Best of Mykonos
Collected by Gretchen Kelly , AFAR Local Expert
Dive into the deep blue history at the Aegean Maritime Museum, a fascinating stop in Ancient Greece's land of sailors. The 19th-century building was once home to sea captain Nikolaos Sourmelis, who assisted the people of Crete during the Greek war...
Xenias, Mikonos 846 00, Greece
The place of choice to watch the sunset is the quarter of Little Venice—a clutch of balconied fishermen's houses dressed in colorful paint and reflecting the waters of the sea beside them. Numerous charming tavernas live here, too, so it's a great...
Kato Mili, Mikonos 846 00, Greece
Mykonos's 16 windmills have become iconic structures that can be seen from all over the island. At the edge of town, the Boni Windmill details how and why the windmills worked but is open only for limited summer hours. But you don't have to go...
Ano Mera 846 00, Greece
A few kilometers inland from Mykonos Town, Ano Mera is a small Cycladic idyll of a village. To get a feel for how people lived before the tourism boom, wander the streets and smell the scent of fresh baked bread. The Panagia Tourliani church and...
Mikonos 846 00, Greece
This famous whitewashed church was begun in 1475 but wasn't actually finished until the 17th century. Although there are five churches built together, only the ground floor is open to tourists from sun up to sun down. "Our Lady of the Side Gate"...
Psarrou 846 00, Greece
Psarou Beach is posh rather than party, ringed by upscale hotels and beach clubs and punctuated with a scuba center. The sand is white and the water is turquoise. Restaurants and bars are expensive here, as are the waterside amenities like chairs...
A gemlike Orthodox church dedicated to St. George, this small and silent little place of refuge is located near the "three wells" in Mykonos Town. The church was built in the 15th century and there are some beautiful icons inside. St. George is a...
Mikonos 846 00, Greece
The beaches at Mykonos are party beaches, where you swim in the day time and dance at the night time. During the day time, it's sunny and calm, the water is crystal blue and clear. People usually sitting by the beach or swim. At the night, it's a...
Worth a visit. We took the ferry from Mykonos for a 1/2 day. The island of Delos is one of the most important mythological, historical and archaeological sites in Greece. The excavations in the island are among the most extensive in the...
