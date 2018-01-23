11 of the World’s Dreamiest, Steamiest Hot Springs

These natural healing waters also happen to be in some of the most beautiful places on Earth.

share this article

Across millennia and continents, despite differing cultural traditions and medical practices, there’s one thing we can all agree on: There’s no better cure for what ails you than a long soak in a hot spring. And while “taking on the waters” is always delightful at some thermal pools—especially in the winter—the experience feels straight out of a fairytale. The following 11 hot spots are no mere man-made hot tubs, either; they mix straight-from-the-earth healing waters with straight-out-of-your-dreams surroundings for an experience that’s downright magical. Courtesy of Tabacón Hot Springs Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa 1. Tabacón Thermal Resort & SpaTabacón Thermal Resort & Spa La Fortuna, Costa Rica Costa Rica’s oldest thermal spa, Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa, is a jungle paradise. The springs are actually a series of stepped, naturally flowing waterfalls and river pools buried deep in the jungle. The springs have views of Arenal volcano on one side and Arenal Volcano National Park on the other, and while the water has a high mineral content, the sulfur content is (thankfully) low, keeping the area as fresh as the surrounding tropical flowers. Tabacón is home to pools of all different shapes and sizes, from large pools with waterfalls you can hide behind, to smaller, more private pools; most dips range from 72°F to 105°F, but there are also a few cold pools that provide an invigorating ice plunge. Courtesy of The Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat The Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat 2. The Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat The Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat Ipoh, Malaysia The Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat is nestled in a 16-acre valley and sheltered by towering, rugged limestone karsts. It may be just two hours outside of Kuala Lumpur, but with each of the 25 villas featuring lush garden views or perched over the neighboring lazy river, it feels like a world of its own. The retreat is built around a large, emerald geothermal pond, shaded by a canopy of jungle trees, also featuring dipping pools ranging from 98°C to 128°F, a waterfall, and a complex of geothermal caves. While the caves’ pools are too hot to bathe in, one chamber functions as a natural sauna and the others as mystical, naturally warmed meditation rooms, lounges, and even a restaurant. Courtesy of Takaragawa Onsen Takaragawa Onsen 3. Takaragawa Onsen Minakami, Japan According to local myth, the legendary Japanese prince Yamato Takeru no Mikoto once fell ill near modern-day Minakami and followed a white hawk to a nearby hot spring where he was cured. The area is still a popular hot spring destination today. In particular, Takaragawa Onsen is a jewel of an onsen hidden along the Takaraga river. The traditional and charming pinewood lodge was built in 1955 under the shade of cherry trees and later expanded. The spa boasts four large outdoor thermal pools and two indoor baths, as well as the largest open-air bath in Japan. But despite the pools’ roomy capacities, Takaragawa’s remote riverside location makes it an utterly tranquil destination. Courtesy of Spa Hévíz Lake Heviz 4. Lake Heviz Hévíz, Hungary

Article continues below advertisement

Yes, there is such a thing as a geothermal lake and it’s just as incredible as you’d imagine. Lake Hévíz is Europe’s largest thermal lake and one of the most sizeable swimmable thermal lakes in the world. It is also the ultimate rehabilitation destination, home to Spa Hévíz and the Szent András Hospital. Because the lake is fed from both cold and hot underground springs, the temperature evens out at a perfect 90°F, so you could really spend all day floating among the water lilies or sinking up to your thighs in the therapeutic peaty mud along the lake’s edges. Spa Hévíz opens the lake to visitors and retains all of its 18th-century charm throughout its thoroughly modernized facilities, including nine indoor pools. Courtesy of AQUA DOME Hotel The AQUA DOME 5. The AQUA DOME Oberlängenfeld, Austria If the Jetsons ever vacationed at a thermal spa, it would look exactly like the AQUA DOME Hotel. Formerly known as the Längenfelder Baths, the waters that bubble beneath this particular part of the Tyrolean landscape have been known for their healing powers since the 16th century. These days, the AQUA DOME’s 13 indoor and outdoor pools form what is quite possibly the world’s most futuristic thermal pool complex, with three raised pools with temperatures ranging from 93°F to 97°F, a river basin complete with gentle current, and two centerpiece thermal baths encased in a towering, illuminated, faceted glass cone. All that and a panoramic view of the surrounding Ötztal mountains make for an out-of-this-world geothermal experience. Photo by Pieter Morlion/Flickr Myvátn Nature Baths (Jarðböðin) 6. Myvátn Nature Baths (Jarðböðin)Myvátn Nature Baths (Jarðböðin) Myvátn, Iceland Meet the Blue Lagoon’s better-looking younger sister. With the same milky blue water and a fraction of the crowd, the Myvátn Nature Baths are the Icelandic hot spring of your dreams. Fed from a bore hold in Bjarnarflag, the lagoon’s waters average between 96°F and 104°F and have a high concentration of sulfur—not enough to smell strongly, but just enough to be good for your respiratory system. The lagoon has a few small alcoves and underwater benches to enjoy, as well as a cold plunge, a smaller hot bath, and natural steam baths. But what takes the Myvátn Nature Baths from wonderful to the stuff of fantasy is the scenic view: The baths look out over a valley dotted with craters, volcanic rock formations, and, of course, the occasional Icelandic horse. Photo by Rita Alves Pamukkale 7. Pamukkale Pamukkale, Turkey

Article continues below advertisement