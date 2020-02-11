These enchanting palaces and royal monuments immortalize real love stories in stone.

share this article

There’s a reason why so many fairy tales end with a royal romance in a castle. With their soaring towers and whimsical gardens, palaces serve as dreamy relics of a bygone era—but storybook fortresses aren’t exclusive to mythical kingdoms and romantic tales. These enchanting castles were built to immortalize real love stories in stone. Seek them out to find your own happily ever after. Photo by Shutterstock Castello di Torrechiara is located approximately 30 minutes by car from the northern Italian city of Parma. Castello di Torrechiara, Italy The 15th-century Italian nobleman Pier Maria Rossi was already married when he fell in love with his mistress Bianca Pellegrini, but that didn’t stop him from building her a sprawling castle overlooking the foothills of northern Italy. In 1448, construction on Castello di Torrechiara began near the town of Langhirano; its dramatic drawbridges, stone towers, and defensive battlements took more than a decade to complete. Inside the feudal fortress, decorative interiors include grotesque-style frescoes credited to Benedetto Bembo, such as Camera d’Oro, which depicts courtly interactions between Pier Maria Rossi and Bianca Pellegrini and recounts the tale of their love. Castello di Torrechiara is open to visitors seven days a week (hours vary by season). Admission costs about $6 for adults and is free for children under 18. Taj Mahal, India Situated on the south bank of the Yamuna River in Agra, the ivory-domed Taj Mahal commemorates India’s most celebrated romance. In 1631, Mughal emperor Shah Jahan commissioned the white marble mausoleum to honor his late wife, Mumtaz Mahal, who died during childbirth earlier that year. Between 1631 and 1648, thousands of master artisans, painters, calligraphers, and masons from across Asia were brought to Agra to construct and embellish the 42-acre complex, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site and is widely recognized as one of the world’s greatest works of Mughal architecture. Tickets to the Taj Mahal can be purchased online or at the gate for approximately $28 in total entrance fees. Admission includes timed entry to the mausoleum where the emperor was buried by his wife’s side for eternity after he died in 1666. Photo by Gus Martinie/Shutterstock Leeds Castle in Kent, England, is commonly nicknamed “the loveliest castle in the world.” Leeds Castle, England

Article continues below advertisement

This southeast England estate hosts more than 900 years of royal history, but one of its greatest tales is a love story that began with an arranged marriage. In 1254, King Edward I and Queen Eleanor of Castile were married at a very young age, and although Edward had a reputation for being arrogant and quarrelsome, the pair eventually fell deeply in love. In 1278, Eleanor bought Leeds Castle (which was formerly a military stronghold) and transformed its 11th-century foundations with Spanish-influenced pavilions, gardens, and other polished designs. When Eleanor died in 1290, Edward inherited the 500-acre grounds and built an on-site chapel in her memory. Over the next two centuries, England’s medieval kings upheld the tradition of dedicating ownership of Leeds Castle to their queens. Visitors today can explore the palace, which is nicknamed “the loveliest castle in the world,” on self-led tours as well as audio tours, which are available to purchase on-site (for $4.20 per person). For tickets booked online at least one day in advance, admission costs $34 for adults, $31 for students and seniors, and $23 for children between 15 and 4. Children under 4 years old enter for free. Kellie’s Castle, Malaysia Tucked away in the forested valleys near Batu Gajah, Perak, this unfinished castle in northwest Malaysia was commissioned by Scottish civic engineer William Kellie Smith for his wife, Agnes. In 1915, Smith imported materials such as bricks and marble from India and Italy to realize the innovative design, which blended Moorish and Indo-Gothic architectural styles. The original plans included a six-story tower, secret tunnels, a rooftop entertainment area, and a wine cellar, but Smith died of pneumonia in 1926 before his dream home was realized. His grieving wife sold the property and moved back to Scotland, and the castle was abandoned to ruin for decades. The haunting landscape was made famous by the 1999 film Anna and the King, and today visitors can take self-guided walks through the castle for a small entry fee of around $2.50. Photo by Omar Mansour/Shutterstock Millionaire hotelier George Boldt mapped out the Rhineland-style Boldt Castle in 1900 for his beloved wife, Louise. Boldt Castle, New York

Article continues below advertisement