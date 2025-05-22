6 British Virgin Island Celebrations Worth Planning Around

There’s more than one way to feel the rhythm of the British Virgin Islands. You might sense it in the gentle breeze through the palms or the steady motion of the Caribbean Sea as it laps the powdery sand of the beaches. But that rhythm intensifies at festivals held throughout the year and across the islands.

At legendary Full Moon parties, revelers ditch their footwear and dance on the beach under a moonlit sky. These monthly celebrations are just one expression of the British Virgin Islands spirit—a different kind of energy comes to life during cultural gatherings. Some, like the events of the newly expanded BVI Food Fête, spotlight local chefs and ingredients. Others highlight heritage and music. They all invite visitors to connect more deeply with the people and traditions shaping island life. Here’s a look at some of the events that embody the culture of the BVI.

Feast and dance at Jost Lime & Dine

An aerial view of Jost Van Dyke. Courtesy of British Virgin Islands

The smallest of the four main islands, Jost Van Dyke, is renowned for its lively New Year’s Eve festivities. Later in the winter, Jost (as it’s commonly called) hosts a slightly more low-key but equally jubilant event, Jost Lime & Dine.

The beachfront event takes place over the course of several weekends, with an atmosphere perfect for couples, families, and friends. It begins with a ferry ride from Tortola across the turquoise waters to sample the finest menus and the best in flavor and creativity from several participating local restaurants. Between stops at beach bars and pop-up food stations, you might chat with the chef who just grilled your snapper, then sip a Bushwacker cocktail (a piña colada–like chocolate drink) just as the live music starts playing and dance the night away under twinkling string lights.

Celebrate the Virgin Gorda Easter Festival

While Virgin Gorda, one of the largest and most populous islands, might be best known for its summer events like Xmas in July, the Virgin Gorda Easter Festival is one of the longest-running traditions in the British Virgin Islands. Each spring, people from across the islands and beyond gather in Virgin Gorda for a long weekend of festivities, including an always delightful Easter Hat Parade.

The festival begins with the village opening and quickly builds momentum as calypso singers perform witty, often satirical, songs about local life. One morning kicks off with the Rise and Shine Tramp, a pre-dawn street parade where crowds dance behind booming music trucks. Later, the Easter Hat Parade follows, with participants showing off elaborate, handmade hats.

Vendors set up along the streets and festival grounds, serving dishes like fried fish, goat water (a goat stew), and Johnny cakes (fried bread). After dark, expect live performances and dancing in the streets.

Attend Taste of Virgin Gorda

Devil’s Bay, Virgin Gorda. Courtesy of British Virgin Islands

Those massive events aren’t the only festivities happening on Virgin Gorda. Taste of Virgin Gorda, like the Anegada Lobster Festival held around Thanksgiving, is associated with the BVI Food Fête but takes place in early spring.

A yearly food festival, Taste of Virgin Gorda resembles a lively, open-air dinner party showcasing the island’s best restaurants. It all happens at the Nail Bay Sugar Works Ruins, a historic stone site with panoramic views of the sea, where each participating restaurant puts its spin on local dishes made with seasonal ingredients. Diners can sample the food while enjoying live music and other entertainment.

See Caribbean and global acts at the BVI Music Festival

BVI Wreck Week celebrates the islands’ maritime heritage with great deals on dive packages. Courtesy of British Virgin Islands/Andrea France

In June, BVI Wreck Week, a collection of events organized by the BVI Scuba Organization, combines exceptional wreck diving with island-wide festivities celebrating the BVI’s maritime history. It’s designed for divers of all skill levels as well as those interested in eco-tourism and local traditions.

You can explore some of the Caribbean’s most fascinating underwater sites, including the RMS Rhone, a 19th-century mail ship sunk during a hurricane, and the Kodiak Queen, a World War II–era vessel transformed into an artificial reef with a massive steel kraken sculpture. There’s also Sharkplaneo, an art reef made from airplane fuselages, and Wreck Alley, a collection of four sunken boats now teeming with marine life.

For those who want to pair diving with a sailing adventure, Horizon Yacht Charters offers an eight-night liveaboard package with a captain, guide, meals, and access to top dive spots. Even non-divers can celebrate with pirate brunches, community beach cleanups, beach parties, quiz nights, and other ways to join in above and below the waves.

Watch boat races and cooking demos at Fisherman’s Day

Fisherman’s Day usually occurs in late June or early July on Long Bay Beach, Beef Island. Minutes from the airport, it’s a quiet, low-key spot with pale sand and glassy waters that transforms into a festive gathering, complete with live music and the smell of seafood on the grill.

Hosted by the BVI Conservation & Fisheries Department, the event honors the islands’ fishing community with boat races, fish-cleaning and cooking demos, games, and plenty to eat. You can dive in and get hands-on or hang back and take in one of the most grounded, joy-filled celebrations of island life.

Taste the island’s best dishes during Restaurant Week

Enjoy delicious dining in Tortola during Restaurant Week and anytime of the year. Courtesy of British Virgin Islands

Restaurant Week is one of the best weeks for travelers who love food to be in the BVI. In mid-summer, Tortola hosts Restaurant Week as part of the BVI Food Fête. More than a dozen restaurants across the island participate, each relying on island cooking traditions to create prix fixe menus using local ingredients.

Start your day with salt fish and bake (salted codfish served with a sweet bread) at a breakfast spot, then try a slow-roasted pork dish or fresh-caught fish at dinner. Some menus add modern twists to traditional recipes, while others stick to old favorites. Chefs often make themselves available to chat, and the event encourages locals and visitors to try places they may not have discovered otherwise.

