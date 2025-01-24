John Newton

John Newton is a writer, editor, and translator based between Mérida, Mexico, and Brooklyn, New York. He has contributed to publications including Condé Nast, Business Insider, and Architectural Digest. His work often explores themes of design, travel, and family life, with a particular focus on Mexico. He also writes about family travel, drawing from his own experiences as a parent. A dual resident of Mérida and Brooklyn, John brings a cross-cultural perspective to his work, blending local insight with a global editorial lens.

Most recent articles
An intact stone pyramid in the jungle in mexico
History + Culture
The Most Impressive Pyramids to Visit in Mexico
January 24, 2025 01:38 AM
ChezMuffy4.jpg
Chez Muffy
August 11, 2022 01:09 PM
BuffetDeLAntiquaire5.Jef_Frenette.jpg
Buffet de L’Antiquaire
August 11, 2022 12:30 PM
054b835bd6738e678aef63e82fcb7224.jpg
Château Ramezay
August 03, 2022 11:03 AM
NYC’s Neighborhoods Not to Miss
Cities We Love
NYC’s Neighborhoods Not to Miss
May 20, 2022 12:41 PM
A Global Search for Vaccines Fuels a Different Kind of Tourism
COVID + Travel
A Global Search for Vaccines Fuels a Different Kind of Tourism
May 28, 2021 03:14 PM
SAMSUNG CSC
The Museum of the Second World War
April 20, 2021 05:02 PM
SAMSUNG CSC
Cuadra San Cristóbal Los Clubes Luis Barragán
April 20, 2021 05:02 PM
Soller_shop_1.jpg
Georgs
April 20, 2021 05:01 PM
Knip_1.jpg
Knip Beach
April 20, 2021 05:01 PM
Williwood_1.jpg
Williwood
April 20, 2021 05:01 PM
Netto Bar's Green Rum
Netto Bar
April 20, 2021 05:01 PM
Exterior of Casa T'hō in Merida
Casa T’hō
April 20, 2021 05:00 PM
Micaela Mar & Leña in Mérida
Micaela Mar & Leña
April 20, 2021 05:00 PM
Museo de la Gastronomia Yucateca in Mérida
Museo de la Gastronomia Yucateca - MUGY
April 20, 2021 05:00 PM
Merida_Vegetarian_Restaurant.jpg
El Apapacho
April 20, 2021 05:00 PM
Los Acantilados de los Gigantes, Tenerife
Acantilados de los Gigantes
April 20, 2021 05:00 PM
Autumn Montreal Lachine Canal Landscape
Lachine Canal
April 20, 2021 04:58 PM
01e3b0cdec716e7dda78e45b1ac145c3.jpg
Eataly NYC Flatiron
April 20, 2021 04:57 PM
b0c30dfc7d8516024615521f241833c7.jpg
Gramercy Tavern
April 20, 2021 04:57 PM
Sir George Etienne Cartier National Historic Site, Montreal, Canada
Sir George-Étienne Cartier National Historic Site
April 20, 2021 04:55 PM
Redpath Museum, Museum of Natural Sciences, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Redpath Museum at McGill University
April 20, 2021 04:55 PM
Berlin Checkpoint Charlie.
Checkpoint Charlie
April 20, 2021 04:55 PM
61402d9d262d72932865ad6219bb051e.jpg
Exploratorium
April 20, 2021 04:10 PM
SAMSUNG CSC
Kykuit, the Rockefeller Estate
April 20, 2021 04:10 PM
Switzerland. get natural. Winter dusk in Zurich. View from the Gemuesebruecke towards the Hotel zum Storchen on the left bank of the Limmat river. Schweiz. ganz natuerlich. Winterabend in Zuerich. Blick von der Gemuesebruecke auf das Hotel zum Storchen an der Limmat. Suisse. tout naturellement. Crepuscule sur Zurich en hiver. Vue depuis le Gemuesebruecke sur l'hotel zum Storchen sur la rive gauche de la Limmat. Copyright by: Switzerland Tourism By-Line: swiss-image.ch/Christof Sonderegger
Hotel zum Storchen
April 20, 2021 04:10 PM
Fabriano Boutique in Florence
Fabriano Boutique
April 20, 2021 04:09 PM
Maison_Boulud_2.jpg
Maison Boulud
April 20, 2021 04:08 PM
Overwater_20Suite_Balcony.jpg
Rosewood Mayakoba
April 20, 2021 04:07 PM
c36817e7a970b5d094547311376bf7ea.jpg
Ogilvy
April 20, 2021 04:07 PM
