Sail Europe’s Most Beautiful River on This 8-Day Cruise

One of the continent’s most culturally and historically significant rivers, the Rhine offers a glimpse into Central and Western Europe’s most spectacular landscapes and cities. This eight-day itinerary from Emerald Cruises, Jewels of the Rhine, winds through four countries—The Netherlands, Germany, France, and Switzerland—providing an opportunity to immerse yourself in vibrant destinations through engaging shore excursions. Embark from Amsterdam on a voyage that takes you to Basel, like the itinerary here, or leave from Basel and disembark in Amsterdam instead for the same trip in reverse order.

Sail through Amsterdam’s UNESCO World Heritage–listed canal system on a glass-top boat. Embark on a guided walking tour of Cologne, one of Germany’s oldest cities. Taste your way through Strasbourg and Freiburg, sampling local delicacies like choucroute (an Alsatian dish of sauerkraut and sausage) and Black Forest cake. On board your Emerald Cruises Star-Ship, relax in a stylish suite or stateroom and experience an abundance of amenities, from a heated indoor pool that transforms into a cinema to delicious meals inspired by the regions you’ll sail through.