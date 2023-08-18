Destinations
Astrotourism
From stargazing in dark sky parks to chasing meteor showers, these travel ideas will excite any astronomy fan.
Epic Trips
15 Best Stargazing Destinations in the World
August 18, 2023 02:00 PM
·
Nile Cappello
Natural Wonders
The Perseid Meteor Shower Will Peak Tomorrow—Here’s How to See It
August 11, 2023 04:24 PM
·
Lyndsey Matthews
Hotels
The 11 Best Airbnbs for Stargazing Come With Glass Roofs, Telescopes, and More
July 28, 2023 04:12 PM
·
Nicholas DeRenzo
Hotels
These Are the 7 Best Hotels for Watching the Perseid Meteor Shower—and You Can Still Book Them
July 27, 2023 08:04 AM
·
Stephanie Vermillion
National Parks
9 Incredible U.S. National Parks for Stargazing
July 16, 2023 01:58 PM
·
Anna Fiorentino
National Parks
A “Ring of Fire” Eclipse Is Coming This Fall: Here’s Where to See It
June 21, 2023 08:20 PM
·
Sarah Kuta
Where to Travel Next
Essential Things to Do in Iceland—Whatever the Season
June 14, 2023 03:44 PM
·
Maliah West
Hotels
Your Next Ranch Vacation Is Beside a Dark Sky Park in Colorado
May 30, 2023 09:51 PM
·
Pat Tompkins
National Parks
These U.S. National Parks Are Hosting Free Stargazing Festivals This Summer
May 17, 2023 10:18 PM
·
Bailey Berg
Hotels
Go Stargazing at These Bubble Hotels and Airbnbs Around the World
March 30, 2023 05:55 PM
·
Maya Kroth
Stay Here Next
This Hotel Is One of the Best Places in Alaska for Aurora Viewing
March 28, 2023 01:51 PM
·
Bailey Berg
Art + Culture
What the Northern Lights Mean to Different Cultures
March 27, 2023 08:47 PM
·
Bailey Berg
Hotels
The Best Hotels for Seeing the Northern Lights in the Lower 48 States
March 25, 2023 09:00 AM
·
Stephanie Vermillion
Hotels
10 Hotels Where You Can Sleep Under the World’s Darkest, Clearest Skies
February 07, 2023 03:51 PM
·
Megan Eaves
Natural Wonders
How to See the Northern Lights When You Fly
February 01, 2023 02:13 PM
·
Bailey Berg
Epic Trips
The World’s Best Places to See the Northern Lights
January 27, 2023 08:23 PM
·
Sarah Buder
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Why Northern Lights Viewing Will Be Stellar Over the Next Few Years
January 27, 2023 06:35 PM
·
Bailey Berg
Natural Wonders
Here’s When the Next Meteor Showers Will Light Up the Sky
January 03, 2023 01:18 PM
·
Lyndsey Matthews
