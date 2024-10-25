These 18 Epic Cruises Offer Unforgettable Trips Around the World

Seeing the world by ship is unlike any other kind of travel. Find inspiration for your next cruise, from Australia’s Kimberley region to southern Brazil.

Get a real sense of the West African shoreline on this 23-day cruise from Silversea. Courtesy of Silversea

Africa

For a continental sampler.

Along the west coast of Africa, countries such as Angola and Senegal are making themselves more accessible to international visitors. Silversea’s ultra-luxe 23-day itinerary provides a sampler, hopscotching from Cape Town, South Africa, up the African coast and finally docking in Lisbon, Portugal. Shore excursions highlight the diverse cultures lining the Atlantic: In Ghana, for instance, you could learn how to smoke fish in a Chorkor oven or upcycle bottles into glass beads, while you might taste baobab juice or a rice dish called benachin during a home visit in Gambia. In addition, the trip visits areas of astounding natural beauty, including an island off the Namibian coast teeming with penguins and a pink salt lake in Senegal that’s up for UNESCO World Heritage status. —Nicholas DeRenzo

According to the National Park Service, Glacier Bay National Park is the largest documented glacial retreat in the world, and UnCruise Adventures gets you closer to the glaciers. Photo by Christian Heeb/laif/Redux

Alaska

For glaciers and wildlife.

The U.S.-based company UnCruise Adventures is known for its intimate sailings. With a fleet of nine expedition vessels and yachts that tap out at 22 to 86 guests, UnCruise ships can nimbly scoot in and out of smaller ports—and once there, they provide the things that truly matter on an Alaskan expedition: kayaks, inflatable skiffs, binoculars, hiking poles, wildlife books, and more. In other words, they have everything you need to get out of your cabin and into the world. Current itineraries take in Prince William Sound, Glacier Bay, and the Inside Passage. And starting in 2025, the 36-passenger Safari Explorer will head to the 1,200-mile-long Aleutian Islands chain (or Unangam Tanangin in the Aleut language), where stops include Akutan Island, which is an active volcano, and Dutch Harbor, the crab-fishing port featured on Deadliest Catch. —ND

Seabourn’s Australia offerings grant guests opportunities to connect with and learn from First Nations people living on the Kimberly Coast. Courtesy of Seabourn

Australia

Connect with Indigenous culture on a journey into Australia’s Kimberley region.

It’s dawn on the Indian Ocean when we board Zodiacs and zoom off into Lalang-gaddam Marine Park on north-western Australia’s Kimberley coast. An ancient stone plateau, the nearly 2-billion-year-old Yowjab (Montgomery Reef), rises in the receding tide. It’s like finding Atlantis or, in this case, the world’s largest inshore reef, a 150-square-mile mass rapidly materializing on either side of us.

For the past three decades, cruise lines have regarded and sold the Kimberley as a “wilderness” destination. In truth, though, the region—which is comparable in size to California but with a total population of only 35,000 people—encompasses the traditional homelands of 30 First Nations peoples, who originally settled this area at least 45,000 years ago.

Seabourn is the first cruise line to start to address that oversight, by reaching out to Dambimangari rangers to partner as expedition guides and naming another tribe, the Wunambal Gaambera, as godparents (or garrangarru, a word that describes a mother or listener) of its latest ship, the 132-suite Seabourn Pursuit.

The Pursuit is the line’s second purpose-built expedition vessel, equipped with high-tech gear (two six-person submarines, 24 Zodiacs, and a high-definition camera that transmits live feeds from up to two miles away) as well as unrivaled deck space for easy wildlife viewing. The 10-day “Kimberley Expedition: Waterfalls & Wandjinas” itinerary is a 1,252-nautical-mile voyage between Darwin and Broome through the territories of saltwater crocodiles, dolphins, birds of prey, turtles, whales, and reef sharks.

During my Zodiac excursion, Dambimangari ranger Adrian Lane shared his tribe’s stories. While we were at Freshwater Cove, a Worrorra man showed us a rock overhang painted with wandjina creator spirits at least as old as Egypt’s pyramids.

On Ngula (Jar Island), we were cleansed with smoke in a welcome ceremony, and treated to a junba dance performance by Wunambal Gaambera men.

As Lane tells it, when Seabourn approached him to join its team, giving him the opportunity to share his culture with cruise passengers, “that really lit the flame in my soul to say, ‘Let’s go now.’” —Kendall Hill

Maple Leaf Adventures cruises get visitors up close and personal with Canada and Alaska’s incredibly diverse wildlife. Courtesy of Design Pics Inc / Alamy Stock Ph/Alamy Stock Photo

Canada and Alaska

For a wilder side of Canada.

Operating exclusively in British Columbia and Alaska, Maple Leaf Adventures runs three small and unconventional boats: a 120-year-old schooner from Vancouver (holding eight guests), a 112-year-old tugboat from Victoria (12 guests), and a catamaran (24 guests). Each of the sailings thoughtfully connects travelers with the water, wildlife, and culture of the region. Destinations include the fjords and coves of Desolation Sound and the huge, unspoiled tract of biodiverse land known as the Great Bear Rainforest, which the company helps protect by dedicating time to conservation, cleanup, and education. Maple Leaf also collaborates with First Nations communities on its itineraries. For example, a Haida elder storyteller is a crew member on trips in the Haida Gwaii archipelago. —Billie Cohen

The Corinth Canal in Greece is the world’s narrowest and deepest man-made canal, and you can experience that closeness firsthand aboard Windstar’s Star Legend. Courtesy of Windstar Cruises

Corinth Canal

Squeeze through a man-made marvel barely wider than the ship.

I was perhaps a little nervous for our voyage through Greece’s Corinth Canal, the narrowest and deepest man-made canal in the world. Our yacht, Windstar Cruises’ 312-passenger Star Legend, was about 63 feet wide. The canal was just 18 feet wider.

This was a rarefied experience. Only a few small-ship cruise lines operate through the canal, just a handful of trips each year that are mostly for repositioning purposes. But for travelers, a trip through the Corinth Canal is an opportunity to experience an engineering wonder that is arguably more thrilling than the Suez: The nearly four-mile-long, lockless trench was begun under Roman Emperor Nero’s rule in 67 C.E., completed in 1893, and recently reopened after a few years of repairs.

Today, the one-hour crossing lets travelers see the historic feat up close. It also gives them access to the less-visited port of Itea, where they can tour the UNESCO World Heritage site of Delphi, which dates to the second millennium B.C.E. My passage was part of Windstar’s eight-day “Aegean Sea Odyssey via the Corinth Canal” itinerary. It offered excursions in Türkiye’s ancient Roman city of Ephesus (where we were treated to a white-tablecloth dinner among the ruins) and Myrina, a seaside town with a Venetian castle on the Greek island of Lemnos.

On canal day, there was a flurry of activity throughout the ship, as everyone tried to figure out the best place to watch. We were met by a tugboat that towed us through, along with local pilots (required by authorities due to the difficulty of the passage) and a guide who provided historical commentary and context.

As we entered, the canal seemed quite manageable. But then it narrowed until there were sheer sand-colored limestone walls mere feet from the sides of the ship. The captain and pilot positioned themselves on the outdoor bridge wings to make sure we didn’t scrape the solid rock on either side. I had a moment of trepidation when I realized that if they wanted to, they could reach out and grab the branches of bushes growing on the cliffs.

I saw tourists leaning on overpasses as we slid along beneath them; at the last bridge, bungee jumpers sought an adrenaline rush by bouncing right in front of us. I felt a rush, too, and I breathed deeply as we emerged from the canal, grateful to have witnessed a true engineering tour de force. —Fran Golden

Sea Cloud Cruises offer gentler ways to explore the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica. Courtesy of Sea Cloud Spirit (L); Photo by imagebroker.com-alamy (R)

Costa Rica

Experience a wind-powered ship that seems more like a private yacht.

Sailing along the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica under full wind power, with fishing lines cast off the back for a catch to supplement the dinner menu, I struggled to believe I was on a cruise ship.

The 136-passenger Sea Cloud Spirit, which launched in 2021, seems like a private yacht. Guests can jump off the ship’s swim deck directly into the ocean; snorkel and paddleboard along the reefs of uninhabited islands; or simply spend a day relaxing under the billowing sails. It’s what Sea Cloud Cruises calls “gentle tourism.”

I call it unmatched relaxation.

I traveled on the 11-day “Natural Wonders, Engineering Marvels” itinerary, which took us from Puntarenas to the Panama Canal along the Pacific Coast. Our small ship was able to venture where larger ones could not, such as the town of Puerto Jiménez on the biodiverse Osa Peninsula. And we could focus on sustainable activities away from heavily trafficked areas.

Our first port was Playa Panamá, a beach in Costa Rica’s Guanacaste Province, where we visited a local ranch that hopes to preserve a more traditional way of life by opening up to limited groups of tourists. We started with lessons in tortilla making and coffee roasting, then went horseback riding with the ranch owner and his grandson. In Golfito, we visited La Perica Sloth Garden, run by a family who discovered a sloth habitat while building trails to help their aging grandmother walk the property. After that, our stops became even more remote, including a beach on Panama’s Isla Mogo Mogo, where we snorkeled, and an island in the San Blas archipelago inhabited by the Guna (also known as Kuna), Indigenous people who create colorful mola textiles that they wear and sell.

On board, there’s a focus on sharing more about the local communities and wildlife. I listened to fascinating lectures on the history of the Panama Canal and the culture of the Guna people. I sat in the cool breeze while dining on Costa Rican–inspired fare such as coffee-crusted skirt steak. And of course, I enjoyed the most local cuisine of all: the fresh tuna, snapper, and mahi-mahi caught off the back deck while we sailed. —Jeri Clausing

Check out the extraordinary cultural offerings of the Danube aboard the Riverside Mozart. Photo by Toni Anzenberger/Anzenberger/Redux (L); courtesy of KeszthelyiTimi-Unsplash (R)

The Danube

This luxury sailing isn’t a travel experience—it’s a lifestyle.

I smiled as I passed the Palm Court. Inside, a DJ was playing music, and guests were roaring with laughter and clinking their glasses. Signs of a good night, I thought. It wasn’t the first time during this Danube River cruise that I felt like I was enjoying life on the boat just as much as—if not more than—the excursions to some of Europe’s most beloved cities.

Over the past few days I’d been sailing from Budapest to Vienna on Riverside Luxury Cruises’ Riverside Mozart, and I’d noticed something else too. Extravagances like champagne and caviar had become part of my regular diet, I’d grown accustomed to spa treatments with high-end products from Natura Bissé, and I’d been spoiled by the amount of breathing room on board. Riverside is known for its large suites (instead of cabins), grandiose lounge areas, butler service for everyone, and restaurants with menus that reflect the region

Speaking of which, I took time to indulge in a meal of lamb and risotto before suiting up for a night excursion in Hungary’s capital. The tour brought guests to Szimpla Kert, one of Budapest’s “ruin bars” that have been transformed from bombed-out WWII-era buildings into trendy nightclubs. Neon signs and disco balls lit graffiti-spattered rooms where different styles of music—house, hip-hop, pop—had the crowd dancing. Night excursions aren’t the norm on river cruises, so it was thrilling to experience the city’s after-dark scene and then get to return to the comforts of the Mozart.

Other shore outings were equally rich with culture and history. In Vienna, for example, I watched the world-renowned Lipizzaner horses march through their morning routines at the Spanish Riding School, which has been dedicated to the preservation of classical dressage techniques since the early 1700s. No equestrian skills were required to appreciate their beauty and precision. Just as no special skills were required to appreciate the caviar, champagne, massage, and three-course dinner waiting for me back on the ship. —Nicole Edenedo

Taking a cruise that sails the Ganges gives visitors a close look at life along the river. Photo by Michael Slevin Uttley / Alamy St/Alamy Stock Photo

The Ganges River

For a river less cruised.

For nearly 10 years, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has been sailing along the boisterous, busy, sacred, and serene Ganges and its tributaries. In the process, it has enabled travelers to access city centers such as Kolkata, as well as wilderness areas and historic sites like the early 19th-century Hindu temple complex in Kalna, consisting of 108 Shiv Mandir structures situated in concentric circles. The all-suite, 56-passenger Ganges Voyager II offers a glimpse into a world where daily life revolves around the legendary waterway—viewed from the comfort of a floating hotel with spacious staterooms, colorful public areas, and meals served in the elegant East India restaurant. Trips can be extended on land with a pre- or post-sail tour of Udaipur and Varanasi, or a ride on the iconic Maharajas’ Express train from New Delhi to Mumbai. —Michelle Baran

Nuuk is the most populus city in all of Greenland. Courtesy of HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

Greenland

For a new expedition.

A shiny new international airport set to open this winter in Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, will revolutionize the cruising experience on the world’s largest island. Because HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) ships will no longer need to bring passengers across the Atlantic from Iceland, they’ll spend more time in the iceberg- and whale-dotted waters of Greenland, sailing farther up the coast than ever before. Conditions are unpredictable in the Arctic (did we mention icebergs?), so the experience can be a true expedition: Some planned ports might have to change, causing you to literally go with the floe. One day, you might help a scientist collect plankton samples off the side of a Zodiac; another, you could visit a tiny Inuit village with crayon-box–colored houses, catch your own cod with local anglers, or hike to a UNESCO-protected ice fjord. —ND

Atlas Ocean Voyages’ Journey Suite is a one-bedroom suite with a private balcony that overlooks the ever-changing sea landscape. Courtesy of Atlas Ocean Voyages

Italy and Greece

For eating well at sea.

When it first arrived on the cruise scene in 2021, Atlas Ocean Voyages made a name for itself thanks to its 198-passenger yacht-style expedition vessels that provided comfort and luxury in some of the most extreme polar regions in the world. But Atlas also sails its ships in the warmer waters of the Mediterranean, emphasizing cuisine through its Epicurean Expeditions, which may include a dairy farm tour in Mykonos, wine and ouzo outings in Santorini, and a Sicilian pizza-cooking demonstration in the Aeolian Islands. —MB

The Explora I from Explore Journeys has a true family-friendly feel. Photo by Ivan Sarfatti

Miami and the Lesser Antilles

For luxury . . . with kids.

Explora Journeys launched in 2023 as a boutique cruise line from the European company MSC Group, with elegant interiors and stellar food. It’s also family friendly: Fares are discounted as much as 50 percent for children, suites connect to accommodate family groups, and a supervised Nautilus Club is available for kids ages 6 to 17. The 922-passenger Explora I has a much more intimate feel than other ships that ply this route carrying thousands, but it still feels grand, thanks to details such as a lobby with soaring ceilings, an art gallery, and staterooms with walk-in closets—not to mention that almost a third of the ship’s real estate is dedicated to outdoor space. On this itinerary out of Miami, passengers sail to Anguilla (for white-sand beaches), Dominica (with its pristine cloud forest), St. Lucia (home to hot springs and waterfalls), and Barbados (marked by lively celebrations throughout the year). —MB

Inspired by Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile, Abercrombie & Kent’s river cruise takes guests directly down the Nile River. Courtesy of Sanctuary Retreats

The Nile River

For a more regal Nile cruise.

Geoffrey Kent, the founder of Abercrombie & Kent (A&K), was inspired to create luxury Nile River cruises back in the 1970s, during an encounter with actor David Niven on the set of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile. Today, the company’s Egypt river fleet still captures that throwback charm: Its ships are small, ranging from a converted dahabiya (wooden sailboat) that accommodates 12 guests to a modern 80-person vessel with panoramic windows in every cabin. A&K’s network of experts includes Egyptologists and fixers who can arrange anything from dinners within ancient temples to private after-hours access inside the Pyramids of Giza. The newest ship, arriving in 2026 and available for private charters, will offer 32 rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows and some of the largest suites on the Nile. —MB

This cruise is perfect for astronomy lovers. Photo by Johny Goerend

Norwegian Fjords

For timeless elegance.

The craggy coastline of Norway stretches for more than 63,000 miles, and the most stylish way to experience it is aboard the MS Queen Anne, Cunard’s first new ship in 14 years. The dramatic fjords and aurora borealis displays are matched by the ship’s elegant interiors, and while you might normally pack a parka for an itinerary that spends this much time above the Arctic Circle, don’t forget your gown or tuxedo for gala nights—this is Cunard, after all. Befitting its status as a classic British institution, the cruise line has partnered with astrophotographer John Maclean, a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, who leads talks on the northern lights on select sailings. —ND

The Avalon Alegria takes passengers on an intimate expedition through Portugal’s waterways. Courtesy of Avalon Waterways

Portugal’s Douro River

For wine lovers.

Avalon Waterways is known for, among other things, its Panorama Suites with windows that make every room feel more open—and now travelers can enjoy that experience on Portugal’s Douro River. The 102-passenger Avalon Alegria introduced an eight-day itinerary that begins in the seaside city of Porto and meanders through the Alto Douro Wine Region, a UNESCO World Heritage site, before visiting the Renaissance city of Salamanca, Spain. In addition to sightseeing tours, Avalon offers more active and immersive outings, such as a biologist-led biking trip in Porto and winetasting at one of the oldest farms in the Douro Valley. —MB

The wonders of the Brazilian coastline are on display during Scenic’s 14-day adventure. Courtesy of Scenic Luxury Cruises&Tours

The South American Coast

For beaches, villages, and cities.

In the world of expedition cruising, mainland South America is often relegated to a jumping-off point for destinations such as Antarctica, the Falklands, or the Galápagos. But Scenic’s 13-day “Rhythms of the Brazilian Coastline” itinerary invites cruisers to stop and stay awhile, linking major cities, unsung coastal villages, and secluded beaches. The 228-passenger yacht departs from Buenos Aires and stops in Uruguay at Montevideo and the “St. Tropez of South America” (Punta del Este) before port-hopping up the Brazilian coast. Visits include the forested Ilha de São Sebastião, teeming with acrobatic capuchin monkeys; Búzios, a sleepy fishing village that became an upscale beach resort after Brigitte Bardot holidayed here in the ’60s; and Pontal do Sul, a nature reserve that passengers can view with the help of the ship’s submersible. —ND

On this 14-day cruise, passengers will traverse through notable islands and hidden gems across the South Pacific. Courtesy of Windstar

The South Pacific

For island hopping.

Channeling the way-finders who navigated these waters thousands of years ago, the small-ship cruise line Windstar is charting an adventurous new course through French Polynesia. Adding to island-hopping itineraries that include such classics as Bora Bora and Tahiti, Windstar recently introduced a 14-day route that sails out to the Marquesas, a farther-afield archipelago that reality TV fans may recognize as a filming location for Survivor. Out here, you’ll stop in Fatu Hiva, where local people make beautiful tapa cloth out of tree bark; Hiva Oa, which is home to the region’s largest tiki statues; and Nuku Hiva, where wild horses stroll through green valleys under rocky peaks. —ND

Spinecheek anemonefish or clownfish in a bult-tip anemone typically found in Kimbe Bay, West New Britain, Papua New Guinea Photo by Michele Westmorland

Sydney to Singapore

For adventure across islands.

Oceania‘s 670-passenger Regatta sails from Sydney to Singapore, visiting the eastern coast of Australia and Bali and Komodo in Indonesia along the way. Highlights include rainforest roaming in Cairns and two days spent among the culture and coral reefs of Papua New Guinea. You’ll be aboard for 20 days and can enjoy your downtime at the Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center, the casino, and four different restaurants serving anything from poolside burgers to afternoon tea. Additionally, nearly three-quarters of the 342 staterooms and suites have a veranda, and suites come with butler service. —MB

AmaWaterways’ itineraries in Vietnam and Cambodia get passengers closer to the countries’ cultural offerings. Courtesy of AmaWaterways

Vietnam and Cambodia on the Mekong

For a cultural deep dive.

River cruise line AmaWaterways has been plying the Mekong since 2009 and is gearing up to add a second 124-passenger vessel in 2026. The itineraries mix tours of vibrant urban centers such as Ho Chi Minh City and Phnom Penh with time in river towns and floating villages. Added bonus: The dining rooms pay homage to Southeast Asian cuisine via menu items that include a soothing pho noodle soup served at breakfast. Weeklong itineraries can be enhanced with pre- and post-cruise extensions to the famous temples of Angkor Archaeological Park in Cambodia or the limestone islands of Ha Long Bay in Vietnam. —MB