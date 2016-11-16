6 Reasons We Love Australia’s Quirky QT Brand

Carefree, good-looking, and ever-so-slightly naughty, QT Hotels & Resorts has pushed the boundaries of what a high-end hotel can be, all the while embracing a whimsical, only-in-Australia ethos. Since QT’s debut on the Gold Coast in 2011, the hotel group has slowly expanded across the country (the most recent arrival: Melbourne in September), and each has its own local flavor. Here are six reasons why you should check into a QT property the next time you travel Down Under.

1. The minibars literally entertain you. They’re filled with nostalgic relics of Aussie childhood that you can use during your stay, such as retro games and books such as the 1967 classic The Red Balloon. There are also souvenirs that are actually worth buying: old-fashioned candies, screen-printed tote bags by local artists, the hotel’s own house-made private-label hot sauce, and an “emergency bow tie.”

2. The elevators have attitude. In Sydney, they change the playlist based on the number of people who board (“Let’s Get It On,” “Are You Lonesome Tonight?”), and in Melbourne, female voices call out 50 different flirtatious phrases to guests in various accents (e.g., British, French, and Eastern European).