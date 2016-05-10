A Guide to Mumbai’s Outdoor Markets

How to navigate the local shopping bazaars of Mumbai.

Having recently braved the sprawling and chaotic outdoor bazaars of Mumbai, foodie and cookbook author Claire Avis Gallam reports back and shares her tips on how to navigate this overwhelming—but exhilarating—experience of the city’s daily life. Loud, chaotic, colorful, beautiful, confusing, crowded, awe-inspiring, terrifying…overwhelming. All of these words came to mind those first few moments of my initial market visit in Mumbai. It was a hot, sticky morning in November and the humid air was thick with the weirdly tantalizing olfactory mix of exotic street food and car exhaust. As we rode in the back of a cab, weaving through of traffic, past homeless camps and tuk-tuks (motorized rickshaws), toward one of Mumbai’s largest outdoor markets, I had absolutely no idea what I was in for.

Linking Road in Bandra is a crowded warren of brightly colored stalls in cross streets and alleyways, so close together you can barely see the highly trafficked street behind it. The stalls here sell everything imaginable—from clothes and paper lanterns to saris stacked four feet high. Throngs of local customers hurry along Linking Road, bartering and arguing with vendors to get the right price. I stood there, people racing past me, and felt a tug on my sleeve. I looked down and saw a sweet little girl, her face covered in grime. She was holding out her hands, begging for something to take home to her mom. I looked up at my local guide, Varun, who was raised in these same crazy streets; he shook his head and shooed her away. Following Varun, I swam through the madness, down a side street, past clothes and shoe vendors, to a dimly lit alleyway. The smells of street food, slow-roasting curries, and fresh produce welcomed me as I entered. Once inside, I was excited to see rows of fresh vegetables and fruits. A man sorting through limes looked up and gave me a toothless grin. He then stood up and started to sway, politely talking to my guide in Hindi. Varun laughed and said, “He wants to dance with you.” I blushed and politely declined. The man smiled and went back to sorting his limes. The stalls continued in all directions, with dusty light peeking through gaps in thatched roofs. We dodged puddles of stale water alongside bushels of produce, rich assortments of meat, and overly pungent fruits. We rushed past the even more pungent fish market, through crowds of families, kids and elders, until we reached a quieter corner, home to a small, albeit very crowded, spice stand. Varun smiled and said, “This is the best spice market here.” He then went over each baggie, noting bright yellow turmeric, bold chili powders, and aromatic fennel seeds. As a food writer and cookbook author, I knew exactly why he took me here. I spent nearly all of my rupees on 10 thick packets of spices, cursing myself because I knew transporting them would be a nightmare.

