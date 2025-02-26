The Best Roman Ruins Aren’t in Rome: 10 Crowd-Free Alternatives Outside of Italy

Rome, Italy, is naturally the number one destination for history buffs who want to learn more about the Roman Empire. The Colosseum, the Pantheon, and the Roman Forum are some of the most famous monuments from that era of history beginning in 625 B.C.E. until the fall of the empire in 476 C.E. Rome is also one of the most visited cities in the world, drawing in millions of international travelers each year, so checking out these ancient relics and ruins can come with long lines and lots of tourists. And 2025 will be challenging for visitors to beat the crowds in Rome due to the Vatican’s Jubilee celebrations.

To learn more about the empire, minus the crowds, consider locations beyond Italy, across Europe and northern Africa. Here you’ll find noteworthy museums, archaeological sites, and monuments that often go under the radar. Read on for 10 underrated Roman history locations outside Rome.

Bath, England

Bath is famous as a spa town due to its source of hot mineral springs. That reputation began in 70 C.E. when the mineral springs were directed into a massive bathhouse for weary Roman soldiers. Now, those intricate spa structures are preserved at the Roman Baths, a museum dedicated to showcasing the vast history of Roman Britain in Bath and southwest cities beyond. Visitors can walk the same pavement that those soldiers once traversed, watch historical performances by character actors, view artifacts from the Roman Empire (statues and pottery), and even drink the mineral water from a direct line that runs through the baths; the water has a mineral taste but is purported to help strengthen immune systems. While there, enjoy lunch or an afternoon tea at the Pump Room, the museum’s companion restaurant. It space was a social club for Bath’s elite during the Georgian era, and author Jane Austen frequented it when she lived there in the early 19th century. The room was even featured in two of Jane Austen’s novels, Persuasion and Northanger Abbey, and it tells stories of Bath’s ancient and more recent pasts.

Budapest, Hungary

Learn more about Budapest’s origins and earliest history at the Aquincum Museum and Archaeological Park in the Óbuda neighborhood of the city. The Aquincum was built in 49 C.E. during the Roman Empire’s expansion into the Danube bend, serving as the earliest known Roman military base in the Pannonia province, which would later become Budapest. There, visitors can find extensive ruins from the military town, including an amphitheater, aqueduct, fortress gates, and an inn. There’s also a museum about Budapest’s history, beginning with the Celts’ settlement in the area in the 4th century B.C.E. and ending with the Hunnic period around 433 C.E.

Travel back in time at the Carthage Museum located at the top of Byrsa Hill. Photo by Mltz/Shutterstock

Tunis, Tunisia

Carthage was once home to the Phoenicians, the Romans’ most powerful adversary. But after they lost the Third Punic Wars, the city came under Roman rule in 146 B.C.E. and became the empire’s most powerful port city. Now known as Tunis, the city is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site for its stellar preservation of Roman ruins, Carthage is one of the best places in North Africa to visit to learn about this ancient history. Get a sense of the city’s magnitude by hiking up Byrsa Hill, which looks over many of the town’s preserved Roman ruins. While there, you can also visit the Carthage National Museum, which now has several archaeological marvels, like statues of Roman gods and colorful mosaics. There are 10 easily accessible archaeological sites in Carthage, which include the ruins of the Antonine Baths, where ancient Romans would relax; a reconstructed Roman amphitheater with a 36,000-person capacity; a reconstructed Roman villa in the city’s ancient residential quarter; and La Malga Cisterns, the ruins of the city’s ancient water supply system. A ticket to visit all 10 sites costs less than $5, and all are within walking distance of one another.

The Romano-Germanic Museum has a collection of Roman artifacts from the Roman settlement of Colonia Claudia Ara Agrippinensium (now Cologne) and has a collection of artifacts, including perfume bottles shaped like flip-flops, and ancient statues. Photo by D/Shutterstock

Cologne, Germany

Emperor Augustus founded the modern-day city of Cologne in 50 C.E., using it as a military headquarters for the Roman army. Today, the city honors that history at the Romano-Germanic Museum, which tells the story of the empire’s impact on German history. Temporarily located on the first two floors of Belgian House (a local events space housing a rotation of exhibits in the city) as the main building undergoes a major renovation, this collection of artifacts from Roman Cologne showcases life and luxury for the empire’s elite military class. The museum also houses the world’s biggest collection of Roman glass vessels, which include intricately designed perfume bottles shaped like flip-flops and other everyday objects.

London, England

Known to the Romans as Londinium, England’s capital city served as the capital of Roman Britain for more than 350 years. Today, London is home to several well-preserved Roman ruins and artifacts, and as the city expands, so does its excavation of ancient archaeological wonders. Some highlights include surviving remains of London’s Roman Amphitheater, located in the basement of the Guildhall Art Gallery; the recreated ruins of the Temple of Mithras and many Roman artifacts at the London Mithraeum Bloomberg SPACE; and the Roman villas & tombs in Keston, a small village in greater London. The Weston Gallery at the British Museum includes a bronze statue of Emperor Hadrian, the Vindolanda tablets, and the painted sarcophagus of Seianti Hanunia Tlesnasa.

Malta

Malta is home to some of ancient Rome’s best subterranean treasures. Just outside the ancient capital city of Mdina is the small town of Rabat, where two catacombs from the Roman Empire were built around the fourth century B.C.E. St. Paul’s and St. Agatha’s catacombs are a series of burial grounds used by early Christians. Visitors can explore the intricate underground network of graves; frescoes painted during third century story depict Christian persecution during the Roman Empire. To experience all of Rabat’s Roman marvels with an expert, book a two-hour walking tour of Roman & Medieval History with Joan Sheridan of Malta Tour Guide.

To get a better sense of Rome’s industrial practices, head to the city of Marsaskala, a 40-minute drive east from Rabat. There, visitors can see Malta’s Roman salt pans, which were used by the Romans to harvest (you guessed it) salt. The glittering salt pans on the Mediterranean shoreline offer scenic views that the Romans once admired.

Nîmes has one of the most well-preserved Roman amphitheaters in the world. Photo by Ally Foster/Shutterstock

Nîmes, France

Nîmes has several Roman architectural and archaeological sites that rival those in Rome. The first stop has to be Maison Carrée, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the most well-preserved Roman temples, rivaling the preservation of the Pantheon. The Nîmes Arena is a smaller, even better-preserved amphitheater that was designed to mimic the Roman Colosseum. The city also boasts a range of one-of-a-kind Roman marvels, like the Pont du Gard aqueduct: a 160-foot tall aqueduct bridge that is the tallest Roman aqueduct in the world; a mysterious sanctuary in the Fountain Gardens known as the Temple of Diana with a barrel-vaulted roof; and Magne Tower, a remnant of the Roman wall built around Nîmes by Emperor Augustus in the second century B.C.E.; it now serves a lookout point over the city. The interactive Musée de la Romanité has several multimedia exhibits about the Romans in Nîmes. Afterwards, book a walking tour of the city’s impressive Roman history with the Nîmes Historical Center.

Segovia, Spain

The preservation of Segovia’s Roman aqueduct has earned this Spanish city, 58 miles northwest of Madrid, a UNESCO World Heritage site designation. This site in Segovia is the world’s longest and best preserved Roman aqueduct at 2,668 feet long—a marvel of civil engineering. The aqueduct has also come to define the character of the city and serves as a constant reminder of the Roman Empire’s impact on Spanish history. Take a train to Azoguejo Square to see the aqueduct in all its glory. Then, visit the nearby Casa Real de la Moneda (Royal Segovia Mint) to see an interactive multimedia exhibit explaining the aqueduct’s history.

Split, Croatia

Visit Split, Croatia, to see the impact of Diocletian, Rome’s emperor during the late 3rd century C.E. Diocletian was born in the nearby Salona neighborhood, in what is now Solin, and focused attention on transforming that region of Dalmatia (now Croatia) into a stately epicenter of Roman life. Head to Split’s waterfront promenade to see Diocletian’s Palace, his imperial home. This is one of the few Roman marvels in Croatia that has been entirely repurposed. No longer a stuffy imperial palace, this structure has been converted into bars, restaurants, and shops for the people of Split to use today. The palace’s imposing, well-preserved exterior juxtaposes the regal past with Croatia’s exciting and bustling present. Spend time at Bokeria Kitchen and Wine Bar, a modern Mediterranean restaurant serving authentic Dalmatian cuisine, like oxtail risotto and Dalmatian prosciutto. Then see the basement of the palace, which holds 60 ancient halls that were converted into event spaces and artisanal art shops while still maintaining their historic character. Check out the delicious chocolate treats at Bonbonnière Kraš while down there.

Timgad, Algeria

Located on the Aurès mountains’ northern slopes, Timgad, Algeria, has arguably the best-preserved Roman ruins in all of northern Africa, according to its UNESCO World Heritage site designation. The area is home to a massive military colony founded by Emperor Trajan in 100 C.E. Today, several structures from the colony still stand tall, including an arch built by Emperor Septimius Severus in the second half of the 2nd century C.E., a crumbling capitol building, the ruins of the city’s baths, and the remains of one of the few Roman public libraries left in the world. See all of these sites with local tour operator Fancyellow’s two-and-a-half-hour walking tour of the Timgad ruins. There a tour guide will show you the baths, Cirta gate, the library, the forum, the Roman latrines, Timgad’s theater, the capitol building, market of Sertius, and the Trajan Arch.

