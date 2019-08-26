The Pyramid of the Niches in El Tajin was likely used to track the days of the year.

Follow in the footsteps of Toltecs, Zapotecs, Mexica, and Maya at these 10 pyramids across Mexico.

Mexico’s pre-Columbian civilizations can be hard to keep straight, but they all shared a few common traits. Most of their archaeological sites include ball courts, they considered corn an essential crop, and they all built pyramids. Their handiwork can now be found all over Mexico, offering a window into the country’s ancient past. Read on for everything you need to know about Mexico’s famous pyramids, including 10 of the most spectacular, culturally important ones in the country. How many pyramids are there in Mexico? The short answer is: nobody quite knows. Sadly, the pyramids in the Aztec capital of Tenochtitlan are long gone, but dozens of others throughout Mexico still stand. Who built the pyramids in Mexico? Pre-Columbian cultures like the Olmecs, Mixtecs, Toltecs, Zapotecs, Aztecs (or Mexica), and Maya are to thank for these impressive structures. For the most part, each civilization had a specific building style, though they all used materials like clay, stone, and mortar. How old are the pyramids in Mexico? The most significant pyramids were constructed over roughly two millennia, from around 900 B.C.E. to about 1000 C.E. Where are the best pyramids in Mexico? Several top pyramids are located along Mexico’s eastern coast. Others are clustered inland, around Mexico City and farther south in Oaxaca. Find 10 of our favorites on the below map, then keep reading for even more info. 1. La Iglesia and El Castillo, Coba Photo by Matyas Rehak/Shutterstock La Iglesia is one of two impressive pyramids in the Maya city of Coba. The ancient Maya city of Coba , which peaked between 800 and 1100 C.E., is home to two impressive pyramids—the Iglesia and the Castillo (the second largest pyramid on the Yucatán peninsula). Half-ruined and covered in plants, both structures look as if they’ve recently been unearthed, creating a mysterious, almost magical atmosphere. How to Get There: Coba is just over two hours by car from Cancún and 45 minutes from Tulum. If you’d rather not drive, many tour operators offer excursions. 2. Castillo de Kukulcán, Chichén Itzá Photo by Iren Key/Shutterstock The Maya city of Chichén Itzá centers around the Castillo de Kukulcán pyramid. The Castillo de Kukulcán, with its nine stepped platforms, is the centerpiece of Chichén Itzá , a Maya city that flourished from around 700 to 900 C.E. The pyramid functioned as an enormous calendar and was designed so that, on the equinoxes, the play of sunlight and shadow would create the illusion of a snake descending to earth. While visitors are no longer allowed to climb the steps or access the Temple of Kukulcán at the top of the pyramid, they can tour other ball courts, temples, and palaces throughout Chichén Itzá.

How to Get There: Given that it’s halfway between Cancún and Mérida, this UNESCO World Heritage site is often crowded with tourists and vendors. The plus is that you can experience Chichén Itzá as it was during its peak—a bustling city. 3. Pyramid of the Magician, Uxmal Photo by Jakub Zaljic/Shutterstock The pyramids at Uxmal were built in the decorative Puuc style. The Maya were never centralized in one capital, as were the Aztecs and the Toltecs. Instead, the civilization resembled ancient Greece, with competing, independent city-states that shared a language and religious beliefs even as they developed different styles of architecture and their own distinct characters. The contrast between Chichén Itzá and Uxmal is impossible to miss. The structures at Uxmal, including the Pyramid of the Magician, were built in the Puuc style, with highly stylized motifs and a decorative richness not typical of other Maya cities. How to Get There: A drive of about 70 minutes, on two well-maintained highways, will take you from modern Mérida to ancient Uxmal. 4. Pyramid of the Inscriptions, Palenque Photo by Anton Ivanov/Shutterstock The Pyramid of the Inscriptions at Palenque is covered in Maya hieroglyphs. The buildings at Palenque, in the state of Chiapas, are impressive less for their size than for the elegance of their design. The 89-foot-high Pyramid of the Inscriptions is topped by a temple with piers covered in Maya hieroglyphs—hence the “inscriptions” in its name. Archaeologists estimate that only 10 percent of Palenque has been excavated and other wonders are surely waiting to be unearthed. How to Get There: With the opening of the Palenque airport in 2014, it’s become easy to visit this once remote site. Interjet offers twice-weekly flights (on Wednesdays and Saturdays) from Mexico City. 5. Great Pyramid of La Venta Located in the state of Tabasco, La Venta is home to Mexico’s oldest known pyramid, built around 900 B.C.E. The structure isn’t particularly tall at 100 feet and, since it was built of clay instead of stone, its original rectangular shape has been softened by the ages, making it appear more like a rounded hill. Still, it’s fascinating to behold, as is the sophisticated urban planning of La Venta, which served as a forerunner to Teotihuacan, Tula, and other ancient capitals. How to Get There: You have to work to visit La Venta. The site is located in a wet, humid corner of Mexico about 90 minutes by car from Villahermosa, which is already off the beaten path. Bring insect repellent. 6. Monte Albán Pyramids Photo by Jakub Zaljic/Shutterstock Monte Albán served as the capital of the Zapotec civilization for more than a millennium. Situated along the Pacific, the state of Oaxaca was, and still is, the center of the Zapotec people. Monte Albán served as the capital for more than a millennium, from around 500 B.C.E. to 800 C.E., and traded frequently with Teotihuacan—another Mesoamerican city with a similarly large ceremonial center. Today, visitors can explore the site’s “truncated” pyramids, which look like raised platforms topped by temples, as well as several famous tombs and stone carvings. How to Get There: Sitting five miles from the city center of Oaxaca, Monte Albán is easy to reach by bus or taxi. 7. Pyramid of the Niches, El Tajin

