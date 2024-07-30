Engage with Compelling Art at These Top Southern Hotels

Of the many hotels today aiming to be destinations themselves, perhaps none do it better than the Kessler Collection. The pioneering hospitality brand has been a leading force in creating properties as captivating as the cities where they’re located, fusing luxury with cultural immersion. Art has always been a key element of the Kessler Collection and it truly shines at the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District, Grand Bohemian Charlotte, Grand Bohemian Mountain Brook, and Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville.

Established by Richard Kessler in 1984, the Kessler Collection is renowned for its luxury boutique hotels, restaurants, and retail spaces. Each flawlessly integrates art, music, cuisine, culture, and design, reflecting Kessler’s deep interest in artistic expression. By weaving in these passions, hotels in the collection inspire and create memorable experiences for every guest.

Museum-like lodging along the Savannah River

Baobab Lounge, a bar within the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District Courtesy of Kessler Collection

Experience the charm of the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District in picturesque Savannah, Georgia, housed within a refurbished power plant. Embracing its industrial past, the hotel boasts vast, museum-like spaces adorned with historical artifacts and carefully curated artworks—paintings, murals, sculptures, and statues—from celebrated artists.

Explore the historic Generator Hall, once the heart of the Georgia Power Plant, and spot the centerpiece, Chromina Joule, a towering chrome dinosaur crafted by paleopathologist David Trexler. Terry Allen’s evocative photographs of the former power plant hang on the walls alongside original paintings by Peter Kiel, Max Pedreida, and Gene Francis. Also visit the Gretsch Museum in the hotel’s Atlantic building to enjoy a permanent display of music memorabilia, including 97 historic guitars, each a work of art.

When you dine at any of the property’s 12 restaurants, you’ll notice original artworks, such as a graffiti mural by Atlanta-based artist Greg Mike in Graffito and a stunning collection of African art in the Baobab Lounge. Don’t miss Lunch 11 by Surgio Funari in Turbine Café, a striking steel beam sculpture inspired by the iconic photo Lunch atop a Skyscraper by Charles Clyde Ebbets.

With its plethora of art, dining options, spa facilities, and rooftop Compass Pool, you can experience the vibrant energy of Savannah’s premier entertainment district, the Plant Riverside District, from the comfort of the hotel. While the property provides everything for an exceptional stay, art lovers shouldn’t overlook the captivating contemporary exhibitions at the nearby Savannah College of Art and Design and its renowned SCAD Museum of Art. Additionally, don’t miss the chance to immerse yourself in modern art at the nearby Jepson Center, adding to the richness of your Savannah experience.

A vibrant Charlotte hotel infused with South American flair

The lobby of Grand Bohemian Charlotte Courtesy of Kessler Collection

In Uptown Charlotte, North Carolina, the Grand Bohemian Charlotte offers a lively escape inspired by the Viennese secession art movement and a fusion of Argentinian and European cultures. Around every corner, you’ll find original artwork by international talents.

Step into the lobby and marvel at the gleaming porcelain floor, meticulously paired with a sleek stainless steel front desk. Admire the gold-leaf barrel vault ceiling and mural by artist Sarah Pelfrey, featuring crystal swallows symbolizing luck and prosperity. Also, find pieces by Buenos Aires artist Andrea Carreras, including a modern depiction of the story of Lady Godiva on her horse, located to the left of the front desk, and the signature bohemian horse statue by Jiang Tiefeng.

Find more Argentinian influences at Mico Restaurant, where colorful murals, gold-leaf columns, and custom chandeliers, all inspired by Argentina’s landscapes, fill the space. Andrea Carreras’ paintings also grace the walls. The artistic atmosphere continues within the rooftop bar, Búho, which offers an imaginative selection of cocktails and South American-inspired tapas that are perfect for sharing.

The theme continues in the guest rooms—as you exit the elevator, notice the work by Max Pedreira hanging on the corridor walls. Follow the tango dancer’s fan on the custom carpet to your room, where leather headboards pay homage to the country’s heritage. The iron gates from Buenos Aires’s Paz Palace inspire the room’s drapes, while Pablo Santibanez Servat’s portraits are on the nightstands.

You’ll also want to leave time to explore Charlotte’s thriving art scene, from downtown’s public art installations to masterpieces at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art and the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture.

A chic hideaway outside Birmingham

The art gallery at Grand Bohemian Mountain Brook Courtesy of Kessler Collection

In Birmingham, Alabama, art flourishes in many forms, from the extensive collection of works spanning various cultures and periods on display at the Birmingham Museum of Art to the towering sculptures of the Charles W. Ireland Sculpture Garden.

The stylish Grand Bohemian Mountain Brook in leafy Mountain Brook, Alabama, just outside Birmingham, impresses with its spacious rooms full of stylish furnishings accented in warm tones of burgundy, mauve, and orange, which reflect the bright colors of the nearby Birmingham Botanical Gardens. It offers a range of lifestyle experiences like classes at the Habitat Cooking School led by expert instructors and wine blending and tasting classes. During the 90-minute experience, you can enjoy light bites while trying various types of wine and make your own blend, complete with a personalized label.

Visit the hotel’s on-site art gallery, where every piece has a story. With a diverse selection of paintings, sculptures, and jewelry, the gallery supports local artists and regularly refreshes the collection. There’s always something new to discover at this property.

A cozy Greenville retreat with a waterfall view

The gallery of Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville Courtesy of Kessler Collection

In downtown Greenville, South Carolina, you’ll find the famous Reedy River and mesmerizing waterfalls flowing through Falls Park. Perched above these iconic falls is the Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville. Designed to complement Falls Park and the Liberty Bridge, the lodge features warm woods, natural stone accents, and guest rooms furnished in luxurious greens, mirroring the area’s natural beauty.

The property showcases quintessential American craftsman architecture, featuring a low-pitched gabled roof, wide overhanging eaves, and handcrafted stone and woodwork. It combines familiar comforts and attentive service with artful interiors and modern conveniences.

Look at the lodge’s extensive assortment of Western and Native American art sourced from Richard Kessler’s personal collection. This assemblage encapsulates the enduring legacy, ancestral presence, and multiple artistic traditions of the many Indigenous tribes throughout North America including jewelry, baskets, blankets, and bronze sculpture. Delve into the Tanner Bay Collection, featuring historical artifacts discovered in Georgia and dating back to 8,000 B.C.E.

Also, discover the art of the natural world, including geodes and incredible crystal formations from Brazil and Uruguay, displayed in the porch area and Greenspace Courtyard. A slab of petrified wood, a fossil formed when the wood is buried in water or volcanic ash, is tastefully showcased in the lobby. Notice the Wind Spirit sculpture by Jerry McKellar at the entrance, symbolizing the legend of the Four Winds, and a captivating canyon landscape painting by artist Robert Harper in the main lobby.