5 Places to Retire Overseas Where Your Dollar Will Go Further

For many, retiring in the United States in a penthouse apartment with enough money left over to hire a house cleaner and dine out on the regular is a lofty goal. But in these five places that International Living—a resource for those who want to retire abroad—handpicked, you can easily upgrade your retirement without squandering your hard-earned savings all at once.

So what are you waiting for? Maybe it’s time to think about an early retirement.

Courtesy of Shutterstock.com The city of Chiang Mai in Thailand at twilight

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Expats are drawn to Thailand’s second-largest city not only by the low cost of living, but also the world-class food and culture of the area. Rachel Devlin, International Living’s Chiang Mai correspondent, says that in addition to $5 games of golf at the Gymkhana Golf Club with views of the ancient and holy Yang Na tree, you can also treat yourself to $44 seven-course lunches cooked by Michelin-ranked chefs at the Shangri-La Hotel.

Courtesy of Shutterstock.com The skyline of Medellín, Colombia

Medellí­n, Colombia

Located in the Andes Mountains, Colombia’s second-largest city is known for having spring-like weather all year long. But the mild temperatures aren’t the only reason Medellín is a great place to retire.

One International Living reader, Aaron Brabham, was able to find a 1,625-square-foot, three-story penthouse apartment for less than $2,000 a month, which leaves him enough to afford luxuries like a private chef who prepares five meals for him a week ($50), plus a maid who comes twice a week to clean and run errands ($30).

Courtesy of Shutterstock.com An old rickshaw tricycle near Cheong Fatt Tze Mansion in George Town on Penang Island

Penang, Malaysia