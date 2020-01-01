Island Hopping in the Mediterranean
Collected by Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert
This wanderlist is a mere sample of things to do, see, eat, and drink on a few of the more than 200 islands in the Mediterranean Sea. Coastlines ring mountains, windy roads string together hillside towns, and the dinner is today's catch seafood.
Oia santorini greece, Cyclades, Oía 847 02, Greece
You can't beat this - a delicious, freshly caught seafood dinner on the edge of the Aegean Sea. Sunset Taverna is located in Ammoudi, at the base of the cliffs in Oia, Santorini - dramatic scenery for simple, rustic, delicious food. From the...
98050 Lipari, Province of Messina, Italy
With its small shops and outdoor restaurants, the long Corso Vittorio Emanuele in Lipari Town was made for strolling. The Ottoman admiral Barbarossa wreaked havoc here in 1544; following that, Spanish rulers built the imposing citadel over a Greek...
8 Route des Sanguinaires, 20000 Ajaccio, France
Young and poor, but frequent-flier-mile rich, my wife and I were able to go to Corsica for our first anniversary...Staying with friends always helps...They lived in Ajaccio, (birthplace of Napoléon Bonaparte), and at sunset one evening, they took...
Via Ercole, 52, 09040 Torre Delle Stelle (Maracalagonis) CA, Italy
When I was planning my trip to Sardinia, I heard that the north of the island was where the yachts and the European fanciness resided. I wanted the exact opposite in my Sardinian vacation. I looked for a town to relax in, where the vibe was chill,...
Aigües Blanques/ Sant Carles de Peralta, 07850 Santa Eulària des Riu, Islas Baleares, Spain
Not everyone comes to Ibiza for the music. Personally, clubbing is about as far down my list of holiday activities as spelunking and crocodile baiting. So the beaches of Ibiza town, with its beach parties and its school-break clientele, are rather...
Valletta, Malta
Famagusta
One of many, many dilapidated cathedrals in northern Cyprus. Most of theme were built by the Venetians when they ruled the island, and then converted to Greek-Orthodox churches under Ottoman rule. Unfortunately, the authorities there aren't doing...
Kyrenia District
The main harbour in Kyrenia, Cyprus. This is one of the most popular places in town to go for a drink or ekmek kataif (a Turkish dessert) after a day at the beach. Obviously it's a bit touristy, but since there are relatively few of those in north...
38 Ouzounian Street, Nicosia 1010, Cyprus
Kleftiko is an old Greek dish of meat and potatoes whose name literally means "stolen". Back in times of war, scavenging Greeks would steal meat or animals and cook them in earth pots buried underground (don't ask me how) to avoid being caught. At...
Trg Sv. Stjepana 42, 21450, Hvar, Croatia
If Dubrovnik is the Pearl of the Adriatic then Hvar Town is Mini Pearl. It has everything to offer that Dubrovnik has but on a far smaller scale. Hvar Town is a picturesque little town located on the southwestern coast of Hvar Island. The heart of...
Megalochori 847 00, Greece
If you want to get away from the crowds in Santorini, try Megalochori - one of the prettiest, quietest little villages on the island. The town's location further inland, away from the caldera cliffs, removes it from the typical tourist itinerary....
Imerovigli 847 00, Greece
The table on this terrace in Imerovigli, Santorini, Greece looks like the ideal place for a nice Greek meal. Some nice white Santorini wine, a Greek Salad, maybe a freshly grilled sea bass. And the view out to the rest of the island of Santorini...
Büyükada, 34970 Prince Islands/Istanbul, Turkey
As soon as the ferry pushes away from Kabataş ferry terminal on Istanbul's European side, you can feel the frenetic pace of the city slipping away. Sipping a coffee on the ship's bow, the beautiful scenery and azure Bosphorus waters enchant as the...
