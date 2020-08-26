Everything You Need to Know About Mardi Gras

Each year during Mardi Gras, approximately 1.4 million visitors take to the streets of New Orleans to participate in the city’s iconic Fat Tuesday parades and festivities. The annual celebration of excess and indulgence is observed everywhere from Rio de Janeiro to Venice, but New Orleans’s unique Mardi Gras customs (more on those below) make the city’s celebration particularly renowned.

Although COVID-19 has led to the cancellation of many large events, for now, Mardi Gras 2021 is still on the city of New Orleans’s calendar. If you plan to travel to New Orleans for Mardi Gras in 2021, be sure to regularly check for updates, especially as we get closer to January. When booking flights and hotels, look for flexible cancellation policies, or consider adding cancel for any reason travel insurance just in case the situation changes.

Before you plan a trip to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, read on for an extensive explainer that includes everything you need to know about the holiday, including how best to enjoy it.

What is Mardi Gras?

Mardi Gras, also known as Fat Tuesday or Carnival, is a debaucherous prelude to Lent, a six-week-long religious fast observed before Easter. The legacy of Mardi Gras can be traced to European Carnival celebrations during the 17th and 18th centuries.

The holiday’s connection to New Orleans dates back to 1699, when explorer Pierre Le Moyne d’Iberville arrived in Louisiana and declared a plot of land “Pointe du Mardi Gras” upon realizing it was the eve of the holiday.

In 1718, the city of New Orleans was established near the area known as “Pointe du Mardi Gras,” and by the 1730s, Mardi Gras parades and masquerade balls became an annual tradition in the southern city. While Mardi Gras officially takes place on Fat Tuesday—the day before Ash Wednesday, which marks the start of Lent—in New Orleans, annual Mardi Gras festivities begin up to a month in advance.

When is Mardi Gras in 2021?

Next year, Mardi Gras day falls on February 16. Carnival festivities in New Orleans will take place from Wednesday, January 6, through Tuesday, February 16, 2021. The most popular time to visit and participate in the festivities is the long weekend before Fat Tuesday, which is February 12–15 in 2021.

Carnival celebrations always begin on January 6, a date referred to in the Christian calendar as the Twelfth Night because it marks the end of the Twelve Days of Christmas (and hence the holiday season). Every year, Carnival season kicks off on this date at sundown, followed by a weeks-long schedule of lively parades and street parties across the city by famous Mardi Gras krewes, or organizations responsible for putting together parades and celebrations, and New Orleans marching bands.

The festivities continue on weekends and various weekdays until Fat Tuesday, also known as Shrove Tuesday, which falls on a different day each year. (Fat Tuesday marks the final day of feasting before the Lent season begins on Ash Wednesday, 46 days before Easter.)

Photo by Suzanne C. Grim/Shutterstock A float for a Mardi Gras parade rolls down St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans.

If you’re in the city at the start of 2021 Mardi Gras, don’t miss the Phunny Phorty Phellows Streetcar Ride on January 6 at 7 p.m. Every year, this group of about 50 costumed men and women trumpet the “Carnival Countdown” and mark the opening of Carnival season by riding a decorated streetcar along the St. Charles Avenue line while tossing Mardi Gras beads to onlookers.

On February 16, Mardi Gras day festivities will include parades by some of the city’s oldest and most well-known Mardi Gras krewes, among them the Krewe of Rex and the Krewe of Zulu. To see the full 2021 Mardi Gras parade schedule in New Orleans, visit neworleans.com.

Where are the best places to stay during Mardi Gras?

Location is everything if you’re visiting New Orleans during Mardi Gras because parking is difficult, and you’ll want to walk if you’re planning to consume alcohol. To remain close to the parades Uptown, stay in the charming Garden District bordered by Magazine Street and St. Charles Avenue. This tree-lined neighborhood is filled with boutique shops, top-notch restaurants, and grand dame mansions, and the French Quarter’s festivities are just a streetcar ride away.

For a quieter—but still exciting—Mardi Gras experience, consider the Faubourg Marigny (commonly called “the Marigny”) and Bywater neighborhoods. These laid-back districts east of the French Quarter will offer a more off-the-beaten-path Mardi Gras experience, but the action of Bourbon Street is still close enough to access without having to drive.