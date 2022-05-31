France is brimming with historic castles. Here are half a dozen that will truly fire your imagination.

With its many gorgeous castles, France can often feel like a fairy tale. Visitors can explore everything from medieval strongholds that have stood the test of time to Renaissance splendors across the Loire Valley. Adventures await at these wonderful castles, many of which are open to the public and offer guided tours, special events, and historical treasures. We can’t possibly name them all (though we’d sure like to try), but here are a few French castles that will leave you dreaming of happily ever after. Château de Chambord Commissioned by King Francis I, Château de Chambord turned 500 years old in 2019. Its most famous interior feature is a double-helix spiral staircase that twists up three floors, but the grand castle also boasts 426 rooms (guests can peek into 60 of them), 83 staircases, and 282 fireplaces. When visiting, don’t forget to look up—King Francis used the salamander as his emblem and had it included more than 300 times on the ceilings and walls. Afterward, head outside to explore the formal gardens and surrounding lands, which, at 13,400 acres, make up the largest enclosed park in Europe. Courtesy of age fotostock Château de Fontainebleu is one of the largest castles in France. Château de Fontainebleau

With more than 1,500 rooms and 130 acres of parkland and gardens, Château de Fontainebleau is one of the largest castles in France. Having housed 34 sovereigns—including Napoleon III and Louis VII—it’s also the only royal residence to have been continuously occupied for seven centuries. Today, it’s a UNESCO site and national museum, worth an easy day trip from Paris. Take a tour to see the study where Napoleon once worked and the sublime Francis I Gallery, a showpiece of Renaissance art and architecture that predates the Apollo Gallery in the Louvre and the Hall of Mirrors in Versailles. You can also check out the stunning Imperial Theater, three chapels, and many opulent accoutrements. Outside the castle doors, explore the miles of trails in the surrounding Forest of Fountainebleau. Photo by K. Thomas/age fotostock One of the most beautiful castles in the Loire Valley, Château de Chenonceau was a favorite of Catherine de Medici. Château de Chenonceau The Loire Valley is nirvana for castle lovers, thanks to dozens of châteaux lining the river. It’s hard to call one more beautiful than the next, but Château de Chenonceau is worthy of all of the praise it gets. The castle owes its sublime existence to prominent women who cared for and restored it, including King Henri II’s wife—Catherine de Medici—and his mistress, Diane de Poitiers. Plot twists aside, a visit here takes visitors through the castle’s 11th-century beginnings as a fortress and mill to its transformation into one of the Loire’s most picturesque châteaux. A highlight is the two-story Grand Galerie, which spans the River Cher and houses Flemish tapestries, paintings by Rubens and Mignard, and 15th- and 16th-century furnishings. There’s also a fine dining restaurant onsite, plus gorgeous grounds that are illuminated on certain summer weekend evenings, adding more enchantment to the fairy-tale setting. Courtesy of age fotostock From Château du Haut-Koenigsbourg, you can see as far as the Black Forest in Germany. Château du Haut-Kœnigsbourg

