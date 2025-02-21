Why Lake Tahoe Is More Than Its Famous Lake

Lake Tahoe sparkles like a sapphire in the heart of the Sierra Nevada. Mark Twain described Lake Tahoe as “the fairest picture the whole earth affords.” What Twain didn’t know when he wrote those words is that the South Shore of Lake Tahoe would also become a world-class destination for sports and live music with exciting Altitude & Awe Events offered year-round.

Today, a roster of concerts, hockey, golf, and more, along with vibrant nightlife and delicious dining, complement a setting home to the largest alpine lake in North America (at 22 miles long and 12 miles across at its widest) which is also the world’s third-oldest permanent lake. Relax along water so clear you can see up to 75 feet beneath the surface before enjoying the culture and entertainment of the region.

Sporting events

The Tahoe Knight Monsters in action Courtesy of Visit Lake Tahoe

Every July, the likes of the Kelce brothers, Colin Jost, and Charles Barkley converge on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe for the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. Thanks to its location overlooking the water at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, spectators spend as much time taking in the views as they do watching the golf. (Pro tip: Tickets to the five-day event usually go on sale in April and sell out fast.)

The new Tahoe Blue Event Center, home to the professional hockey team, Tahoe Knight Monsters, also hosts touring events like the Harlem Globetrotters and Xtreme International Ice Racing. Located in South Shore Lake Tahoe’s entertainment district in Stateline, the venue is steps away from nightlife at casinos like Bally’s Lake Tahoe and Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe to round out your evening.

If you see something in the Tahoe sky February 28–March 2, 2025, it just might be an Olympic or X-game skier soaring through the air at Toyota Air & Après. Watch these winter sports athletes defy gravity on a 45-foot-high jump as you enjoy food, Toyota activations, and afterparties at Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Concerts and live entertainment along the South Shore of Lake Tahoe

Free summer concerts are a tradition in Lake Tahoe. Courtesy of Visit Lake Tahoe

Every summer, superstars like the Foo Fighters, Pitbull, and Adam Sandler take the stage for the Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena, part of one of the region’s premier casino hotels, Harveys. This year’s lineup includes Darius Rucker, Rod Stewart, and Weird Al Yankovic.

Along with sports, the Tahoe Blue Event Center is the place to see comedy legends such as Adam Sandler and Nate Bargatze. If you’re a music lover, concerts showcase luminaries like John Legend, Parker McCollum, and the Black Crowes. The 2025 calendar features noteworthy names like John Summit and Gabriel Iglesias.

Valhalla Tahoe began as a summer estate a century ago. Today, it’s a center for the arts, offering year-round theater performances, crafts fairs, concerts, and classes. Show off your talent at an open mic, take in a performance, or simply wander the historic grounds.

Free events in Lake Tahoe include the Heavenly Village Summer Concert Series and Live at Lakeview, which features concerts on the beach. These family-friendly performances feature a range of musical styles, such as rock, blues, and reggae.

Where to stay and eat, and how to get around

Harvey’s Lake Tahoe Hotel & Casino Courtesy of Visit Lake Tahoe

Head to Riva Grill for mouthwatering steaks, seafood, and sandwiches on the waterfront. Quench your thirst at stops like the South Lake Brewing Company or the Hangar Taproom and Bottle Shop along the South Lake Tahoe Beer Trail.

Edgewood Tahoe Resort is one of the best hotels in Lake Tahoe. It offers a private beach, restaurants, a relaxing spa, and a year-round heated pool with gorgeous views of the mountains and water. The resort is about a 20-minute walk from Tahoe Blue Event Center and guests can use a complimentary shuttle service within a 2.5-mile radius.

Desolation Hotel, a stone’s throw from the casinos and summer concert series at Harveys, has modern, eco-friendly accommodations with private balconies with soaking tubs, a year-round heated pool, and access to a private beach. Rooms come with kitchenettes, and many have washers and dryers for extended stays. The third floor is home to Maggie’s Restaurant, which specializes in food, wine, and cocktails featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients.

A view of the South Shore of Lake Tahoe Courtesy of Visit Lake Tahoe

It’s simple to explore the South Shore of Lake Tahoe without a rental car—plus, you’ll help protect and preserve the region for future generations. Many of the events in the entertainment district are walkable (or bikeable). If you want to venture further, the Lake Link Microtransit Shuttle offers free on-demand rides throughout the South Shore. With dedicated ADA-accessible vans with bike racks, letting someone else do the driving is a breeze. Download the Lake Tahoe Trip Planning App and start your trip today.