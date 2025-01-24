John Newton is a writer, editor, and translator based between Mérida, Mexico, and Brooklyn, New York. He has contributed to publications including Condé Nast, Business Insider, and Architectural Digest. His work often explores themes of design, travel, and family life, with a particular focus on Mexico. He also writes about family travel, drawing from his own experiences as a parent. A dual resident of Mérida and Brooklyn, John brings a cross-cultural perspective to his work, blending local insight with a global editorial lens.