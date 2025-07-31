Eleanor Aldridge

AFAR Local Expert
MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Forget Bordeaux, the Jura Is France’s Next Big Wine Destination
Beer, Wine, + Spirits
Go to This Lesser-Known French Wine Region for Bubbly, Alpine Lakes, and Comté Cheese
July 31, 2025 10:39 AM
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Eleanor Aldridge
Brasserie Dubillot
Restaurants + Cafés
Paris’s Best Restaurants—and What to Order There
May 30, 2025 02:35 AM
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Eleanor Aldridge
Noirmoutier island in France. French beach and village of Le Vieil
Off The Tourist Trail
Can You Visit France Without the Crowds? Bien Sur! Just Follow These 7 Tips
May 2, 2025 04:00 PM
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Eleanor Aldridge
Rows of colorful macarons at a bakery
Food + Drink
16 Delicious French Pastries to Try—That Aren’t Croissants
July 24, 2024 04:01 AM
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Eleanor Aldridge
A great French meal starts with a pre-dinner drink.
Food + Drink
A Beginner’s Guide to Classic French Aperitifs
July 10, 2024 12:40 PM
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Eleanor Aldridge
Biarritz's waterfront
Where to Travel Next
Beyond Paris, the Best Places to Visit in France This Year
July 2, 2024 09:55 AM
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Eleanor Aldridge
UNESCO World Heritage Sites That Are Even Better to Visit During Winter
History + Culture
UNESCO World Heritage Sites That Are Even Better to Visit During Winter
December 4, 2019 08:28 PM
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Eleanor Aldridge
This Sleepy French Town Is an Essential Pilgrimage for Any True Wine Fan
Beer, Wine, + Spirits
This Sleepy French Town Is an Essential Pilgrimage for Any True Wine Fan
September 26, 2019 03:08 PM
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Eleanor Aldridge