The Essential California Travel Guide for First-Time Visitors

California is a source of inspiration for artists and adventurers worldwide for good reason. From winter sports in Lake Tahoe and moviemaking magic in Hollywood to the legendary sunsets along the Central Coast, the Golden State continues to deliver on its reputation for the extraordinary.

With so many iconic avenues to explore up and down the state, it can be hard to know where to start. To help craft the perfect itinerary for aspiring California dreamers, we rounded up the state’s most famous destinations—and how to experience them in the most magnificent ways imaginable.

Highlighting the work of the best designers, chefs, and artists who help make this state unlike any other, this evergreen guide challenges travelers to explore these world-renowned features—from San Francisco’s boundary-pushing art scene and the inventive cuisine of Santa Barbara to the starlit dazzle of Los Angeles and beyond—to ensure a vacation that flips the script on the California they thought they knew.

See art in the San Francisco Bay Area

SFMOMA’s famed atrium pulsates with color from Olafur Eliasson’s One way colour tunnel Courtesy of Visit California/Max Whittaker

San Francisco has long been a haven for artists and continues to showcase exceptional work throughout the city. Between two historic buildings in Golden Gate Park, the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco contain several millennia worth of priceless art to help provide important context for how we got here. For a more contemporary experience, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art has a noteworthy permanent collection of around 33,000 pieces, and from April 5–September 2, 2025, will host a retrospective honoring sculptor and longtime local Ruth Asawa.

The Golden Gate Bridge is majestic from any angle. Courtesy of Visit California

The Golden Gate Bridge has been a San Francisco symbol since its completion in 1937, connecting San Francisco’s bustle with the charmingly bucolic villages north of the bay. It’s almost obligatory for any first-time visitor to cross the bridge by bike, offering unforgettable views of the city and a blanket of fog so mesmerizing—and omnipresent—that it’s an icon in and of itself. Biking through the Marin Headlands is a memorable experience, followed by a visit to the hamlet of Sausalito or a rigorous ride up the slopes of Mount Tamalpais. Finally, a historic stay back on the city side of the bridge at the Inn at the Presidio will surely make for an epic day.

Visit wineries and more in the North Bay

Calistoga is one of many charming towns in Napa Valley. Courtesy of Visit California/David Collier

Speaking of epic, the rolling hills just north of San Francisco are renowned for natural beauty and terroir and are must-visits for any oenophile. You could spend weeks exploring Napa Valley and its many villages, but for a supercharged visit, the Howard Backen Estate on Pritchard Hill offers rare, world-class wines and stunning views on grounds designed by one of the region’s most lauded architects, plus direct access to Thomas Keller’s famously in-demand network of restaurants.

In nearby Yountville, Domaine Chandon has set the standard in Napa since its establishment in 1973, with an elegant onsite restaurant that made it the first American winery to receive a Michelin star. Forestville’s Farmhouse Inn offers an intimate, rustic experience with two fine dining options. Alternatively, who wouldn’t enjoy a sun-drenched stroll in the little enclave of Bolinas, an oyster picnic along the rugged coast of Tomales Bay, or a rare-hopped IPA or cask-aged stout from one of several award-winning taprooms in the area, like Santa Rosa’s Moonlight Brewing.

Get outdoors in Yosemite and Lake Tahoe

Yosemite is nothing short of awe-inspiring. Courtesy of Visit California/Stephen Lam

For outdoor enthusiasts visiting California, the Bay Area is only the beginning. In 1890, a parcel of land roughly the size of Rhode Island was declared America’s third national park. Now known as Yosemite, it remains one of its most iconic, filled with awe-inspiring waterfalls, sequoia groves, and more. Around four hours east of San Francisco, the park offers hikes and climbs for every skill set, from El Capitan and Half Dome to Tuolumne Meadows and Merced River Canyon.

Winter sports enthusiasts consider Lake Tahoe a can’t-miss destination, whether enjoying the 3,000 acres of family-friendly powder at Northstar California Resort or taking on the more challenging terrain of Palisades Tahoe in Olympic Valley, home to the 1960 Winter Games. But don’t sleep on summertime in Tahoe, either. Regardless of weather, you’ll find plenty to do, including 18 holes of championship-level golf at Northstar and a vast network of equally fantastic mountain biking trails at Palisades.

Visit Monterey and Santa Barbara

Cruising along California’s central coast in a vintage car Courtesy of Visit California/Ron Kimball

When it comes to California sun and sea breezes, it’s hard to imagine a better place to enjoy the atmosphere than among the six coastal counties between San Francisco and Los Angeles. Starting on the Monterey Peninsula, hardly two hours south of the Golden Gate, few resorts can compete with the allure of Pebble Beach. Home to seven golf courses, it’s hosted the Concours d’Elegance since its founding in 1950, arguably the finest auto show on the planet.

The history continues further south, where a visit to the 18th-century Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa—as well as the Santa Barbara Mission, located an hour south in its namesake city—allows for up-close exploration of the state’s Spanish past served alongside stunning views of the Pacific.

Santa Barbara’s storied El Encanto Courtesy of Visit California/Max Whittaker

Given its proximity to Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and its surrounding areas have long been a celebrated refuge for Hollywood stars. In downtown Santa Barbara, El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel captures that golden-age vibe with its craftsman-style bungalows and historic garden. Solvang’s Alisal Guest Ranch & Resorts, popular with stars like Clark Gable and Doris Day, offers a refined taste of frontier living. At Montecito Inn, a regal, Mediterranean-style boutique hotel founded by “Fatty” Arbuckle and Charlie Chaplin, the recent opening of the Lion’s Tale ushers in a new era of sophistication with a creative cocktail menu and live jazz, all while still retaining its Roaring Twenties charm.

Eat farm-to-fork cuisine on the Central Coast

Wine aside, Los Olivos’s beauty alone makes it worth a trip. Courtesy of Visit California/Max Whittaker

Napa may get a bit more attention, but the cuisine on the central coast is just as compelling. Bell’s, a modern, French-inspired bistro in the secluded inland outpost of Los Alamos, is every bit deserving of its many accolades.

From the Rhône-style reds of Paso Robles to the chardonnays of Santa Ynez, the wine here is also hard to beat. Thanks to a bounty of family-run tasting rooms within walking distance of one another, the charming town of Los Olivos is an ideal starting point. Nearby in San Simeon, travelers have long flocked to the Julia Morgan–designed Hearst Castle to glimpse its notoriously ornate Andalusian design. Those in the know snag a reservation across the street at Hearst Ranch Winery for award-winning pours with a million-dollar view.

Shop and see sports in Los Angeles

Rodeo Drive, the pinnacle of designer fashion Courtesy of Visit California/David H. Collier

Los Angeles is already synonymous with Hollywood, so why not embrace the glamor at its source? With a guided VIP tour of studios like Paramount Pictures or Warner Brothers, film fanatics can get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at how and where their favorite movies were made, with access typically limited to the stars.

The city also continues to lead the way in shopping, from Melrose Avenue (where the appointment-only, flagship Gucci Salon reigns) to the palm tree-lined home of haute couture, Rodeo Drive. After checking into a Beverly Hills Hotel bungalow, it’s a worthwhile local custom to enjoy the smoked salmon pizza at Spago, Wolfgang Puck’s long-running favorite of the who’s-who of Hollywood.

No city knows entertainment better than L.A. Catching a Clippers game from a private suite at the recently completed Intuit Dome—set to host the 2026 NBA All-Star Game and the 2028 Summer Olympics—is a thrilling experience.

The Sunset Strip is full of iconic venues for an electric night out, like the Comedy Store, the Whisky a Go Go, and the Roxy. Or you can simply snuggle up in style at one of the many boutique hotels in the area, like the classic Sunset Marquis and the London West Hollywood.

Stay at the Hotel del Coronado

Among the recent additions to the Hotel del Coronado Courtesy of Visit California

There’s much to discover in Southern California, including the excellent beaches, welcoming attitude, and outstanding food scene of San Diego. Of San Diego’s many historical attractions, Hotel del Coronado is the area’s true grand dame, dating to 1888. After five years of extensive renovations, today, the property represents a new generation of classic hospitality with modern add-ons like the Shore House and its 75 fully loaded suites. Elegant yet unassuming, filled with history yet constantly evolving, like California itself, it’s very much worth a visit.