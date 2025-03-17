The 5 Best Countries Around the World for Raising a Family

The idea of moving abroad can be overwhelming—especially if you have kids in tow. Yet many relocation experts say they have seen a recent spike in outreach from families considering a move out of the United States for a variety of reasons: political considerations, a lower cost of living, better work-life balance, and gun violence, to name a few.

Michelle Garabito, CEO and cofounder of The Lux Nomads, which assists clients in obtaining a digital nomad visa for Spain, says that business has grown so much she has had to hire additional staff to manage the workload. “We have about four to five families investing in our service to help them move to Spain every single day,” she says. “It’s been nuts.”

While any move abroad can be a daunting, complex process, a good starting point is thinking about potential places where you and your crew can begin your new adventure abroad. These five places around the world are great options for raising a family.

A laid-back lifestyle and low rates of crime make Australia an attractive destination for families relocating with kids. Photo by Caleb J MuyB/Unsplash

Australia

Adventurous families will find plenty to love about life Down Under: laid-back locals, abundant opportunities for outdoor adventure, and a low crime rate (Australia’s strict gun laws have all but eliminated mass shootings), among other perks. Australia’s education is highly rated: According to a 2024 report by UNICEF, almost 9 in 10 four-year-olds are enrolled in early education, and nearly half of young people have a bachelor’s degree by age 25.

Despite Australia’s strict immigration policies, with a points system for applications as well as a limit on annual entrants, more people are making the move to Oz: In 2023, more than 30 percent of the country’s population—some 8.2 million people—were born overseas, with those figures expected to rise.

Making the move to Germany may require some added steps, but it’s worth it, according to international families. Hanohiki/Shutterstock

Germany

Subsidized government child care and parental leave, a culture that values children as vital parts of society with their own rights, and some of the world’s most impressive playgrounds: Germany’s family-friendly social benefits abound, making it clear that kinder really count in this European country.

“In the United States, we say that we’re very child centered, but we don’t put our money where our mouth is,” says Sara Zaske, author of Achtung Baby: An American Mom on the German Art of Raising Self-Reliant Children, which she wrote after living in Berlin with her husband and two young children from 2009 to 2015 (she now lives in Idaho). “Germany not only has the government policies, it has the cultural support that says, ‘We value kids. We make space for them.’ And we just don’t seem to do that in the United States.”

Germany’s infamous bureaucracy can make obtaining a work permit and residence visa a complex affair. But once immigrants are officially established, they’re entitled to the same rights as German citizens, including monthly child benefit payments (called kindergeld), generous parental leave, and high-quality education and health-care systems.

The Netherlands

This low-lying country earns high marks for its quality of life, excellent education system, and eco-friendly cycling infrastructure; the latter may be especially appealing for families weary of car culture in the United States. “Just the idea of getting in a car is very isolating, and here, when you’re going from place to place on bike, it feels like there’s a playfulness and a connection to the natural environment that is really lovely and just a nice way to get around,” says Carissa Barrett, who moved to Amsterdam from the Dallas–Fort Worth area with her husband and three young children three years ago.

Like many residents, the family uses a bakfiets (cargo bike) for trips with the kiddos around town, and Barrett says her nine-year-old son will soon be ready to ride to soccer practice solo, as is the norm in Dutch culture. “That is another thing that I love about the Netherlands,” she says. “I just feel like they instill this independence in children at a young age, like encouraging biking by themselves, and it just feels like a really safe environment to do so.”

Panama’s ample beaches offer a great escape for families, while its cities are major global economic hubs with access to solid occupational and educational opportunities. Gyikka/Shutterstock

Panama

Active families looking for a relaxed destination will see Panama as a strong contender. The Central American country’s 1,800 miles of coastline along the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea make it an excellent fit for outdoorsy types who enjoy fishing, surfing, or other beach activities. Factor in its overall affordability, the ease of obtaining a visa, and easy access to North America (which makes trips to the States to visit loved ones a cinch), and Panama is steadily gaining international fans who wish to stay awhile: It ranked first in InterNations’ annual Expat Insider survey as the best country for expats in 2024, climbing up from its third place spot in 2023.

According to Kathleen Peddicord, publisher of advisory firm Live and Invest Overseas, Panama also is a “top option for raising a family.” Peddicord and her husband, who now split time between Panama and Paris, raised their son, Jackson, in Panama from when he was eight years old to when he graduated high school. Peddicord says the country’s global landscape—it’s the key financial hub in Central America—and strong international school system are big bonuses for parents who want their children to learn another language (or two) and be part of a diverse community.

“We chose the French school system for him, meaning he graduated high school fully trilingual, fluent in English, French, and Spanish,” Peddicord says. “Because Panama is a global hub and a melting pot, he made friends from all over the world who he’s in touch with still. Jackson has an openness that I think will serve him well throughout his life, and I have Panama largely to thank for his wide-open perspective.”

In Spain, even bustling cities like Madrid are kid-friendly. Photo by Robert Tjalondo/Unsplash

Spain

Spain is a longtime favorite among travelers for several reasons: great weather, vibrant towns, diverse cities, and world-famous gastronomy and nightlife, for starters. But Spain also appeals to families who call it home, thanks to its high-quality health-care system and generous family-leave policies, which include up to four months of paid leave for each parent. And good news for single-parent families: Following a January 2025 ruling, single parents are now entitled to the same amount of leave as two-parent families (up to 32 weeks total).

Lori Zaino, a mom and writer originally from Chicago who has lived in Spain for 18 years (her son was born there), touts the country’s universal health care and cultural acceptance of bringing kids “anywhere and everywhere” in public, which she says helps make Spain “an easy place to live with children.”

“Even its largest cities are extremely kid-friendly,” explains Zaino, who lives in Madrid. “It’s completely normal to see kids out late at night with parents, babies in bars, children in restaurants. You’ll see breastfeeding mothers everywhere, and no one bats an eye. You’re not going to get a dirty look if your baby’s crying. Here, children are just treated like people, like everyone should be, and welcomed into spaces that I think in the U.S. have an unspoken rule about being reserved for adults.”