Indonesia, Off the Grid

Collected by Afar Magazine
In this gracious country of temples and tides, islands and iguanas, it's so easy to travel deeply that you may never resurface.
Fivelements Puri Ahimsa

Mambal, Abiansemal, Badung Regency, Bali 80352, Indonesia
It took three years to realize this passion project: a spa retreat built mainly of bamboo. Book a riverfront suite, or the hotel can arrange a stay in a rural family’s home. This appeared in the January/February 2013 issue.
Mt Bromo

Mt Bromo, Area Gn. Bromo, Podokoyo, Tosari, Pasuruan, East Java, Indonesia
Bright and early, just before the sun comes up over Mount Bromo, Mount Semeru and Mount Batok, with ample rolling fog and an epic eruption for good measure. We climbed Mount Penanjakan in our Toyota 4x4 pre-dawn in the headlights of some 1,200...
Mt Batur

Climbing Mount Batur, one of the sacred volcanos of Bali, is a mind-warping experience if done before dawn. The volcanic sand runs away beneath your feet like an hourglass and the tassels of pine trees flow by you in the dark. My friends and I...
Central Borneo

Central Kalimantan, Indonesia
Camp Leakey, in southern central Borneo, has been Indonesia's major orangutan research center and reserve since 1972. http://bit.ly/HbvMje To get there, you book passage on a klotok, the traditional local wooden varient of a cabin cruiser. Our...
Taman Negara National Park

Indochina
While this picture may appear calm and serene, the journey to reach this point was anything but that. It was truly an adventure, and once you arrive you will be grateful that you made the journey. You start off in Kuala Lumpur at about 8 a.m.,...
Pulau Masalembu Besar

Pulau Masalembu Besar, Ambulung, Sukajeruk, Masalembu, Sumenep Regency, East Java, Indonesia
Our ship changed itinerary according to conditions and we ended up visiting Pulau Maselembo, an island in the Java Sea. While I snorkeled a wonderful reef offshore, Robin visited the island's predominantly Muslim village, where the people,...
Pandawa Beach

Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Catching the sunrise at Pandawa Beach, also known as the “Secret Beach” in South Bali, was an adventure from beginning to end. After learning about it from Rob, the owner of Suara Ombak Cottages (www.wavevoice.com) where we stayed during our SURF...
