8 Life-Changing Trips from South Africa to South America

Certain kinds of travel experiences are virtually impossible to plan on your own. While anyone can book a luxury hotel or an adventure tour, planning a meaningful trip that blends genuine luxury and true adventure takes expertise. Enter &Beyond, a leader in personalized tours that also runs its own distinctive lodges, camps, and yachts. The custom-designed journeys span three continents, combining cultural immersion, fascinating wildlife, memorable adventures, and singular comfort and hospitality.

From the deepest corners of the Namib Desert and the jaw-dropping lakes and valleys of Chile to Rwanda’s mist-shrouded mountains and South Africa’s game-rich wilderness, &Beyond takes you to unspoiled, majestic destinations well off the beaten path. A dedicated team of travel specialists personally plans each trip, bringing decades of experience to the process of putting together what are often complex arrangements, so that everything goes smoothly. Hyper-customized itineraries focus on thoughtful interaction with local cultures and ecosystems. Lodging and amenities are exceptional, too, with well-appointed camps and lodges in some of the most awe-inspiring landscapes imaginable. It’s about the perfect mix of exclusivity and adventure—where comfort and curiosity meet.

See iconic wildlife in Rwanda and South Africa

Mountain gorillas Courtesy of &Beyond

For a wildlife journey unlike any other, set out in search of life-changing encounters with groups of mountain gorilla families in Rwanda. Seeing these creatures firsthand in their lush jungle home has no comparison. A profound respect for animals’ natural habitats is a hallmark of &Beyond experiences—guides are exceptionally well-versed in proper trekking etiquette, making for ethical and extraordinary adventures.

In South Africa, guests discover destinations through carefully curated accommodations and intimate, impactful experiences, directly contributing to the preservation of the places they visit. Tucked into a remote corner of &Beyond Phinda Private Game Reserve, Phinda Homestead is a private villa surrounded by nearly 75,000 acres of thriving wilderness. Conservation is at the heart of the experience here, with opportunities to take part in rhino notching, pangolin tagging, and specialist tracking safaris. These immersive encounters connect you to nature in meaningful ways.

Immerse yourself in nature in South Africa and the Galapagos

A Ngala Treehouse Courtesy of &Beyond

Being in raw, unfiltered wilderness, with utter privacy and comfort, defines all &Beyond offerings. The Ngala Treehouse Experience takes this to new heights (literally). Guests stay in an off-grid, four-level treehouse that features an open-air, elevated platform for sleeping, a fully stocked bar, a selection of gourmet snacks, and other thoughtful amenities. It’s everything you’d expect from a luxury lodge—except in a secluded setting within the Ngala Private Game Reserve, which is adjacent to Kruger National Park. Both are incredible wildlife-watching destinations.

Bartolomeé Island, Galapagos Courtesy of &Beyond

For more exclusive natural splendor, explore one of the world’s most biodiverse places, the Galapagos Islands, found hundreds of miles off the coast of Ecuador. Aboard the expedition yacht Galapagos Explorer, with four cabins and two suites, you’ll enjoy an unparalleled guest-to-staff ratio. Daily guide-led excursions by boat, on foot, or snorkeling in the sea ensure you’ll spot a plethora of species both iconic and rare—like giant Galapagos tortoises, blue-footed boobies, frigate birds, turtles, and sea lions (to name just a few).

Attend a festival in Bhutan, sail on a hot air balloon over Kenya, and unwind in a Tanzanian treehouse

Other &Beyond experiences are designed to connect travelers more deeply to destinations through moments that are personal and profound. Imagine drifting silently above the Masai Mara in a hot air balloon or falling asleep under the stars in Lake Manyara, Tanzania, nestled high in an ancient mahogany forest. Here, Lake Manyara Tree Lodge offers 10 stilted treehouse suites, each with elegant timber furnishings and spacious decks suspended above the forest floor. From this elevated sanctuary, you may spot elephants and other elusive wildlife roaming quietly through the trees.

Trongsa Dzong in Bhutan Courtesy of &Beyond

In the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan, &Beyond’s team of expert guides draws on lived knowledge and intimate understanding to help guests connect with the rhythm and spirit of this destination. Take part in the vibrant Punakha Tshechu Festival in Bhutan—a multiday celebration honoring the enlightened Guru Rinpoche—featuring masked dances performed by monks, traditional folk songs, and spirited rituals that bring Bhutanese culture vividly to life.

The Punakha Valley, Bhutan Courtesy of &Beyond

Also, enjoy a private visit to the Khamsum Yuelley Chorten, a sacred temple just a short walk from Punakha River Lodge, where you’ll be staying. The hike concludes with an enchanting surprise breakfast overlooking the temple with sweeping views across the valley. Plus, experience a private viewing of this remarkable historical structure.

These types of moments, and many more when traveling with &Beyond, will leave an indelible impression on you. Whether you’re marveling at wildlife in the Galapagos or Rwanda, exploring historic sites and festivals in Bhutan, engaging in conservation endeavors in South Africa, or working with &Beyond to plan a completely bespoke trip, you’ll enjoy a life-altering adventure that stays with you forever.