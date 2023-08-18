Astrotourism

10 Best Stargazing Destinations in the World
Epic Trips
August 18, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
Nile Cappello
The Best Meteor Shower of the Year Peaks This Weekend
Natural Wonders
The Perseid Meteor Shower Will Peak Tomorrow—Here’s How to See It
August 11, 2023 04:24 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Glass cabin in New Zealand with Milky Way Galaxy overhead at night.
Hotels
The 11 Best Airbnbs for Stargazing Come With Glass Roofs, Telescopes, and More
July 28, 2023 04:12 PM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Open Sky in Utah is just a 20-minute drive from the entrance to Zion National Park.
Hotels
These Are the 7 Best Hotels for Watching the Perseid Meteor Shower—and You Can Still Book Them
July 27, 2023 08:04 AM
 · 
Stephanie Vermillion
Light blue tent underneath the night sky of Death Valley National Park
National Parks
9 Incredible U.S. National Parks for Stargazing
July 16, 2023 01:58 PM
 · 
Anna Fiorentino
Annular Solar Eclipse through Clouds, Singapore, December 2019
National Parks
A “Ring of Fire” Eclipse Is Coming This Fall: Here’s Where to See It
June 21, 2023 08:20 PM
 · 
Sarah Kuta
Iceland
Where to Travel Next
Essential Things to Do in Iceland—Whatever the Season
June 14, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
Maliah West
Zapata-Ranch-Lede.jpg
Hotels
Your Next Ranch Vacation Is Beside a Dark Sky Park in Colorado
May 30, 2023 09:51 PM
 · 
Pat Tompkins
A woman looks up at the night sky
National Parks
These U.S. National Parks Are Hosting Free Stargazing Festivals This Summer
May 17, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Go Stargazing at These Bubble Hotels and Airbnbs Around the World
Hotels
March 30, 2023 05:55 PM
 · 
Maya Kroth
Borealis Base Camp is located in a private boreal forest in Interior Alaska.
Stay Here Next
This Hotel Is One of the Best Places in Alaska for Aurora Viewing
March 28, 2023 01:51 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Multicolored northern lights above a forest
Art + Culture
What the Northern Lights Mean to Different Cultures
March 27, 2023 08:47 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
A houseboat in Minnesota's Voyageurs National Park sits beneath the green and magenta ribbons of the northern lights.
Hotels
The Best Hotels for Seeing the Northern Lights in the Lower 48 States
March 25, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
Stephanie Vermillion
DarkSkyHotels-Longitude-Dune-Pavilion-Bedroom.jpg
Hotels
10 Hotels Where You Can Sleep Under the World’s Darkest, Clearest Skies
February 07, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
Megan Eaves
A commercial plane surrounded by northern lights
Natural Wonders
How to See the Northern Lights When You Fly
February 01, 2023 02:13 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
The World’s Best Places to See the Northern Lights
Epic Trips
January 27, 2023 08:23 PM
 · 
Sarah Buder
streaks of pink, green and purple northern lights in the night sky
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Why Northern Lights Viewing Will Be Stellar Over the Next Few Years
January 27, 2023 06:35 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Here’s When the Next Meteor Showers Will Light Up the Sky
Natural Wonders
January 03, 2023 01:18 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
