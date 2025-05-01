A Detroit Rapper’s Guide to the City’s Best Spots

The rapper and CEO of the label BarsOverBS, Ty Farris, is a Detroit native who’s immersed himself in the city’s vibrant music culture for nearly 30 years. We checked in with the veteran of the scene to learn about the inspiration behind his label and his favorite attractions in the city, from restaurants in Greektown to music venues and the places where he got his start as a young artist.

Farris grew up in a world not unlike the one depicted in the film 8 Mile, where rap battles pushed Detroit’s emerging hip-hop talent into the big leagues. “I got fascinated with the technique of rapping and trying to understand what rappers were saying,” Farris says. Inspired by artists like Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, he created DJed mixtapes and sold them at a flea market on Eight Mile Road and Dequindre in Detroit as a teenager.

He soon started rapping in freestyle rap battles at what’s still among his favorite venues, Saint Andrew’s Hall. (It’s also known as one of the first places where fellow Detroiter Eminem performed and where emerging bands like Nirvana and R.E.M. played in the early days of grunge.) Farris caught the attention of the late Detroit rapper Big Proof, formerly of D12, who worked closely with Eminem. “My career basically started that day,” he says. Despite going on to write for Dr. Dre and sign a production deal with Eminem’s recording engineer Mike Strange, Farris felt unfulfilled and sought a way to support emerging hip-hop talent.

BarsOverBS, a contract-free record label, launched in 2016. Specializing in vinyl, CDs, cassette tapes, and gold and holographic variants, his label represents emerging and underground hip-hop talent from across the country. Still, Farris made it a mission to keep the business in Detroit, where his career first started some 30 years ago—and which continues to be a music capital of the U.S. Built on the heritage of Detroit Motown, blues, jazz, and later rock ‘n’ roll, hip-hop, and techno, the city today is awash in up-and-coming and undiscovered talent.

The nightlife hub of Greektown

Saganaki opa at Pegasus Taverna Photos by Sylvia Jarrus

The entrepreneur’s love for his hometown runs deep. Of the city’s many vibrant neighborhoods, his top choice is Greektown (found just around the corner from Saint Andrew’s Hall). Once the home of the Greek community, Greektown is one of the last surviving Victorian-era commercial streetscapes in Detroit. While Greektown may look different from its early days—today, lively casinos, pulsating neon signs, and thriving nightlife fill the area—the Greek roots still exist.

Farris suggests visiting Pegasus Taverna, a traditional Greek restaurant with rustic charm that’s been family-operated for over 40 years. He often goes for the classic saganaki opa, which arrives aflame and perfectly melted with a hearty “opa!”

Sweetwater Tavern is less than a 10-minute walk away and across the street from Saint Andrew’s Hall. Housed in one of Detroit’s oldest buildings, the restaurant is Farris’s favorite late-night spot, where he likes to take out-of-town guests for the award-winning chicken wings marinated for 24 hours. Afterward, the rapper recommends heading to Love & Tequila, a contemporary Mexican restaurant in downtown Detroit that serves handcrafted tequila-based drinks.

Photo by Sylvia Jarrus Sylvia Jarrus/Sylvia Jarrus for Afar

See the Detroit RiverWalk, Dequindre Cut, and Campus Martius Park

The Detroit International RiverWalk runs along the Detroit River. Photo by Sylvia Jarrus

Beyond the nightlife and thriving music scene, Farris’ passion for the city extends to its landscape. He encourages visitors to walk along the Detroit International RiverWalk for the stunning, unparalleled beauty of Detroit. The artist often stops along the river for panoramic views of Detroit’s southern neighbor, Windsor, or to enjoy the many attractions along the way, such as live music, games, and food vendors.

Stroll east along the riverfront and you’ll eventually reach Dequindre Cut, a street-level greenway formerly part of the historic Grand Trunk Western Railroad line. Farris suggests hiking or biking throughout the greenway to see some of Detroit’s best street art.

Campus Martius Park, the heart of Detroit’s downtown district, is another inspiring attraction Farris recommends. Surrounded by Detroit’s cityscape, it offers a beach for warmer months, food trucks, and come winter, a towering, twinkling Christmas tree; an ice-skating rink; and a market bringing the holiday spirit to life.

Detroit’s diverse neighborhoods; world-renowned music venues; and flavorful, family-owned restaurants define the city for Farris. “It’s just so iconic when compared with anything else,” he says.