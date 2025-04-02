United Just Announced 3 New Routes to Some of Our Favorite Destinations in Asia and Australia

Each spring, United Airlines announces new routes, often to under-the-radar destinations. It’s become a tradition of sorts.

On Wednesday, the carrier added three more cities to its global network; no other U.S. airline flies to them. The first locale has been abuzz in recent months, thanks to the latest season of HBO’s hit series The White Lotus. Another is a vibrant cultural and emerging financial hub in Southeast Asia. The third destination is known for its rich wildlife and superb Australian wines.

Beyond pinning new additions to its map, United will also add a second daily flight between San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (MNL) in the Philippines.

With these new routes, United will offer flights from the U.S. to 32 cities in the Asia-Pacific region—four times that of any other U.S. carrier. Here’s everything you need to know about United’s plans commencing this fall.

Adelaide offers easy access to wine regions such as Barossa Valley, where you might even spot a kangaroo in the wild. Shutterstock

Adelaide, Australia

Starting December 11, 2025, United will begin three times weekly seasonal service from SFO to South Australia’s Adelaide Airport (ADL) on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

United will become the first carrier to offer nonstop flights from the U.S. to Adelaide. The route complements existing services from the U.S. to three other Australian cities: Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.



What to do and where to stay in Adelaide

In Adelaide, travelers can escape the cold of the Northern Hemisphere and visit prominent wine regions like Barossa Valley and McLaren Vale, or experience the natural beauty of Kangaroo Island (wild dolphins, echidnas, kangaroos, and sea lions live here in their native habitat). For accommodations, there is a slate of luxury properties, such as Eos by Skycity, which overlooks the city’s riverbank. Or check into the luxurious Sofitel in the East End for soaring Adelaide Hills views.

When in Bangkok, book into the newly opened Aman Nai Lert. Courtesy of Aman Nai Lert

Bangkok, Thailand

Starting October 26, 2025, United will begin daily service from Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. While this fifth-freedom flight won’t be a nonstop from the U.S., United will hold the distinction as the only American carrier to offer flights to Bangkok, with seamless one-stop connections from SFO and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).



What to do and where to stay in Bangkok

Bustling Bangkok, Thailand’s capital city, is a feast for the senses and one of Asia’s megacities. On arrival, visitors can beat jet lag by stumbling from street-food vendors along back alleyways to swanky rooftop bars along the Chao Phraya River.

The vast Chatuchak Weekend Market, one of the world’s largest weekend bazaars where you can find everything from home goods to fashion and food among the thousands of stalls, is a must-visit for shopping. And Chinatown, known as Yaowarat, one of the city’s oldest and most vibrant neighborhoods, can’t be missed (it was also featured in the newest season of The White Lotus).

Luxury hotels reign supreme in Bangkok, from the lush greenery and riverfront views at Capella Bangkok to the newly opened Aman Nai Lert. All the major international brands are also represented; favorites include The Standard Bangkok, now part of Hyatt, and Siam Kempinski Hotel.

Ho Chi Minh City’s motorbike scene is iconic. Photo by Orbital 101/Unsplash

Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Vietnam

Starting October 26, 2025, United will begin daily service from HKG to Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport (SGN) on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Similar to the new BKK service, United will become the only U.S. carrier to offer flights to Ho Chi Minh City, with built-in one-stop connections from SFO and LAX.



What to do and where to stay in Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon)

Still often referred to by its historic name, Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City is synonymous with street food, motorbikes, and skyscrapers. Nguyen Hue Street, a pedestrian boulevard stretching to the Saigon River, is the heart of the city, with a plethora of bars, restaurants, and buzzing nightclubs.

Nearby, travelers will find major attractions, like the Notre Dame Cathedral and the War Remnants Museum. Some of the top hotels to stay in the city include the Park Hyatt Saigon and The Reverie Saigon.