Tips + NewsTrending News
By Blane Bachelor
  •  June 18, 2025

Why the Louvre Temporarily Closed Its Doors This Week—and What to Know About Potential Future Disruptions

While it appears to be a one-off event, it’s another indicator of the challenges sparked by overtourism across Europe.

Central outdoor courtyard at Louvre, with people around the large pyramid

A strike closed the Louvre recently, but it’s since been reopened.

Courtesy of Ben Stein/Unsplash

The Louvre, the world’s most visited museum and one of its most beloved artistic institutions, abruptly shut its doors on June 16 as museum workers, fed up with crowds, staged an unscheduled strike.

According to various media outlets, including the Associated Press, and reports on social media, thousands of confused visitors were corralled into chaotic queues outside, near the museum’s iconic glass pyramid. The AP reported that the trouble started during an internal meeting, when museum workers including gallery attendants and security personnel refused to take up their posts, citing poor working conditions such as “unmanageable crowds and chronic understaffing.”

The good news—for visitors, at least—is that the museum has since reopened. Some visitors affected by Monday’s strike reported on social media that they were able to use their tickets for entry the following day.

However, the incident has sounded the alarm—yet again—about the ongoing challenges of popular destinations like Paris being crushed under the weight of too many tourists. The strike at the Louvre came the day after a wave of anti-tourism protests across southern Europe on June 15, spanning Barcelona, Mallorca, Genoa, and other tourist hubs. Some protesters sprayed tourists with water pistols, and in at least one case, blocked a tourist bus and hung a banner on it to protest overtourism. Locals grow weary of overtourism’s impact on resources such as housing—and the perceived lack of government response to ease the tension.

The Mona Lisa will get a new room

While the French are well known for exercising their right to protest, Monday’s closure of the Louvre marks a relatively uncommon event. Prior to the unannounced strike, the previous closure was during the pandemic. However, too many visitors, not a deadly virus, were the reason for spontaneous staff strikes in 2019, and staff also staged a walkout in 2013, citing pickpockets and gangs of thieves becoming “more aggressive” and targeting both workers and visitors.

The Louvre had nearly 9 million visitors in 2024, according to a statement from the museum, 92 percent of whom “stated they were ‘satisfied’ or ‘very satisfied’” with their experience. However, the sheer volume of visitors cramming into its largest room, the Salle des États, just to snap a selfie with the Mona Lisa, Leonardo da Vinci’s 16th-century masterpiece, is an increasingly common complaint.

Curbing those crowds (or, at least, redirecting them) has been a familiar topic in public discourse lately. Monday’s strike comes several months after French President Emmanuel Macron unveiled a comprehensive decade-long plan to overhaul the institution, with upgrades to its aging infrastructure that aim to alleviate issues such as water leaks, temperature swings, and the sheer volume of visitors.

The new plan, which has a price tag of between $730 to $830 million and will be financed entirely from the museum’s “own resources,” will include a “special place” for the Mona Lisa. The portrait will have a new exhibition spot that’s “independently accessible compared to the rest of the museum” and has “its own access pass,” Macron said in a January press conference at the Louvre, with the enigmatic painting behind him, as reported by Le Monde.

The new plan also will address congestion issues at the museum’s Pyramid entrance—exactly where frustrated visitors gathered after the impromptu worker strike on Monday.

Blane Bachelor
Blane Bachelor regularly contributes both as a writer and editor for Afar, as well as to outlets including CNN, CNN Travel, the Points Guy, and Robb Report. Her areas of expertise are travel news, aviation, family travel, cruise, and hotels, but she especially loves offbeat topics (like anything spooky or haunted). You can find more of her work at blanebachelor.com.
From Our Partners
A field of pink and yellow wildflowers greet a hiker in Telluride, as she hikes past a waterfall, trees and rocky terrian.
Outdoor Adventure
Come for the Skiing, Stay for the Summers
Sponsored by
Waves crash along the rocky coast of Bodega Bay, California
Food + Drink
The Part of Sonoma Wine Country Most Travelers Overlook
Sponsored by
A gondola travels at sunset over a field of white wildflowers to link Telluride and Mountain Village. The village and mountains can be seen in the distance.
Outdoor Adventure
There’s More to Telluride Than Trails and Ski Lifts
Sponsored by
Load More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More from AFAR
Several small groups of tourists standing around in front of Rome's Trevi Fountain, a partial view of which is blurred into the background
Trending News
Worried You’ll Face Anti-American Sentiment Abroad? Travelers and Experts Share Their Experiences—and Advice
June 13, 2025 02:30 PM
 · 
Blane Bachelor
Barcelona, Spain - June 08 2018: People walking around the Arc of Triomph.
Trending News
Anti-Tourism Protests to Take Place in Europe June 15—Here’s What to Know
June 12, 2025 01:34 PM
 · 
Blane Bachelor
Lufthansa Airlines
Air Travel News
“This May Be One of the Most Affordable Summers to Fly Internationally in Years,” Says Flight Deals Expert
June 11, 2025 03:56 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Arlington, VA, USA - 4 June 2022: Interior of the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport with Passengers passing and US Flag decorating the Terminal; Copy Space
Air Travel News
Trump’s Birthday and Military Parade Will Disrupt Flights This Weekend—Here’s What Travelers Need to Know
June 11, 2025 01:13 PM
 · 
Kinsey Gidick