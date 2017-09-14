Life Artists: What Forrest Lewinger Loves About Working With Clay

Forrest Lewinger moved to New York in 2011, after completing an M.F.A. at California College of the Arts, and found work as a studio assistant for a ceramicist. While firing the kilns and wedging clay, he mulled over ideas of his own and what it meant to be an artist starting out—without a studio space or much time to call his own.

What he did have, he realized, was his lunch break.

Lewinger seized that moment to make a single original work a day, experimenting with interpretations of classic blue and white ceramics. “Some of the patterns came from manhole covers or wrought-iron fences,” he recalls. “I was pulling in inspiration from the world around me.”

As these glazed wares, which he dubbed his “lunch pots,” piled up in his apartment, they caught the attention of friends who encouraged him to exhibit at Brooklyn’s Renegade Craft Fair. Wholesale orders quickly followed, and when Lewinger launched his own line, the name was inspired by the lunchtime routine that had started it all: Workaday Handmade.

Journeys of Inspiration with Forrest Lewinger from AFAR Media on Vimeo.

Five years later, Lewinger is convinced that he’s found the right outlet for his creativity. “Clay somehow works really well with my personality and how I like to make things,” he says. “It’s very intuitive and tactile.” He also describes it as a fun material to play with, given its transformation from wet and malleable to rigid.