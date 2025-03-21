10 Malta Filming Locations That Belong on Your Next Trip

In the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, about 60 miles south of Sicily and north of Tunisia, lies an archipelago of three islands that’s been capturing the hearts of filmmakers—and in-the-know travelers—for decades. Malta and its islands, Gozo and Comino, are where soaring cliffs meet ancient architecture, history is etched into every surface, and horizon-spanning views appear around each corner. These diverse landscapes and rich culture have attracted award-winning film talent to its shores, including directors Ridley Scott and Steven Spielberg and actors such as Angelina Jolie and Brian Cox. The country’s striking architecture and versatile scenery have stood in for the likes of Greece, Rome, and Jerusalem, as well as fantastical lands such as Game of Thrones’ Westeros and the moon called Maiden in the sci-fi epic Foundation.

Malta’s fascinating historical landmarks may be more well-known, but its lesser-appreciated yet awe-inspiring landscapes have become hotspots for big- and small-screen productions. Last year, Scott finished filming Gladiator II, the sequel to the Academy Award–winning Gladiator, also shot in Malta. Fields off a country lane in Miżieb became the road to Rome in Gladiator II and where Denzel Washington’s character Macrinus fought Lucius, played by Paul Mescal, for the freedom of Rome beneath massive city gates.

Jason Statham also wrapped shooting on his latest action flick, Mutiny, here. This spring, Academy Award–winner Marisa Tomei will begin production on the new rom-com F*ck Valentine’s Day, and the Jurassic Park franchise will shoot a follow-up to the soon-to-be-released Jurassic World: Rebirth. Read on to discover the places you can visit where some of cinema’s most momentous moments took place.

The limestone streets of Malta’s UNESCO-designated capital, Valletta Courtesy of Visit Malta

Explore Valletta’s harbor, cathedral, and forts

The European Union’s smallest capital, Valletta, does big movie-making business. Every corner of the UNESCO-designated city’s undulating streets is a monument to Malta’s historic resilience and key role in 20th-century filmmaking. The Knights of St. John constructed Valletta in the 16th century after their surprise success against the Ottoman Empire in 1565. In more recent years, however, prehistoric dinosaurs, speeding zombies, and even ancient Greek heroes have invaded the city, thanks to a plethora of movie makers choosing it as their primary filming location.

Director Ridley Scott filmed much of his 2024 historic epic Napoleon on the Maltese islands. Courtesy of Visit Malta

A stroll through Valletta’s alleyways, lined with traditional gallarija (ornate closed wooden balconies), is to travel back in time. Striking monuments, such as the lavishly decorated St. John’s Co-Cathedral, mark the spiritual center of the Maltese people. Views over Valletta’s fortified harbor evoke memories of Napoleonic battles (as depicted in Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, which shot in Malta).

Games of Thrones fans should head to Eagle Street for photo ops; it’s where Arya Stark tried to sell a pigeon for a loaf of bread. Then, hop in a boat across Valletta’s glittering harbor to Fort St. Angelo, which doubled as the show’s dungeons of the Red Keep.

For Universal’s Jurassic World: Dominion, Valletta’s golden streets provided the dramatic backdrop for Chris Pratt’s speedy raptor chase. Courtesy of Visit Malta

Jurassic Park enthusiasts can replay Chris Pratt’s pulse-raising dinosaur chase through St. George’s Square from Jurassic World: Dominion in their minds (and enjoy views of the Grandmaster’s Palace while they’re at it). Those who love horror will be happy reliving the hair-raising terror of Brad Pitt fighting a zombie apocalypse in Fort St. Elmo, which served as Jerusalem in World War Z.

In addition to shooting in Valletta, Spielberg chose Rabat, Sliema, and Bugibba for his Oscar-nominated Munich. The cities in the movie stood in for Rome, Israel, and Athens.

See the sights of Mdina

The ancient walled city of Mdina has featured in TV and film, including Game of Thrones Courtesy of Visit Malta

Malta’s incredible architecture isn’t only in its capital, however. The country’s other enclosed city, the “Silent City” of Mdina, is just as seductive for filmmakers. This 4,000-year-old walled town (once the capital of Malta) sits on a hill in the middle of the island, giving it some of the best views across the archipelago.

Scott filmed here twice in recent years, using the baroque stylings of Palazzo Vilhena (which today houses the National Museum of Natural History) in Gladiator II and the square in front of St. Paul’s Cathedral for Napoleon. Some years earlier, Australian acting legend Guy Pearce and Jim Caviezel met in Mesquita Square for an unforgettable swordfight in The Count of Monte Cristo.

Check out the cliffs, canyons, and beaches of Dwejra, Golden Bay, and Mġarr ix-Xini

Much of season one of Game of Thrones was filmed in Gozo. Courtesy of Visit Malta

Craggy cliffs, crashing waves, and sunlight sparkling on the sea are the majestic views Malta offers. This scenery became the setting for the 2015 marital drama By the Sea, written, directed by, and starring Jolie and produced by and starring Pitt. They chose the deep, canyon-cut bay of Mġarr ix-Xini in Gozo to double as the French coastal town where a couple works through relationship issues. The small bay features tranquil turquoise waters and bobbing luzzu (Malta’s brightly colored traditional fishing boats), as well as rocky shallows perfect for snorkelers keen to spot crustaceans and schools of sun-loving fish.

Malta’s inlets also found big-screen stardom in Troy. Director Wolfgang Petersen took his cast, including Orlando Bloom, Diane Kruger, and Eric Bana, to Golden Bay, a stretch of cliff-lined, bronzed sand on Malta’s west coast. The beach is one of a beautiful trio gracing that side of the island. Għajn Tuffieħa and Gnejna Bay are the other two and well worth a visit.

Petersen also made use of Malta’s most lauded natural wonder, the Blue Lagoon. This shallow, teal-colored channel, tucked between Comino and the smaller Cominotto, reaches around 650 feet at its widest point and is a favorite with sunbathers and swimmers. The postcard-worthy location also appeared in Swept Away, starring Guy Ritchie and Madonna, and Cutthroat Island, a pirate action-adventure with Geena Davis.

Much of the first season of Game of Thrones was shot in Gozo’s Dwejra Bay, including the wedding of Khal Drogo and Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen. The stunning coastal vistas remain a popular filming spot, thanks to geological wonders, including Fungus Rock, the Inland Sea, and Blue Hole (a top scuba diving site).

Whether hosting period dramas, contemporary rom-coms, or fantasy blockbusters, Malta makes a scenic backdrop for every creative vision, regardless of genre. If its gorgeous landscapes and historic, atmospheric streets captivate filmmakers, they’re guaranteed to enchant travelers looking for a visually spectacular and culturally rich destination.