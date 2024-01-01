An Alaska Native Tlingit tribal member, Kate Nelson is an award-winning independent journalist based in Minneapolis who focuses on amplifying important Indigenous change makers and issues. Her writing has appeared in top publications including The New York Times , National Geographic , TIME , Vanity Fair , ELLE , Esquire , Teen Vogue , the BBC , The Guardian , HuffPost , W Magazine , Architectural Digest , Condé Nast Traveler , Forbes Travel Guide , the Cut , The Daily Beast , Bustle , Saveur , Andscape , Atmos , Civil Eats , and more.