February 26, 2025

The Perfect Long Weekend in Curacao

From historic Willemstad to pristine snorkeling spots, experience the best of Curaçao in just 72 hours.

The Handelskade Waterfront in Curaçao

Courtesy of the Curaçao Tourist Board

Thanks to its cultural and geographic diversity, Curaçao seems a world away. (Authentic 17th-century Dutch architecture and Latin American cuisine? Sign us up, please.) Yet, with nonstop flights from New York’s JFK, Newark, Miami, Atlanta, Charlotte, and now Ft. Lauderdale in the United States, the island is easier to access than ever before, making a long weekend trip possible and convenient.

It’s easy to fall in love with Curaçao’s welcoming, energetic vibe in just 72 hours—just don’t hold us responsible if a quick trip to dushi Korsou (or sweet Curaçao in Papiamentu) leaves you wanting more. With a mix of outdoor adventure, art, history, dining, and relaxation, there’s an adventure for everyone. Explore a UNESCO World Heritage Site that dates to the 17th century. Go snorkeling over a shallow wreck covered in pristine coral. Savor a flavorful fusion of Latin, Caribbean, and Dutch cuisine. Here’s what you should see, do, and eat over three unforgettable days.

Explore Willemstad

Street art in Curaçao

Courtesy of the Curaçao Tourist Board

Kick off your trip in Curaçao’s vibrant capital, Willemstad. Best known for its kaleidoscopic colonial architecture (more than 700 buildings are listed as protected monuments), it’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Stroll down charming alleyways—many of which have existed since the town was founded in the 17th century—and walk along the Handelskade waterfront, which offers a glimpse of Dutch heritage fused with Caribbean style. Hop across Willemstad’s two halves, Punda and Otrobanda, using Queen Emma, the “Swinging Old Lady,” a floating pedestrian bridge built in 1888.

For a deeper look into the past, head to the Curaçao Maritime Museum, where you’ll learn how the island’s natural harbor led to Curaçao becoming a significant seafaring and commercial center. Located in a 17th-century mansion above the floating market, the museum showcases antique ship models, maps, navigation equipment, and more. When you finish browsing, join a guided harbor tour on an authentic, original ferry on Saint Anna Bay to hear all about the history of Curaçao from the water. In the evening, dine at the oceanfront BijBlauw restaurant. Enjoy creative, international dishes like lamb shank with hummus and glazed goat’s cheese with pistachio.

Visit Tugboat Beach and go sailing

Sailing in Curaçao

Courtesy of the Curaçao Tourist Board

Pay a visit to Tugboat Beach on Curaçao’s secluded east side. Named after a nearby tugboat that accidentally sank more than 30 years ago, the beach has become one of the island’s most popular diving and snorkeling sites. Grab your fins and mask and join schools of colorful, tropical fish as they swim through the little wreck, covered in bright coral, just 15 feet below the surface. Afterward, dry off and sip a cocktail at the seaside beach bar made of and decorated with recycled materials and coconuts.

Next, check out Curaçao’s thriving art scene during a walking tour of Otrobanda with Dushi Walks. Located in the island’s historic and cultural center, this beautiful neighborhood boasts postcard-worthy street art, hidden treasures, and notable buildings.

Cap off an exciting day with a sunset cruise on one of Maxie Sailing’s luxurious private yachts. Sail through bright turquoise waters, drink in hand, as you soak up epic coastline views. Later, listen to live music and try local flavors like ceviche and mahi mahi tacos at Bario Urban Street Food.

Go to Shete Boka National Park

Boka Tabla in Curaçao

Courtesy of the Curaçao Tourist Board

Found on the west side of the island, Shete Boka National Park features 10 picturesque coves along its meandering limestone coastline. (Boka means “inlet” in the local language of Papiamentu). Start at Boka Pistol, where you can listen to the roar of large waves against an underground cave and watch them shoot up into the sky. After seeing the surf roll in, take the one-hour hike along the bluffs of Boka Pistol Trail for an enchanting ocean view, followed by the beach near Boka Brown.

Refresh after your hike at 8 the Experience Spa, which includes access to the sauna, aroma-infused steam room, saltwater pool, jacuzzis, and igloo room kept at 41 degrees Fahrenheit with ice for self-exfoliation. Book a massage or facial and unwind in one of the treatment rooms overlooking the sea. Wind up a memorable trip and toast to your adventures at MosaCaña, a Latin Caribbean fusion restaurant in the stylish Pietermaai neighborhood. Eclectic dishes, such as soft-shell crab bao buns and creative homemade cocktails, fill the menu.

