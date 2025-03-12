Sponsored Content
Travel InspirationArt + Culture
Sponsored by Visit California   •  March 12, 2025

The Essential California Travel Guide for First-Time Visitors

Make your trip to California unforgettable with insider tips on exploring the state’s most iconic cities and landscapes.

The sun rising through the clouds over the tall rocky mountains and trees of Glacier Point, Yosemite, California.

Glacier Point, Yosemite at sunrise

Courtesy of Visit California

California is a source of inspiration for artists and adventurers worldwide for good reason. From winter sports in Lake Tahoe and moviemaking magic in Hollywood to the legendary sunsets along the Central Coast, the Golden State continues to deliver on its reputation for the extraordinary.

With so many iconic avenues to explore up and down the state, it can be hard to know where to start. To help craft the perfect itinerary for aspiring California dreamers, we rounded up the state’s most famous destinations—and how to experience them in the most magnificent ways imaginable.

Highlighting the work of the best designers, chefs, and artists who help make this state unlike any other, this evergreen guide challenges travelers to explore these world-renowned features—from San Francisco’s boundary-pushing art scene and the inventive cuisine of Santa Barbara to the starlit dazzle of Los Angeles and beyond—to ensure a vacation that flips the script on the California they thought they knew.

See art in the San Francisco Bay Area

A view looking up at the curved atrium ceiling at SFMOMA with a colorful artwork by Olafur Eliasson, "One way colour tunnel."

SFMOMA’s famed atrium pulsates with color from Olafur Eliasson’s One way colour tunnel

Courtesy of Visit California/Max Whittaker

San Francisco has long been a haven for artists and continues to showcase exceptional work throughout the city. Between two historic buildings in Golden Gate Park, the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco contain several millennia worth of priceless art to help provide important context for how we got here. For a more contemporary experience, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art has a noteworthy permanent collection of around 33,000 pieces, and from April 5–September 2, 2025, will host a retrospective honoring sculptor and longtime local Ruth Asawa.

A view of two people on the beach looking out over the San Francisco Bay and Golden Gate Bridge in California.

The Golden Gate Bridge is majestic from any angle.

Courtesy of Visit California

The Golden Gate Bridge has been a San Francisco symbol since its completion in 1937, connecting San Francisco’s bustle with the charmingly bucolic villages north of the bay. It’s almost obligatory for any first-time visitor to cross the bridge by bike, offering unforgettable views of the city and a blanket of fog so mesmerizing—and omnipresent—that it’s an icon in and of itself. Biking through the Marin Headlands is a memorable experience, followed by a visit to the hamlet of Sausalito or a rigorous ride up the slopes of Mount Tamalpais. Finally, a historic stay back on the city side of the bridge at the Inn at the Presidio will surely make for an epic day.

Visit wineries and more in the North Bay

People dressed in colorful clothing walking down the street in front of a decommissioned train at the Calistoga Depot in Napa Valley, California.

Calistoga is one of many charming towns in Napa Valley.

Courtesy of Visit California/David Collier

Speaking of epic, the rolling hills just north of San Francisco are renowned for natural beauty and terroir and are must-visits for any oenophile. You could spend weeks exploring Napa Valley and its many villages, but for a supercharged visit, the Howard Backen Estate on Pritchard Hill offers rare, world-class wines and stunning views on grounds designed by one of the region’s most lauded architects, plus direct access to Thomas Keller’s famously in-demand network of restaurants.

In nearby Yountville, Domaine Chandon has set the standard in Napa since its establishment in 1973, with an elegant onsite restaurant that made it the first American winery to receive a Michelin star. Forestville’s Farmhouse Inn offers an intimate, rustic experience with two fine dining options. Alternatively, who wouldn’t enjoy a sun-drenched stroll in the little enclave of Bolinas, an oyster picnic along the rugged coast of Tomales Bay, or a rare-hopped IPA or cask-aged stout from one of several award-winning taprooms in the area, like Santa Rosa’s Moonlight Brewing.

Get outdoors in Yosemite and Lake Tahoe

A view of a towering waterfall spilling over a steep mountain in Yosemite, California.

Yosemite is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

Courtesy of Visit California/Stephen Lam

For outdoor enthusiasts visiting California, the Bay Area is only the beginning. In 1890, a parcel of land roughly the size of Rhode Island was declared America’s third national park. Now known as Yosemite, it remains one of its most iconic, filled with awe-inspiring waterfalls, sequoia groves, and more. Around four hours east of San Francisco, the park offers hikes and climbs for every skill set, from El Capitan and Half Dome to Tuolumne Meadows and Merced River Canyon.

Winter sports enthusiasts consider Lake Tahoe a can’t-miss destination, whether enjoying the 3,000 acres of family-friendly powder at Northstar California Resort or taking on the more challenging terrain of Palisades Tahoe in Olympic Valley, home to the 1960 Winter Games. But don’t sleep on summertime in Tahoe, either. Regardless of weather, you’ll find plenty to do, including 18 holes of championship-level golf at Northstar and a vast network of equally fantastic mountain biking trails at Palisades.

Visit Monterey and Santa Barbara

Two people driving in a small, blue, uncovered vintage car along California's central coast.

Cruising along California’s central coast in a vintage car

Courtesy of Visit California/Ron Kimball

When it comes to California sun and sea breezes, it’s hard to imagine a better place to enjoy the atmosphere than among the six coastal counties between San Francisco and Los Angeles. Starting on the Monterey Peninsula, hardly two hours south of the Golden Gate, few resorts can compete with the allure of Pebble Beach. Home to seven golf courses, it’s hosted the Concours d’Elegance since its founding in 1950, arguably the finest auto show on the planet.

The history continues further south, where a visit to the 18th-century Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa—as well as the Santa Barbara Mission, located an hour south in its namesake city—allows for up-close exploration of the state’s Spanish past served alongside stunning views of the Pacific.

Santa Barbara's storied El Encanto

Santa Barbara’s storied El Encanto

Courtesy of Visit California/Max Whittaker

Given its proximity to Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and its surrounding areas have long been a celebrated refuge for Hollywood stars. In downtown Santa Barbara, El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel captures that golden-age vibe with its craftsman-style bungalows and historic garden. Solvang’s Alisal Guest Ranch & Resorts, popular with stars like Clark Gable and Doris Day, offers a refined taste of frontier living. At Montecito Inn, a regal, Mediterranean-style boutique hotel founded by “Fatty” Arbuckle and Charlie Chaplin, the recent opening of the Lion’s Tale ushers in a new era of sophistication with a creative cocktail menu and live jazz, all while still retaining its Roaring Twenties charm.

Eat farm-to-fork cuisine on the Central Coast

A silhouetted oak tree in a vineyard in Los Olivos, California

Wine aside, Los Olivos’s beauty alone makes it worth a trip.

Courtesy of Visit California/Max Whittaker

Napa may get a bit more attention, but the cuisine on the central coast is just as compelling. Bell’s, a modern, French-inspired bistro in the secluded inland outpost of Los Alamos, is every bit deserving of its many accolades.

From the Rhône-style reds of Paso Robles to the chardonnays of Santa Ynez, the wine here is also hard to beat. Thanks to a bounty of family-run tasting rooms within walking distance of one another, the charming town of Los Olivos is an ideal starting point. Nearby in San Simeon, travelers have long flocked to the Julia Morgan–designed Hearst Castle to glimpse its notoriously ornate Andalusian design. Those in the know snag a reservation across the street at Hearst Ranch Winery for award-winning pours with a million-dollar view.

Shop and see sports in Los Angeles

Three women in brightly colored clothing and carrying shopping bags, walking along the brick streets of Rodeo Drive, California.

Rodeo Drive, the pinnacle of designer fashion

Courtesy of Visit California/David H. Collier

Los Angeles is already synonymous with Hollywood, so why not embrace the glamor at its source? With a guided VIP tour of studios like Paramount Pictures or Warner Brothers, film fanatics can get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at how and where their favorite movies were made, with access typically limited to the stars.

The city also continues to lead the way in shopping, from Melrose Avenue (where the appointment-only, flagship Gucci Salon reigns) to the palm tree-lined home of haute couture, Rodeo Drive. After checking into a Beverly Hills Hotel bungalow, it’s a worthwhile local custom to enjoy the smoked salmon pizza at Spago, Wolfgang Puck’s long-running favorite of the who’s-who of Hollywood.

No city knows entertainment better than L.A. Catching a Clippers game from a private suite at the recently completed Intuit Dome—set to host the 2026 NBA All-Star Game and the 2028 Summer Olympics—is a thrilling experience.

The Sunset Strip is full of iconic venues for an electric night out, like the Comedy Store, the Whisky a Go Go, and the Roxy. Or you can simply snuggle up in style at one of the many boutique hotels in the area, like the classic Sunset Marquis and the London West Hollywood.

Stay at the Hotel del Coronado

White tables, chairs, and covered deck looking out over a beach and palm trees at the Hotel del Coronado in California.

Among the recent additions to the Hotel del Coronado

Courtesy of Visit California

There’s much to discover in Southern California, including the excellent beaches, welcoming attitude, and outstanding food scene of San Diego. Of San Diego’s many historical attractions, Hotel del Coronado is the area’s true grand dame, dating to 1888. After five years of extensive renovations, today, the property represents a new generation of classic hospitality with modern add-ons like the Shore House and its 75 fully loaded suites. Elegant yet unassuming, filled with history yet constantly evolving, like California itself, it’s very much worth a visit.

Visit California
From Our Partners
An Indigenous American dishes on a table made fresh vegetables and toppings, saserved at Owamni restaurant in Minnesota.
Food + Drink
This State’s Food Scene Is Gaining National Attention
Sponsored by
A birds-eye view of sailboats anchored near the shore of Lake Harriet in Minnesota.
Water Sports
7 Picture-Perfect Minnesota Lakes You Need to Visit
Sponsored by
U.S. Beaches
Just Landed
March 11, 2025 02:31 PM
A group of diners being served at a table in the elegant Mister Charles restaurant in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood of Dallas, Texas.
Restaurants + Cafés
The Best Restaurants in Every Dallas Neighborhood
Sponsored by
A chef preparing sushi for guests at a wooden bar in Tatsu Dallas, Texas.
Restaurants + Cafés
The Ultimate Guide to New Michelin-Worthy Dining in Dallas
Sponsored by
People seated on a sunny lawn under a shade structure outside of the Winspear Opera House in the Dallas Arts District.
Art + Culture
6 Must-See Events in Dallas This Spring and Summer
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
A two-story restaurant in La Villa, Italy in the snow with wooden picnic tables outside and people in winter gear milling about
Winter Sports
5 Beautiful Italian Mountain Villages to Visit Before the Winter Olympics Crowds Arrive
March 12, 2025 07:02 PM
 · 
Anna Fiorentino
Ponte Vittorio Emanuele II, an old bridge in Rome, crosses over the Tiber River with some homes and trees in the background, photographed during an overcast winter day
Cruise
Cruise Lines Are Launching New Off-Season Sailings—Here’s Why You Should Get Aboard
March 10, 2025 06:44 PM
 · 
Sherri Eisenberg
aerial angle of jet ski exiting green lush mangrove channel into blue caribbean sea water during golden hour in turks and caicos islands
Cities We Love
This Caribbean Island Is a Favorite for Cruise Travelers. But You Need to Stay Longer to Fully Appreciate It.
March 10, 2025 04:35 PM
 · 
Laura Begley Bloom
AutoCamp's communal Clubhouse area with bar seating and a green couch on the left, and a trail that winds through soaring trees in Sequoia National Park on the right
Hotel News + Openings
This Underrated California National Park Is Getting a New Glamping Hotel with Airstream Trailer Rooms
March 07, 2025 06:09 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg

See More