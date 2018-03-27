Be Our Guest: The Showstopping Hotels Redefining Modern Hospitality

Whether you're looking for seaside getaways, reinvented spaces, classics reborn, urban sanctuaries, or adventure retreats, these hotels make being on the road feel like home. This is hospitality in the 21st century.

P hoto by Kris Tamburello/Lettering by Nim Ben-Reuven Le Sirenuse's first stateside outpost is at this renovated Miami hotel. A Miami Beach icon is making waves again. Elizabeth Taylor partied here. Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner honeymooned here. Winston Churchill painted the sea here. And today, the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club Miami, located on the northern end of Miami Beach, is poised for a new golden era following a three-year renovation. The isolated beach, lined with white umbrellas and lounge chairs, feels worlds away from the throngs at nearby South Beach. And the Surf Club is the kind of place where, if you doze off at sunset, beach attendants will wait until you awaken before putting your umbrella down. The restored original building, a private members’ club built in 1930, retains its historic flavor, with hexagonal, art deco–inspired lamps hanging in public spaces filled with palm trees. Five classic cabana studios have been converted to overnight accommodations under the eye of French designer Joseph Dirand, who oversaw the installation of Connemara marble floors and custom-built, minimalist white furnishings in the 77 guest rooms. A former ballroom that once hosted lavish New Year’s Eve parties has made way for a new icon—Le Sirenuse Miami, the first outpost of the Amalfi Coast restaurant by the same name, which serves Mediterranean-inspired dishes such as octopus and linguini with clams. Another dining legend is soon to follow: A restaurant from French Laundry chef Thomas Keller opens later this year. From $600. Similar seaside retreats Sound View, New York

Set on a private beach on Long Island’s North Fork, the Sound View’s 55 guest rooms, designed by Brooklyn-based Studio Tack, connect to a sunset-facing veranda on the water. Get a taste of the Atlantic at the hotel’s seafood-focused Halyard Restaurant. From $205. Park Hyatt St. Kitts, St. Kitts

Secluded on the southern shoreline of this Caribbean island, facing Banana Bay, the 126-room Park Hyatt is an off-the-grid escape. The Miraval Life in Balance Spa, an outpost of a renowned Tucson wellness retreat, offers eucalyptus and lava-rock massages. From $500. Hotel Amapa Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Puerto Vallarta, on Mexico’s Pacific coast, no longer lacks small, design-driven hotels. Located in the city’s Old Town, Amapa has 55 guest rooms that display Mexican weavings by fiber artist Mariella Motilla and hammocks handmade in the Yucatán peninsula. From $200. Courtesy of Amanyangyun/Lettering by Nim Ben-Reuven History comes to life at the Amanyangyun outside Shanghai. A glimpse of a bygone China. It was an act of love. Fifteen years ago, the Chinese entrepreneur Ma Dadong heard about a reservoir project in his hometown, Fuzhou, that would destroy a centuries-old village and a forest of ancient camphor trees. He stepped in and transplanted 10,000 of those trees and had 50 Ming- and Qing-dynasty villas transported brick by brick to a location near Shanghai for safekeeping. Today, those relics of history are the centerpiece of Amanyangyun, a new 25-acre resort on the outskirts of Shanghai. Australian architecture firm Kerry Hill arranged the antique houses into 26 larger dwellings with courtyards and pools, preserving on each facade stone carvings that depict traditional daily life. Modern comforts include private plunge pools, a 30,500-square-foot spa, and the restaurant Lazhu that specializes in such regional dishes as clay pot lamb. Guests can experience tea ceremonies, calligraphy and brush painting classes, and Chinese opera—ensuring, as Ma Dadong did, that China’s past is not washed away by development. From $948. Similar reinvented spaces

Alila Fort Bishangarh, Rajasthan, India

Behind the six-foot walls of the modernized 230-year-old hilltop fort, hand-printed fabrics lend a traditional feel to 59 guest rooms. From $340. The Publishing House, Chicago

One highlight of the 11-room West Loop B&B, named for the building’s original 1909 function, is a subterranean wine bar. From $189. Photo by Andy Haslam/Lettering by Nim Ben-Reuven This palace renovation proves Paris is still the capital of cool (and class). A Parisian classic reinvented. On a recent night in Les Ambassadeurs bar at Paris’s Hôtel de Crillon, Mike D of the Beastie Boys was behind the turntables spinning old-school rap. Sarah Andelman, the creative director behind the now-shuttered Colette concept store, and prince of French electronic music DJ Pedro Winter were dancing to the beat. You might expect to find this scene in the hip Belleville or Canal Saint-Martin districts, but not in the ritzy eighth arrondissement, home to the Champs-Élysées. But when Rosewood Hotels closed the 18th-century landmark building four years ago for a stem-to-stern renovation, led by architect Richard Martinet, the goal was to reinvent what a Parisian grande dame hotel can be to its city. A sense of history is ever present. It’s easy to imagine such former guests as Theodore Roosevelt and Sophia Loren passing through the doors of the columned French neoclassical facade. The 124 rooms and suites have marble bathrooms stocked with soaps from l’Officine Universelle Buly, a French apothecary that dates to 1803. But beneath the lobby, the new pool is flanked by a modern sculpture by the artist Peter Lane. And Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld designed a pair of suites that include a walk-in closet hidden behind a button-operated bookshelf and a room dedicated to Lagerfeld’s fluffy cat, Choupette, complete with feline portraits and scratch marks on the carpet. Doubles from $1,355. Similar reborn classics Mombo Camp and Little Mombo, Botswana

Wilderness Safaris’ flagship camps have reopened after an overhaul that added central fireplaces to the common areas, and outdoor showers, private plunge pools, and vintage leather sofas to the 12 suites. From $1,892. Raffles Europejski Warsaw, Poland

From its opening in 1857 until it was badly damaged in World War II, the Hotel Europejski was one of Europe’s most glamorous hotels. Raffles has restored the 106 guest rooms to their prewar magnificence, and contemporary Polish artwork hangs on their walls. From $290. Lutetia, Paris

The only grand hotel on Paris’s Left Bank, the Lutetia, founded in 1910 in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés area, reopens this spring with 184 guest rooms featuring brushed oak floors and Murano glass lighting. Other new additions include a jazz bar and a spa. From $1,050. Photo by Nicole Franzen/Lettering by Nim Ben-Reuven A bit of NYC comes to the heart of DTLA. A beloved New York City hotel has gone bicoastal. Amid Downtown L.A.’s ongoing renaissance, the biggest head turner this year is the NoMad Los Angeles, an offshoot of the popular New York hotel. “We think of the NoMad like it’s someone’s dining room or living room,” says Will Guidara, who, with chef-partner Daniel Humm, is responsible for the restaurants in both cities’ hotels. “We want it to feel almost like you’re living in a house—a really nice one.”

Article continues below advertisement