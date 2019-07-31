Home>Travel inspiration>Hotels>News and Openings

7 New Hotels With Dreamy Minimalist Designs

By Lindsay Lambert Day

Jul 31, 2019

From the September/October 2019 issue

share this article
flipboard
The Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi is an all-inclusive resort located on the Lhaviyani Atoll.

Courtesy of Kudadoo Maldives Private Island Resort

The Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi is an all-inclusive resort located on the Lhaviyani Atoll.

Sometimes less is more when it comes to sparking joy in travelers.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Once in awhile, it pays to pare down life on the road. From Malibu to the Maldives, these seven hotels around the world are channeling simplicity to tap into their guests’ wants and needs.

Hotel Ottilia is located in an old brewery, easily channeling a distinct industrial design and vibe.
Photo by Martin Solyst/Hotel Ottilia
Hotel Ottilia is located in an old brewery, easily channeling a distinct industrial design and vibe.
Hotel Ottilia
Copenhagen, Denmark

Opened in January in buildings formerly part of Copenhagen’s Carlsberg brewery, Hotel Ottilia adapts the space’s industrial design to calming effect. One example: Cushioned half-moon couches inside the deep sills of the hotel’s 64 circular windows create hygge-nourishing nooks for reading, snoozing, or simply zoning out. Guests can fuel up on a mostly organic breakfast buffet and even breathe easier, knowing Ottilia uses no harsh chemical cleaners. From $160. 
Jackalope is dark and moody, but it offers a daily champagne service and prime views of the vineyard.
Photo by Sharyn Cairns
Jackalope is dark and moody, but it offers a daily champagne service and prime views of the vineyard.
Jackalope
Mornington Peninsula, Australia

Inky-black walls, black leather upholstery, and moody lighting converge at this dramatically dark retreat an hour south of Melbourne. The aesthetic is austere but not without luxurious touches, such as suites with panoramic vineyard views, private wine cellars, Japanese stone soaking tubs, and daily champagne and caviar service. From $471.
Santa Clara 1728 is located near Lisbon's cultural quarter, meaning easy access to resplendent architectural views and plenty of delicious eats.
Photo by Francisco Nogueira
Santa Clara 1728 is located near Lisbon's cultural quarter, meaning easy access to resplendent architectural views and plenty of delicious eats.
Santa Clara 1728
Lisbon, Portugal

The six suites that occupy an 18th-century residence in Lisbon’s old cultural quarter have light grey walls, natural wood furnishings, and precious little else except peace and quiet. An interior garden offers a fine meditation space, perfect for reflecting on the well-loved landmarks–including Santa Engrácia Church–that lie just minutes beyond the front door. From $451. 
Nobu Ryokan allows guests to find their zen with stunning beach views and teak soaking tubs.
Photo by Trevor Tondro/OTTO
Nobu Ryokan allows guests to find their zen with stunning beach views and teak soaking tubs.
Nobu Ryokan
Malibu, California

Japanese ryokans wrote the book on minimalism, but travelers don’t have to cross the Pacific to enjoy their spartan beauty. At this boutique inn, 16 blissfully uncluttered guest rooms open onto golden-hued Carbon Beach or views of a Zen-inspired garden. Tranquility awaits in the teak soaking tubs and on the oceanfront ipe-wood deck, an ideal spot to sip from a cup of steaming green tea. From $2,000, two-night minimum.
Shou Sugi Ban House sits on three acres, offering 13 studios and a restaurant with a plant-focused, hyper-local menu.
Courtesy of Fredrika Stjarne/Shou Sugi Ban House
Shou Sugi Ban House sits on three acres, offering 13 studios and a restaurant with a plant-focused, hyper-local menu.
Shou Sugi Ban House
Water Mill, New York

Opened in May, Shou Sugi Ban House is a three-acre spa and retreat inspired by wabi sabi, the Japanese philosophy of embracing imperfection. A stay in one of the 13 airy studios is an immersion in a wellness program that emphasizes seclusion (spa therapies, meditation), connection (communal dining, culinary workshops), and healing through nature (guided beach walks). Noma co-founder and chef Mads Refslund crafted the seasonal, hyper-local, plant-forward menu, including rice bowls for breakfast and silken tofu with salted plums for lunch. Half-day rituals from $325. Three-day retreats from $4,650. 
Sister City NYC follows a Scandinavian-inspired design, with easily hideable elements to clear up the space.
Photo by Adrian Gaut
Sister City NYC follows a Scandinavian-inspired design, with easily hideable elements to clear up the space.
Sister City NYC
New York

Guests checking in to this Lower East Side hotel won’t find anything in excess—not even art on the walls. The first venture from Atelier Ace—the team behind the Ace Hotel—focuses on serene, Scandinavian-inspired spaces where furnishings fold up and out of the way. Electronic musician Julianna Barwick created Sister City’s subtle Lobby Score, an audio art installation that uses roof-mounted cameras capturing real-time environmental cues that trigger a constantly refreshing mix of soothing sounds. From $259. 
With just 15 villas, a bi-level spa, and a restaurant, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island maintains an uncrowded feel.
Courtesy of Kudadoo Maldives Private Island Resort
With just 15 villas, a bi-level spa, and a restaurant, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island maintains an uncrowded feel.
Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi
Maldives

Opened in the Lhaviyani Atoll last December, this all-inclusive eco resort is minimalist not only in its aesthetic—breezy, open rooms framed by warm-toned woods—but also in its size. Kudadoo has just 15 Japanese-inspired overwater villas, plus a bi-level spa and a restaurant. If the endless Indian Ocean vistas aren’t enough bliss, the uncrowded serenity certainly is. From $3,100. 

>>Next: The Best New Hotels in the World: The Stay List

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories