The Hotel Industry Has Traditionally Been a Man’s World. These 6 Women Leaders Are Shaking It Up.

Leadership in the hospitality industry has long been dominated by men. For every 10 men in hotel investment and development in 2019, there was just 1 woman; today, according to a 2023 Penn State University study, that number has grown to nearly 2. There’s still a long way to go, but the future looks bright. These six trailblazing women are redefining hospitality, leading some of the world’s most exciting hotels—from a South African lodge company to one of Europe’s most storied luxury hotel groups.

Barbara Muckermann, CEO, Kempinski Hotels

Barbara Muckermann and the Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin Courtesy of Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin

Why we love her: For charting a bold course to reinvent one of Europe’s oldest hospitality companies

Until Barbara Muckermann took over as CEO in 2024, Kempinski Hotels had never been led by a woman. Handpicked by its new owners, the Bahraini royal family, she arrived with 25 years of experience in the luxury cruise industry, bringing fresh energy and a new vision to a brand rich in history but weakened by frequent leadership changes and inconsistent quality.

“Here, we really have a white canvas,” she says. “We have the money. We have the scale, and we have this history. What else could you ask for?”

Founded in Berlin in 1897, Kempinski’s 81 hotels around the world have long been a haven for royalty, diplomats, and celebrities. Albert Einstein once resided in the Hotel Adlon Kempinski, where before the unification of Germany, former German chancellor Angela Merkel once dreamed of reuniting with her family for oysters without having to cross a border. The Çırağan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul is a cultural landmark for locals and hosts more than 220 weddings annually.

Muckermann’s immediate focus is on refining the brand’s portfolio—reevaluating existing and upcoming properties, removing underperforming ones, and strategically expanding within Europe and the United Kingdom, with future growth planned in the USA and the Gulf region. “The brand had been stretched a little too thin,” she says. “We’re working with hotel owners, who I must say have been amazing, to make sure that all of the Kempinski hotels that stay in the portfolio are to the level that they should be, for a brand that deserves to reclaim its place in the luxury arena.”

The world needs diversity, and great companies are built by bringing in a variety of perspectives. Barbara Muckermann

As Kempinski’s first female CEO—and one of the few women leading a major hotel group—Muckermann notes that while the cruise industry has more female executives, the hotel sector still has work to do in fostering women leaders. She is actively working to change that. Rasha Lababidi was recently appointed as Kempinski’s chief product officer, while Nadine Al Bulushi became the first Omani woman to serve as a general manager in her country at the Kempinski Hotel Muscat.

“The world needs diversity, and great companies are built by bringing in a variety of perspectives,” she said. “We must cultivate the leaders of tomorrow. Yes, knowledge, drive, and natural leadership are essential, but the industry needs to create opportunities for learning and growth on the job.”

Sheila Johnson, Founder and CEO, Salamander Collection

Sheila Johnson (Left) Drew Xeron (Right) Matt Dandy

Why we love her: For paving the way for women and people of color in hospitality

When Sheila Johnson launched the Salamander Collection in 2013, it marked the third chapter in her remarkable career—following her time as a concert violinist and her role as cofounder of Black Entertainment Television. As America’s first Black female billionaire, the trailblazing hotelier sees the Salamander Collection as a natural extension of her past work in music and entertainment: creating environments where people feel welcomed and valued.

“My goal was to redefine luxury hospitality by focusing on inclusivity, authenticity, and personalized service,” she said. “I wanted to create properties that celebrated their unique locations and cultures, rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all approach.”

In 2013, Johnson’s Salamander Middleburg opened its doors on 340 acres in the heart of Virginia’s wine and horse country, not long after Johnson herself had moved to the area. Today, this equestrian-inspired retreat has a Forbes Five Star rating, with world-class dining and spa offerings. Salamander Collection has since expanded to seven properties, including Half Moon in Jamaica, Hotel Bennett in Charleston, Aspen Meadows Resort in Aspen, Colorado, and Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida. In 2022, Salamander took over management of the former Mandarin Oriental in Washington, D.C. and completed a renovation of the property in 2024. In January 2025, the hotel group assumed management of the 360-room PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Throughout her journey in building a hotel empire, Johnson has faced resistance, feeling the pressure to work even harder to be taken seriously. “All the obstacles spurred me on,” she said. “The accolades now speak for themselves.”

For Johnson, success isn’t just about financial achievement—it’s about what she calls a “double bottom line,” where prosperity goes hand in hand with a commitment to giving back. While her philanthropic efforts are notable, she is also passionate about mentorship. She advocates for women, including women of color, to take on leadership roles in hospitality, believing they can bring fresh perspectives, innovation, and a more holistic approach to the industry.

“You can’t be what you can’t see,” she said. “I strive to be a resource, sharing my experiences and encouraging women to pursue their aspirations. We need to recognize that women and people of diverse backgrounds bring forth new ideas and look at life through a different perspective. It is the only way our industry will evolve and make a meaningful impact. Change truly starts at the top, and at Salamander Collection, it starts with me.”

Maud Bailly, CEO, Sofitel, Sofitel Legend, MGallery, and Emblems

Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo Panama City and Maud Bailly Courtesy of Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo

Why we love her: For championing sustainability, diversity, and redefining luxury hospitality with heart

Ask Maud Bailly why the walls of her workspace at the Accor headquarters in Paris are covered with notes, and she’ll tell you they come from friends, colleagues, hotel owners, team members, and even her husband and daughter.

“Those notes make me feel good,” explains Bailly, the CEO of Accor’s rising star Sofitel Hotels & Resorts. “And they remind me of the emotion you create for your guests, owners, and teams. [Hospitality] is about authenticity, generosity, and hard work, and I try to walk the walk.”

Since stepping into the role of CEO in 2023 to revitalize Sofitel, Bailly has traveled the world from the Netherlands to Benin, visiting hotels across four brands. She’s spoken to everyone from butlers to general managers, listening to their passions, frustrations, and what they love about the hotels they work for. She’s harnessing that knowledge to thoughtfully grow the footprint of each brand.

Today there are 118 Sofitel properties around the world, including 6 historic Sofitel Legend retreats, like Sofitel Legend Old Cataract in Aswan, where Agatha Christie wrote Death on the Nile. The portfolio is set to expand with 32 more hotels in the pipeline over the next three years. MGallery, a collection of 125 intimate, character-rich hotels—many of them in converted buildings such as former coffee farms, teahouses, police stations, and monasteries—will welcome 48 properties in the same timeframe. Accor’s newest boutique brand, Emblems, with 50 to 200 rooms per hotel, will open in a soon-to-be-announced location in Europe in late 2025, with 6 more signed properties to follow.

Hospitality is about authenticity, generosity, and hard work, and I try to walk the walk. Maud Bailly

Sofitel’s French identity may be its most obvious unifying thread, but another is its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. Accor has pledged to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and Bailly has already led initiatives at Sofitel to eliminate single-use plastics, reduce water consumption, and use AI-driven technology to cut food waste by as much as 70 percent. Today, 70 percent of her 250 hotels hold eco certifications from third-party groups such as Green Globe, and she’s determined to reach 100 percent by the end of 2025.

Bailly is well aware of her progress—and the gaps—when it comes to women in leadership. While more than 30 percent of executive roles at Accor are held by women, she believes there’s still much work to be done. One way she’s driving change is through her involvement in RiiSE, a global Accor network of 28,000 people dedicated to diversity and inclusion.

For Bailly, these efforts aren’t just about doing the right thing; they directly impact guest satisfaction, the strength of each Sofitel brand, and, ultimately, the company’s bottom line. “Diverse teams bring richness, cultural understanding, and the ability to challenge and rethink how we serve our guests,” she says. “Each of us has a unique story, and celebrating that diversity is one of our greatest strengths.”

Liz Lambert, Partner, MML Hospitality

Hotel St. Vincent in New Orleans and Liz Lambert Photo by Douglas Friedman (L); photo by Abigail Enright (R)

Why we love her: For her innovative approach to community-focused hospitality

Liz Lambert’s hotel career launched in 1995 with the purchase of a rundown hotel on Austin’s South Congress Avenue. “We were at a small hotel on a street that generally nobody wanted to come to,” Lambert says. But in 2000, when Hotel San Jose opened, the hotel helped spark a renaissance of the neighborhood, setting the stage for Lambert’s unique approach to hospitality.

Her philosophy is simple yet profound: Create spaces that mirror their locations, and invite visitors to feel immersed in local culture with thoughtful design and inviting social spaces. This approach eventually led to the birth of Bunkhouse Group, a collection of boutique hotels known for embracing their local surroundings while offering modern comforts.

Since stepping away from Bunkhouse, which is now part of Hyatt Hotels, Austin-based Lambert has continued to expand her influence, this time with MML Hospitality. There, she launched the St. Vincent New Orleans in a 19th-century orphanage. She’s now collaborating with MML Hospitality and architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron on Sixth and Blanco, a sustainably built development in West Austin that will have a hotel among other multi-use spaces. In Aspen, Colorado, she’s breathing new life into the Mountain Chalet, with plans for a 2027 opening on the footprint of the original property that dates back to the 1950s.

Lambert’s most groundbreaking venture, however, may be her work in Marfa, Texas, where she spent much of her childhood. In partnership with Bjarke Ingels Group, she is developing the world’s first 3-D-printed hotel. The project will also mark the next evolution of El Cosmico, her famed Airstream trailer hotel in Marfa. The project will include 3-D-printed affordable housing units available to locals to rent or purchase.

“Marfa’s housing keeps getting more and more expensive, so as part of the community, I think it’s really important to build housing that’s affordable—not just for the hotel, but for the people who live here,” says Lambert.

Lambert’s commitment to creating a positive impact extends beyond architecture and design. While running Bunkhouse Group, she hired mostly women as general managers, recruiting talent from outside of the traditional industry and mentoring from within. But, according to Lambert, that isn’t the norm in hospitality. “You get into business development and finance and operations, and it’s like 98 percent men,” she says. “The number of times I’ve been the only woman at the table is shocking. It wasn’t like that as much for me as a lawyer.”

Despite the challenges, Lambert has seen progress over the years, with more women taking on leadership roles than when she first started. For her, the road ahead is all about continuing to create spaces—both in hospitality and leadership—that reflect the diverse vibrant communities she’s so passionate about.

Zita Cobb, Founder and CEO, Shorefast (Fogo Island Inn)

Zita Cobb and Fogo Island Inn in Canada Photo by Virginia MacDonald (L); photo by Alex Fradkin (R)

Why we love her: For revitalizing a community through culture-driven hospitality

Zita Cobb believes that for a place to thrive, its economy and culture must be deeply intertwined. It’s her guiding principle as the founder and CEO of Shorefast, a nonprofit group committed to strengthening the economy and cultural heritage of remote Fogo Island in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Cobb has spent years proving that sustainable travel can be a powerful tool for preserving communities rather than disrupting them. That vision came to life with the 2013 opening of Fogo Island Inn, an architecturally striking 29-room retreat that quickly became one of the world’s most coveted hotel experiences. The hotel was designed as an engine for the island’s economy, with all profits reinvested into the initiatives of Shorefast.

Cobb’s deep commitment to Fogo Island stems from her childhood there. Her family, like generations before them, were fishermen living on subsistence and trade—until industrialized fishing disrupted their way of life.

Determined to understand the forces that were reshaping her community, Cobb left Fogo Island to pursue a career in business. Years later, in 2006, she returned with a new purpose: to invest in the island’s long-term prosperity. She and her brothers launched Shorefast, and Fogo Island Inn became a cornerstone of this effort.

These days, Cobb spends a lot of her time educating other communities across Canada about her business model, which ended up revitalizing the island because it ensures that most profits stay within the community. For her, the biggest issue is that the lure of profitability and scaling has caused hospitality to lose its meaning. “Being a hotelier has become more about the business of hotels and less about the hospitality, less about the culture, less about the place,” she says. “Hospitality should start with being hospitable to the place.”

Being a hotelier has become more about the business of hotels and less about the hospitality, . . . the culture, . . . the place. Hospitality should start with being hospitable to the place. Zita Cobb

When it comes to women in leadership, she sees the issue as a systemic one that transcends hospitality—one that should have been solved long ago. “We need to be careful that we don’t end up in the clichés around women being more caring, or that women are more capable of holding home and hearth,” she said.

But at Fogo Island Inn, leadership is about something else entirely: trust in the community and a deep understanding of a place. Cobb’s team is close to 80 percent women—including her managing director, Amanda Decker-Penton—proving that the most powerful kind of leadership isn’t about gender, but about those who truly know and care for the land they call home.

Liz Biden, Founder and CEO, The Royal Portfolio

Franschhoek House in South Africa’s Cape Winelands and Liz Biden Courtesy of Royal Portfolio

Why we love her: The visionary behind South Africa’s the Royal Portfolio, where bold, nature-inspired maximalism reigns

After she sold her fashion business at 50, Liz Biden’s retirement lasted all of two days. With her youngest child heading off to university and newfound time on her hands, she looked at her vacation homes not just as getaways but also as retreats that she could share with others.

“[My husband and I] had a holiday home in the bush, and we didn’t want to dust off the cobwebs every time we visited, so we converted it into a luxury lodge, and that’s how the Royal Portfolio began,” Biden explains.

Launched in 1999, the Royal Portfolio has grown into a collection of celebrated retreats in South Africa, including a safari lodge in Kruger National Park, a farm in the Cape Winelands, and a contemporary art-focused hotel in Cape Town.

In March 2025, on its existing 30-acre La Residence estate in the Cape Winelands, Royal Portfolio debuted Franschhoek House, a six-villa exclusive-use retreat for multigenerational and group travelers with a private chef, a pool, and views over the Franschhoek Valley. In April 2025, Masiya’s Camp will open on the 37,000-acre Thornybush Game Reserve next to Kruger National Park, the site of the company’s Royal Malewane lodge. The design palette is inspired by South Africa’s pink sands, the region’s lilac-breasted roller bird, and Biden’s travels to Marrakech—offering a fresh departure from the typical khaki-heavy decor of tented safari lodgings. In the coming years, the Royal Portfolio will launch its first international property: a 20-room boutique retreat on Pink Sand Beach in the Bahamas.

An advocate for women in leadership, Biden made mentorship a priority, promoting female staff to senior positions at the Royal Portfolio. Recently, a female deputy manager became General Manager at a lodge at Royal Malewane, and at La Residence, a female duty manager was elevated to deputy manager.

“There’s a misconception that [women are] not strong enough to handle the high-intensity or high-pressure leadership roles within the hospitality industry,” says Biden. “As Margaret Thatcher once said, ‘If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman.’”