7 New Hotels With Dreamy Minimalist Designs

Once in awhile, it pays to pare down life on the road. From Malibu to the Maldives, these seven hotels around the world are channeling simplicity to tap into their guests’ wants and needs.

Photo by Martin Solyst/Hotel Ottilia Hotel Ottilia is located in an old brewery, easily channeling a distinct industrial design and vibe.

Hotel Ottilia

Photo by Sharyn Cairns Jackalope is dark and moody, but it offers a daily champagne service and prime views of the vineyard.

Jackalope

From $471.

Photo by Francisco Nogueira Santa Clara 1728 is located near Lisbon's cultural quarter, meaning easy access to resplendent architectural views and plenty of delicious eats.

Santa Clara 1728

From $451.

Photo by Trevor Tondro/OTTO Nobu Ryokan allows guests to find their zen with stunning beach views and teak soaking tubs.

Nobu Ryokan

From $2,000, two-night minimum.

Courtesy of Fredrika Stjarne/Shou Sugi Ban House Shou Sugi Ban House sits on three acres, offering 13 studios and a restaurant with a plant-focused, hyper-local menu.

Shou Sugi Ban House

Half-day rituals from $325. Three-day retreats from $4,650.

Photo by Adrian Gaut Sister City NYC follows a Scandinavian-inspired design, with easily hideable elements to clear up the space.

Sister City NYC

From $259.

Courtesy of Kudadoo Maldives Private Island Resort With just 15 villas, a bi-level spa, and a restaurant, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island maintains an uncrowded feel.

Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi