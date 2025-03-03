Nicole Edenado headshot

Nicole Edenedo

AFAR Contributor

Nicole Edenedo is a travel journalist covering the tour operator and river cruise industries as senior editor for leading travel industry newspaper Travel Weekly. She also contributes to AFAR, Cruise Critic, ASTA Magazine, and Apartment Therapy.

Prior to coming to the travel industry, Nicole worked as a broadcast journalist for nine years, reporting for television stations in Maryland, Delaware, and New York City, where she currently fills in as a morning traffic anchor from time to time on Good Day New York.

She received her bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from California State University Northridge in 2014. A Los Angeles native, Nicole traded in her beach days for the cooler seasons of the East Coast after college and daydreams of moving overseas one day. For now, you can find Nicole on the Yonkers waterfront where she is an avid kayaker and proud member of the Yonkers Paddling and Rowing Club.

Most recent articles
Person in the foreground pulling a ship on ice
Cruise
Women Were Once Banned From Antarctica. Now They’re Shaping Travel on the Continent
March 03, 2025 09:00 AM
 · 
Nicole Edenedo
The Best Christmas Market Cruises
River Cruises
The Secret to Exploring Europe’s Popular Christmas Markets That Most People Don’t Know About
November 04, 2024 07:20 PM
 · 
Fran Golden
The New Orleans waterfront with the Natchez dinner paddlewheeler docked and a view of the French Quarter with high-rise buildings in the background
River Cruises
The Best Mississippi River Cruises Are All About Charming Small Towns, Legendary Music, and Regional Cuisine
September 27, 2024 05:18 PM
 · 
Nicole Edenedo
A rendering of the sun deck with a hot tub and lounge chairs on the forthcoming 'Amadeus Nova' river cruise ship
River Cruises
The New River Cruise Ships and Sailings We’re Most Excited About This Year
January 22, 2024 02:33 PM
 · 
Nicole Edenedo
Imagine floating along with views of the Nile River while relaxing in the <i>Viking Aton</i> pool.
River Cruises
The New Viking Aton Cruise Ship Brings Sleek Scandinavian Design to Egypt’s Nile River
December 18, 2023 01:54 PM
 · 
Nicole Edenedo
Guests on AmaWaterways' inaugural Soulful Epicurean Experience sailing look out at vines at Domain de Fond-Vieille in France’s Beaujolais wine region
River Cruises
Black Passengers Are in the Minority on River Cruises—This New France Sailing Aims to Change That
November 28, 2023 03:40 PM
 · 
Nicole Edenedo
Illustration of a cruise ship passenger in a beach chair on the deck of a cruise ship looking out at the ocean
Cruise
Need Help Booking a Cruise? Call One of These Travel Advisors
September 13, 2023 12:42 PM
 · 
Nicole Edenedo