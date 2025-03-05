Sponsored Content
Travel InspirationArt + Culture
Sponsored by Visit Dallas   •  March 05, 2025

6 Must-See Events in Dallas This Spring and Summer

Festivals of flowers, film, dance, Pride, and more pack the Texas city’s event calendar in spring and summer.

People seated on a sunny lawn under a shade structure outside of the Winspear Opera House in the Dallas Arts District.

Located in the Dallas Arts District, Winspear Opera House is one of the nation’s top performing arts venues.

Courtesy of Visit Dallas

There’s always something new to experience in Dallas’ rich and multifaceted art scene, especially in the spring and summer, when much-anticipated annual events fill the calendar. With inspiring museum shows and exhibits, live dance and music performances, and its downtown Arts District (named the No. 1 Arts District in USA Today’s 2024 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards), the city is awash in culture.

Attend the Dallas Blooms Festival

Whimsical metal statues on top of a stone fountain flanked by lavender and pink flowers in amongst the greenery of the Dallas Arboretum.

The Dallas Blooms Festival at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is one of Dallas’ many great art activities in spring and summer.

Courtesy of Visit Dallas

Celebrate the art of nature by enjoying a warm, sunny afternoon in March at the annual Dallas Blooms show at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, the largest floral festival in the Southwest. This year, more than 500,000 bulbs will be in full bloom, including cheerful yellow daffodils, hyacinths, and cherry blossoms. Sculptor Seward Johnson will also install his life-size, humanlike bronzes throughout the garden.

See opera at Winspear Opera House

Time travel to Paris’ Latin Quarter in the 1830s with Dallas Opera’s performance of Puccini’s La Boheme in March. Keep a tissue handy as the heartbreaking tale of love, jealousy, and tragedy unfolds at the acoustically renowned, horseshoe-shaped Winspear Opera House, one of the nation’s top performing arts venues.

View local and international art during Dallas Arts Month

A street filled with people exploring the local artists and artisans at the Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair in Dallas, Texas.

Explore local artists and artisans at the Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair.

Courtesy of Visit Dallas/Kristen Collie

Check out the special exhibitions and performances of Dallas Arts Month in April, a month-long celebration of the city’s rich art scene. Admire modern and contemporary artworks from the world’s top galleries at the annual Dallas Art Fair. The Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair keeps it local, featuring blocks of booths with works for sale by Texas and regional visual artists and musical performances.

Attend the Dallas International Film Festival

See dozens of exclusive screenings, documentaries, and world-premiere films at the annual Dallas International Film Festival (DIFF), the largest film festival in North Texas, from late April to early May. Stick around afterward for Q&A sessions to meet the filmmakers and actors and learn more about the creative process behind the finished product. With the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently naming Dallas as one of the six Oscar-qualifying cities in the U.S., DIFF is an Oscar-qualifying festival for three categories: Best Animated Short Film, Best Documentary Short Film, and Best Narrative Short Film.

Celebrate Pride Month in the Dallas Arts District

The city’s LGBTQ community comes together during Pride Month at the Dallas Arts District Pride Block Party, a free downtown festival in June hosted by the Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center, and Crow Museum of Asian Art. Enjoy special musical performances by the Emmy Award–winning Turtle Creek Chorale, drag queen contests, Pride-themed permanent art collection tours, late-night live music, and more.

Support Dallas Black Dance Theatre

A group of dancers posed on stage at The Dallas Black Dance Theatre in Dallas, Texas.

The Dallas Black Dance Theatre

Courtesy of Visit Dallas

Slip into your bell bottoms and boogie down at disco night at the Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s annual fundraiser in June, “The Big Dance.” Held at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, the Soul Train–inspired evening includes dinner and a show, followed by dancing for all with 70s disco hits performed by the Special Edition Band.

Visit Dallas
Visit Dallas and explore the city’s top things to do, places to eat, shopping and much more.
From Our Partners
The Handelskade Waterfront in Curaçao
Outdoor Adventure
The Perfect Long Weekend in Curacao
Sponsored by
Local Neighborhoods in Curaçao
Outdoor Adventure
The 7 Best Things to Do in Curaçao, According to Island Locals
Sponsored by
Beaches in Curaçao
Outdoor Adventure
The Best Caribbean Island for Adventure Lovers
Sponsored by
An outcropping of dense pine trees at Emerald Point at sunset in South Lake Tahoe, California
Outdoor Adventure
This California Destination is Perfect for All Types of Travelers
Sponsored by
A view of the exterior of The Tahoe Beach Club along the South Shore of Lake Tahoe.
Festivals + Events
Why Lake Tahoe Is More Than Its Famous Lake
Sponsored by
A boat in the ocean at sun rise in Virginia Beach.
U.S. Beaches
This Coastal City Was Just Chosen as the Location for a New Fishing TV Show
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Glacier National Park (left); Grandma Joy (center); Galapagos (right)&nbsp;
Longreads
94-Year-Old Grandma Joy Went Viral for Visiting Every U.S. National Park. Now, She’s Taking on Every Continent
March 05, 2025 12:25 PM
 · 
Katherine LaGrave
<br/><br/><table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" class="t1"><tr ><td colspan="1" rowspan="1" valign="top" class="td1">&nbsp;Kent Monkman (Fisher River Cree Nation), <i>History is Painted by the Victors</i>, 2013. Acrylic paint on canvas; 72 x 113¼ x 1½ in. Gift from Vicki and Kent Logan to the Collection of the Denver Art Museum, 2016.288.&nbsp;<br/><br/></td></tr></table>
Art + Culture
8 Art Exhibits Worth Traveling For This Year
March 05, 2025 08:02 AM
 · 
Ellen Carpenter
Rome
Off The Tourist Trail
Make the Most of Rome’s Many Charms—Without the Crowds
March 04, 2025 07:55 AM
 · 
Laura Itzkowitz
A 2022 Guide to Seeing Cherry Blossoms in Washington, D.C.
Cities We Love
A Local’s Guide to Viewing Cherry Blossoms in D.C.
March 03, 2025 01:12 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck

See More