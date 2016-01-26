An Instagram Tour of Australia

Jan 26, 2016
Tamarama beach in Syndey, as the sea spray caught the last bit of sunlight.
Australia's wandering daughter, @lucylaucht, returns home.
To celebrate Australia Day, we’re taking a tour of the country’s best adventures with photographer and writer Lucy Laucht. Before calling New York home, Laucht was a resident of Australia, and she recently returned to the land down under for the trip of a lifetime. She documented her travels on her wanderlust-inducing Instagram feed, @lucylaucht, and we caught up with the globetrotter herself to get the scoop on the best places to see (and photograph) during a trip to Oz.
Bondi Icebergs Club: Sydney, New South Wales—named one of the most Instagrammable places in the world by AFAR, the iconic Bondi Icebergs Club is best suited for a Saturday morning visit. Founded in 1929 as a lifeguard training facility, the pool now attracts visitors vying to experience the calming pool waters set adjacent to the ocean's rough waves. "The views—and people watching—are legendary," Laucht says.
Bondi Beach: Sydney, New South WalesBondi Beach is in a suburb just outside of Sydney’s city center, making it the perfect location for locals to enjoy a day at the beach. During her trip, Laucht photographed Bondi from above. “It gets busy, but there’s nowhere else like it,” she says.
Bondi to Bronte Coastal Walk: Sydney, New South WalesBronte Coastal Walk offers some of the best views of Sydney’s sculpted coastline against the sweeping sandstone cliffs. “I would happily walk this every day—the views along the Bondi to Bronte Coastal Walk reveal a thousand shades of shimmering blue and turquoise.”
Bronte Baths: Sydney, New South WalesBronte Baths in Sydney are a completely free, open pool for serious swimmers and novices alike. “A morning dip at Bronte Baths followed by an espresso at one of Sydney’s many cafes was our morning routine,” Laucht says.
Frangipanis in Wooli, New South Wales
Halcyon House: Cabarita Beach, New South Wales—recently featured in AFAR's November/December 2015 issue, is a boutique hotel located in the coastal town of Cabarita Beach. Designed in hues of deep, calming blue sure to put any traveler in vacation mode, Laucht had no problem photographing the relaxed ambiance in and around the property. "In the restaurant, ex-Noma chef Ben Devlin serves up locally-inspired fare, including pippies (Australian clams) and a delicious paper bark grilled fish with lemon myrtle (so delicious we actually ate the bark, whether that was intended or not)."
Gap Beach: Hat Head National Park, New South Wales
Smoky Cape: Hat Head National Park, New South Wales
Smoky Cape Walking Track: Hat Head National Park, New South Wales
Mount Ngungun: Glass House Mountains, Queensland
Follow Lucy’s adventures via Instagram, @lucylaucht, and on her website, These Foreign Lands.
