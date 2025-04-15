JOURNEYS

Sail Europe’s Most Beautiful River on This 8-Day Cruise

Cruise from Amsterdam to Strasbourg, passing castles, vineyards, and charming riverside towns along the way.

Tall row houses and boats reflecting in the water of the Rhine river in Amsterdam.

Amsterdam

Amsterdam

One of the continent’s most culturally and historically significant rivers, the Rhine offers a glimpse into Central and Western Europe’s most spectacular landscapes and cities. This eight-day itinerary from Emerald Cruises, Jewels of the Rhine, winds through four countries—The Netherlands, Germany, France, and Switzerland—providing an opportunity to immerse yourself in vibrant destinations through engaging shore excursions. Embark from Amsterdam on a voyage that takes you to Basel, like the itinerary here, or leave from Basel and disembark in Amsterdam instead for the same trip in reverse order.

Sail through Amsterdam’s UNESCO World Heritage–listed canal system on a glass-top boat. Embark on a guided walking tour of Cologne, one of Germany’s oldest cities. Taste your way through Strasbourg and Freiburg, sampling local delicacies like choucroute (an Alsatian dish of sauerkraut and sausage) and Black Forest cake. On board your Emerald Cruises Star-Ship, relax in a stylish suite or stateroom and experience an abundance of amenities, from a heated indoor pool that transforms into a cinema to delicious meals inspired by the regions you’ll sail through.

Itinerary / 8 Days

A view from the Rhine river of of Cochem Castle in Germany on top of a hill.

Trip Highlight

Cochem Castle

Rising high above the dreamy Mosel Valley, Cochem Castle strikes an imposing figure. Pay a visit to the largest castle on the Mosel, which was restored after being heavily damaged in a war of succession.
Emerald Cruises Logo

Trip Designer

Emerald Cruises

Emerald Cruises specializes in providing a small cruise ship experience. Whether you’re traveling to unspoiled islands or bustling cities, the fleet of river-cruising Star-Ships and oceangoing yachts guarantees authentic adventures with inimitable luxury.
Bright purple flowers along the water in front of old wooden windmills in the Netherlands.

Holland and Belgium in bloom

Holland and Belgium in bloom

Days 1-2:Sail Through Amsterdam’s Canals

After arriving in Amsterdam, you’ll be greeted at the airport and transferred to your Emerald Cruises Star-Ship, where you’ll settle into your contemporary, cozy stateroom. Soak up the city’s vibrant, historic atmosphere during a glass-top canal boat tour through the UNESCO World Heritage-listed canal system, sailing through the medieval center and past Roman patrician houses and narrow streets dating to the Dutch Golden Age. Alternatively, enjoy the Netherlands’s bike culture on a ride to Waterland, a slice of countryside north of the city, passing charming villages, windmills, and flower fields. Continue cruising towards the Rhine River in the afternoon before joining your captain for a toast and gala dinner.
A metal bridge over the Rhine river leading to Cologne Cathedral in Germany.

Cologne

Cologne

Day 3:Visit Cologne Cathedral

Wake up in Cologne, one of Germany’s oldest cities. During a guided tour of the Old Town, you’ll visit many of the city’s important sites, including Germany’s most-visited attraction, Cologne Cathedral.
An Emerald Cruises ship cruising down the Rhine river in Koblenz, Germany.

Koblenz

Koblenz

Day 4:See Castles in the Rhine Gorge

The next day, cruise to Koblenz, one of the most stunning destinations on the Rhine, surrounded by scenic vineyards and mountain ranges. Take a walking tour to the point at which the Rhine and Moselle Rivers meet by Ehrenbreitstein Fortress, one of the largest preserved fortresses in all of Europe. Head back to your Emerald Cruises Star-Ship and continue sailing through the spectacular Rhine Gorge, a UNESCO World Heritage site where storybook castles and charming medieval villages sit nestled in canyons.
An bridge made of brick archways over the Rhine river, Heidelberg, Germany

Heidelberg

Heidelberg

Day 5:Tour Architectural Masterpieces in Heidelberg

Germany’s most celebrated university town and a UNESCO City of Literature, Heidelberg, has inspired the likes of Mark Twain, Goethe, and British artist William Turner. During a guided tour, discover the city’s rich past, including the Renaissance ruins of Heidelberg Castle and Alte Brücke (Old Bridge). In the evening, attend a private concert at Bruchsal Palace, home to the crown jewel of all Baroque staircases, with EmeraldPLUS.
A view of a sunlit church on the Rhine river with pink flowers in the foreground in Strasbourg, France.

Strasbourg

Strasbourg

Day 6:Taste Your Way Through Strasbourg

Dock in Kehl and travel by coach to Strasbourg, the capital of Alsace. Located near the German border, this French city lies at the intersection of two distinct cultures. Stroll past its half-timbered houses at your leisure and taste regional local delicacies like choucroute and kugelhopf (a ring-shaped cake).

You may also join a walking tour of Strasbourg’s top sites, including Maison Kammerzell, a well-preserved example of medieval architecture, and Petite France, a vibrant hub known for its cobblestone streets, canals, and historic buildings, like Tanners’ House, built in 1572.
A high view of buildings with brown and terracotta colored rooftops in Freiburg, Germany.

Freiburg

Freiburg

Day 7:Sample Black Forest Delicacies

Today, you’ll return to Germany to visit Freiburg, an entry point to the picturesque Black Forest. Here, you’ll discover urban wineries, enchanting parks, and traditional Black Forest cuisine, such as dry-cured and smoked Black Forest ham and Black Forest cake made with chocolate, sour cherries, kirsch (a cherry brandy), and whipped cream.
A high view of a clock tower, church, and buildings along the banks on the Rhine river in Zurich, Switzerland

Zurich

Zurich

Day 8:Depart from Zurich

Enjoy breakfast on the ship—take the memories of the Black Forest and many more with you when you disembark and leave from Zurich today.
