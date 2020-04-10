Recognizing the transporting power of great stories, we decided to celebrate our love for many of their keepers: independent bookstores around the world. Some, like Livraria Lello in Portugal, are fantastically historic, while others, like BooksActually in Singapore, are contemporary bolt-holes. And while we may not be able to physically visit these stores for the foreseeable future, we’re supporting them by shopping online and tuning in to their programming across social media.

Hay-on-Wye Booksellers

Hay-on-Wye, Wales

The small, bookshop-filled Welsh town of Hay-on-Wye is a reader’s dream, especially during the annual summer literary festival (sadly canceled for this year), and Hay-on-Wye Booksellers is just one of many charming spots. Hours can be lost browsing new, secondhand, and antiquarian books behind its 15th-century black-and-white timbered front. —Tim Chester

Support it by: Ordering something from its selection at Abe Books.

Librairie Drawn & Quarterly

Montreal, Canada

This magical shop will convert literary snobs who turn up their nose when they hear that you like graphic novels and comics. Drawn & Quarterly started by publishing a magazine showcasing some of the best cartoonists around—Kate Beaton, Chris Ware, Lynda Barry, among others—and then began publishing books. In 2007, D&Q opened a small shop in the Mile End neighborhood of Montreal to sell those books as well as books by other publishers, French, and English. The store is full of personality—the staff is eager to steer you to their favorites and to hear about your own. Down the block, La Petite Librairie Drawn & Quarterly can captivate kids, too (from pre-readers all the way up to dedicated YA hounds). —Ann Shields

Support it by: Shopping its extensive online store to get free shipping all over Canada. Its book clubs (Gay Reads, D+Q Cooks!, New Reads, and Teen Book Club) are still meeting on Facebook, and you’re invited to join the discussions.

BooksActually

Singapore

Let’s get this out of the way: BooksActually is not easy to find—but it is worth a trip. Off the main drag in Tiong Bahru, BooksActually stocks the world’s largest selection of Singapore literary publications. (It even operates its own publishing imprint, Map Paper Press.) Trinkets and tchotchkes, like stationery and hand-stitched notebooks, mean there’s a little something for everyone. —Katherine LaGrave

Support it by: Shopping the online store and ordering gifts for your stuck-at-home friends and family.

Photo by Shutterstock El Ateneo is widely considered one of the world’s most beautiful bookstores.

El Ateneo Grand Splendid

Buenos Aires, Argentina



Buenos Aires’s largest and most famous librería (bookstore) is El Ateneo Grand Splendid, housed in a palatial 1919 theater in the upscale Barrio Norte and widely known as one of the world’s most beautiful bookshops. The more than 100-year-old landmark building retained its ornate balconies, fresco-painted dome ceiling, and red velvet stage curtains when it reopened in 2000 as the flagship store for the Argentinian publishing house Grupo Ilhsa (which owns 40 bookshops). El Ateneo is packed with more than 180,000 books (in addition to thousands of movies and records)—and it’s often just as packed with people. —Sarah Buder

Support it by: Learning about its legacy through this radio feature.

Daunt Books

London

Daunt’s has a handful of locations across London, all worth a visit, but the Marylebone branch—in a former Edwardian bookshop—is particularly great. Set in a long, light-filled three-story space with oak balconies and a stained glass window, its choices are arranged by country. So whether you’re after a guidebook, nonfiction, or something escapist, you can really lose yourself in your chosen destination. —T.C.



Support it by: Buying a book or three, a subscription, or a bag.

Wayword & Wise

Mumbai, India

Wayword & Wise isn’t the bookstore you visit on vacation to pick up an English-language best seller. Here, you’ll stock up on beautifully designed, souvenir-worthy editions of classics, or book-nerd out with the owners and let them guide you through the packed shelves to must-read authors from countries around the world. —Maggie Fuller

Support it by: Peeking into the carefully curated collection on the Wayword & Wise Facebook page, where the owners regularly post recommendations.

Mr B’s Emporium

Bath, England

I’ve never set foot in this Bath bookstore, but by all accounts it’s a magical place. Instead, I was the lucky recipient of one of its reading subscriptions for Christmas, which involves filling out an online questionnaire about your tastes and habits, and then sitting back to receive a beautifully wrapped, hand-picked selection from one of its knowledgeable in-house “bibliotherapists.” —T.C.



Support it by: Signing up for the reading subscription or sending someone a voucher.

Photo by Shutterstock Livraria Lello bookstore in Porto is one of the world’s oldest bookstores.

Livraria Lello

Porto, Portugal

A bookstore with ticketed entry? You may scoff, until you get inside: The neo-Gothic facade and art nouveau interior—stained glass ceiling, soaring shelves—and a crimson spiraling staircase (the inspiration for the moving staircases in the Harry Potter films) make Porto’s dramatic Livraria Lello a destination unto itself. Don’t forget to buy a book! —Laura Dannen Redman

Support it by: Purchasing the daily book selection at the “drive-thru” during COVID-19 social distancing.

The Folio Society

London, England

The London-based Folio Society produces singularly beautiful editions of well-known classics (think The Sound & The Fury with differently colored text for each narrative strain, Steppenwolf with the infamous pamphlet inserted inside the main book, or the works of Jane Austen with custom illustrations). They’re not cheap, but they’re the ultimate in shelfie street cred; the arrival of each new catalog is a highly anticipated moment for me. —T.C.

Support it by: Treating yourself to a couple of books for delivery.

Shibuya Publishing and Booksellers

Tokyo, Japan

Part of the appeal of this hip store in Oku-Shibuya is browsing new and used books by theme—you always end up finding something you’ve never heard of. Though most titles are in Japanese, there’s a fair selection in English, and the graphic tees and tote bags need no translation. —K.L.G.

Support it by: Browsing the catalog and ordering what you can online.

Dead Souls

Dunedin, New Zealand

Named after a novel by Russian author Nikolai Gogol, Dead Souls sells secondhand books from its small shop in the second-largest city of New Zealand’s South Island. Despite its limited square footage, it keeps 20,000 books in stock, which means you’ll encounter walls and walls of books, piled literally from ceiling to floor whenever you walk in. —Ciera Velarde

Support it by: Browsing the collection online and following it on social media.

Photo by Shutterstock Atlantis opened in Santorini in 2004.

Atlantis Books

Santorini, Greece

Crammed to the ceiling with books, this dreamy store in Santorini feels like the library of an eclectic ship captain, thanks to the woodwork and assortment of knickknacks. The shop, with books in Greek, English, French, Spanish, German, Chinese, and Italian, specializes in classic fiction and nonfiction, but in a nod to Greek history, you’ll also find selections on philosophy, art, and poetry. —K.L.G.

Support it by: Following the store on social media and visiting when it (hopefully) reopens in the summer.

The Book Lounge

Cape Town, South Africa