Kate Nelson
An Alaska Native Tlingit tribal member, Kate Nelson is an award-winning independent journalist based in Minneapolis who focuses on amplifying important Indigenous change makers and issues. Her writing has appeared in top publications including The New York Times, National Geographic, TIME, Vanity Fair, ELLE, Esquire, Teen Vogue, the BBC, The Guardian, HuffPost, W Magazine, Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Forbes Travel Guide, the Cut, The Daily Beast, Bustle, Saveur, Andscape, Atmos, Civil Eats, and more.