kill at CDG? Buy a day pass to an Extime Lounge, in Terminals 1, 2B, 2D, and 4. Photo by Karel Balas for Group ADP

Even if you’re only transiting through the French capital’s main airport, sometimes referred to as Roissy, you can still soak up a bit of that Parisian culture, cuisine, and world-class art. In CDG’s Terminals 1 and 2, you’ll find rotating exhibitions by top museums, including the Château de Chantilly and Rodin Museum, or head to the spa for a massage or beauty treatment in Terminal 2E. Europe’s highest-ranking airport was also dubbed the best airport in Europe for the fourth year in a row.

7. Rome Fiumicino Airport

Pieces on loan from some of Rome’s top museums appear throughout the airport. Photo by Paolo Gianfrancesco/Aeroporti di Roma (ADR)

The Italian capital’s main international airport—also ranked this year as the the cleanest airport in Europe—saw some 51 million passengers last year, and it hopes to expand its capacity even more. A proposal for a €9 billion long-term expansion of the airport—bringing passenger capacity to to 100 million and adding a fourth runway and a new terminal by 2046—is under review.

The airport is already quite well-connected to the city center, with the 32-minute Leonardo Express train running to and from Roma Termini, the main train station, every 15 minutes. The airport has plenty of places to go for a last cappuccino or reasonably priced glass of wine. And, if your bags aren’t already weighed down with hard, vacuum-sealed cheeses like pecorino, you can roll through duty-free for edible souvenirs like pistachio cream and squid ink pasta.

Related: Make the Most of Rome’s Many Charms—Without the Crowds

8. Istanbul Airport, Türkiye

For those without access to Turkish Airlines’ impressive lounge, Istanbul Airport has a couple of lounges that sell day passes. Courtesy of Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism

Turkish Airlines is currently ranked the world’s sixth best airline, according to Skytrax, so it’s fitting that the airline’s hub is also outstanding. Istanbul’s massive airport—opened in April 2019 after being built in just 3.5 years—is the second busiest in Europe after London Heathrow (and fifth busiest globally) and can accommodate up to 90 million passengers annually.

Those with a long layover have a couple of options for decompressing. There’s the airside Yotel, where you can book a room overnight or for a minimum of four hours, or buy a day pass to the hotel’s lounge (which has showers). The IGA Lounge within the airport also sells day passes and has sleeping pods (extra fee). Both lounges have solid spreads of Turkish mezzes, with lots of vegetarian options. If you’re feeling stiff after a long flight, the Ambassador Spa is open 24/7 and entices with a sauna, steam room, and a nap room.

9. Munich Airport, Germany

Head to the Airbräu Biergarten while passing the time at Munich Airport. Courtesy of Munich Airport

In addition to being ranked ninth in the world, Munich Airport‘s Hilton, between Terminals 1 and 2, was once again voted best airport hotel in Europe. We love the free relaxation areas where you can recline on beds surrounded by plants, and the VipWing lounge (starting at $520 for one person, $260 for each additional person), which offers a private shuttle to your flight, high-end dining, and a biergarten serving traditional Bavarian food, such as weisswurst and dumplings.

The airport Christmas Market, which starts in mid-November and continues through December, keeps the festive season going even when you’re departing. You can walk through a mini forest of decorated firs, enjoy live music, and take a turn around the ice-skating rink.

10. Vancouver International Airport, Canada

The world’s 10th most livable city (according to the Economist Intelligence Unit) also has the world’s 10th best airport. Airports are not always the best places to buy souvenirs, but YVR puts an emphasis on highlighting Canadian brands, especially those from British Columbia. Leave time to pick up jams and wines from the Okanagan and maple syrup.

If you have a long enough layover, there’s a landside Fairmont Vancouver Airport, with a spa, bikes available to borrow, and day use rooms for four, six, or eight hours. Vancouver’s airport is one of 22 worldwide where visitors can clear U.S. immigration before arriving in the United States. It’s convenient and saves time, but do know that once you clear U.S. immigration in YVR, you won’t be able to leave that area of the terminal.

The 20 best airports in world

Here’s the list of the 20 best airports in the world, comparing Skytrax’s 2025 and 2026 rankings.

World’s Best Airports 2026 World’s Best Airports 2025 1. Singapore Changi Airport 1. Singapore Changi Airport 2. Incheon International Airport, Seoul, South Korea 2. Hamad International Airport, Qatar 3. Haneda International Airport, Tokyo Japan 3. Haneda International Airport, Tokyo, Japan 4. Hong Kong International Airport 4. Incheon International Airport, Seoul, South Korea 5. Narita International Airport, Tokyo, Japan 5. Narita International Airport, Tokyo, Japan 6. Paris Charles de Gaulle, France 6. Hong Kong International Airport 7. Rome Fiumicino Airport, Italy 7. Paris Charles de Gaulle, France 8. Istanbul Airport, Türkiye 8. Rome Fiumicino Airport, Italy 9. Munich Airport, Germany 9. Munich Airport, Germany 10. Vancouver International Airport, Canada 10. Zurich Airport, Switzerland 11. Helsinki Airport, Finland 11. Dubai International Airport, United Arab Emirates 12. Chubu Centrair International Airport, Nagoya, Japan 12. Helsinki Airport, Finland 13. Dubai International Airport, United Arab Emirates 13. Vancouver International Airport, Canada 14. Riyadh King Khalid International Airport, Saudi Arabia 14. Istanbul Airport, Türkiye 15. Vienna International Airport, Austria 15. Vienna International Airport, Austria 16. London Heathrow Airport, England 16. Melbourne Airport, Australia 17. Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, the Netherlands 17. Chubu Centrair International Airport, Nagoya, Japan 18. Fukuoka International Airport, Japan 18. Copenhagen Airport, Denmark 19. Zurich Airport, Switzerland 19. Amsterdam Airport Schipol, the Netherlands 20. Bahrain International Airport, Bahrain 20. Bahrain International Airport, Bahrain

Related: These Airports Offer the Best Flight Connections to Destinations Around the World

This article was originally published in 2022 and most recently updated on March 18, 2026, with current information. Sophie Friedman contributed to the reporting of this story.