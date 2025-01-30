8 of the Most Exciting Cruise Destinations in 2025

Cruise travel is evolving. While classic itineraries to the Caribbean and the Mediterranean continue to charm travelers, a new wave of exciting cruise destinations is emerging, capturing the attention of seafarers eager for something new.

In recent years, remote regions like Antarctica, Svalbard, and the Kimberley region of Australia have seen a surge in interest, driven by a growing demand for experiences that showcase lesser-touristed corners of the world. Previously less-accessible locations are now within reach, thanks to advances in expedition cruising and a growing appetite for more authentic, immersive travel experiences.

And 2025 is no exception, with a new crop of exciting ports of call piquing our interest. Here are eight up-and-coming cruise destinations to put on your radar for the year ahead.

The remote Adak Island of the Aleutian archipelago has no hotels or tourism infrastructure. A cruise is the best way to see it. Photo by Caleb Riston/Unspash

Alaska’s Aleutian Islands

Millions of visitors descend on Southeast Alaska’s port towns, notably Juneau, Ketchikan, and Sitka, each summer. And while those communities are popular for good reason (icy-blue lakes, beautiful snow-capped mountains, and rich Indigenous cultural experiences, to name a few), travelers seeking a more remote and adventurous experience should set their sights on the Aleutian Islands. This stunning archipelago, stretching more than 1,200 miles between Alaska and Russia, offers sweeping volcanic landscapes, pristine waters, and opportunities to witness marine life (whales! seals! sea otters!). Many cruises also highlight the cultural heritage of the region, showcasing the traditions of the Unangan (Aleut) people during village visits. Visitors to this region can explore historic World War II sites (Attu Island still has remnants of the Battle of Attu) and far-flung fishing villages. They can also check out some of the largest bird colonies in the world; puffins, cormorants, kittiwakes, and other feathered creatures build more than 10 million nests across the island chain each summer. The Aleutians are a captivating alternative to Alaska’s more familiar cruise routes. Some companies operating in the Aleutian Islands in 2025 are UnCruise Adventures, HX (formerly Hurtigruten Expeditions), Viking, and Oceania Cruises.

A cruise is a great way to discover the charming seaside life of the Albanian Riviera. Photo by Elion Jashari/Unsplash

Albania

Over the past few years, Albania, situated just north of Greece along the Adriatic Sea, has emerged as an increasingly popular alternative destination in Europe, drawing travelers with its unspoiled coastlines and affordable prices. Cruise companies are starting to take notice too. The stunning Albanian Riviera, with its crystal-clear waters and charming seaside villages, coupled with the country’s warm hospitality and growing infrastructure for tourism, make it an attractive addition to Mediterranean cruise itineraries. Stops often include Sarandë, a lively beach town near the ancient ruins of Butrint, a UNESCO World Heritage Site with Greek, Roman, and Byzantine ruins; and Vlora, where visitors can learn about the city’s role in Albania’s independence at Flag’s Square and wander the historic cobblestone streets between wine tastings. Already Oceania Cruises, Variety Cruises, and Holland America Line have introduced Albania ports to their itineraries.

You’ll be treated to the riches of the rainforest during the first-ever sailings along Colombia’s Magdalena River. Shutterstock

Colombia’s Magdalena River

The Magdalena River, Colombia’s principal waterway, stretches nearly 1,000 miles from the Andes Mountains to the Caribbean Sea. The river meanders through diverse landscapes, including tropical rainforests, fertile river valleys, and vibrant wetlands, supporting an incredible array of wildlife, including more than 150 mammals, 600 birds, 120 reptiles, and 50 amphibian species, many of which are found nowhere else. It is a lifeline for the country, serving as a critical artery for transportation, commerce, and cultural exchange. However, it hasn’t historically been a place for cruising. That will change this year when AmaWaterways becomes the first major travel company to offer overnight sailings, on two brand-new vessels. As part of the seven-day journeys, guests will stop in communities like Nueva Venecia, Santa Barbara de Pinto, Mompox, El Banco, and Calamar for tours of stilt houses and jazz street performances; explore Cienága de Pijiño (a rich swamp renowned for its bird watching opportunities); and tour the colorful coastal city of Cartagena, known for its street art, bars, restaurants, and cafés.

Colorful Sally Lightfoot crabs are among the wide array of species you will see when sailing the Galápagos, including animals like Darwin’s finches and marine iguanas found only on the famous Ecuadorian islands. Photo by Amy Perez/Unsplash

Galápagos

While certainly not a new destination for cruises, the Galápagos Islands, long revered for their unique ecosystems and breathtaking biodiversity, are even more enticing thanks to the introduction of purpose-built expedition ships. These innovative vessels are specifically designed to navigate the delicate marine environments of the Galápagos and comply with stringent conservation guidelines while providing an unparalleled guest experience. Featuring onboard amenities tailored for exploration—such as snorkeling platforms and expert-led naturalist programs—these ships bring travelers closer to the wonders of the Galápagos than ever before. National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions, which became the first company to take a nonscientific international civilian expedition to the Galápagos Islands in 1967, is launching two Galápagos-only ships, the National Geographic Gemini and the National Geographic Delfina, in early 2025. In recent years, G Adventures and Silversea also unveiled purpose-built ships for the Galápagos.

River cruises along India’s Ganges typically begin in bustling Kolkata. Photo by Arya Jalundhwala/Unsplash

India

Though India has roughly 4,700 miles of coastline and approximately 2,500 miles of rivers, the country hasn’t historically been a major cruising destination. That’s changing, however. The Indian government has been investing in cruise infrastructure, and in the coming years, new ports might come to Mumbai, Cochin, Goa, and Chennai to help attract international cruise lines. Some companies already have or will soon launch new itineraries in India. Asia-based river cruise specialist Pandaw sails several itineraries along India’s inland waterways, including on the Ganges and Brahmaputra Rivers. The company is launching a new sailing in Kerala, a state known for its backwaters and palm-lined beaches, in October 2025. National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions plans to roll out itineraries on the Brahmaputra River in the less-visited Assam region in 2026. River-cruise line Uniworld currently sails the Ganges River as part of an in-depth India itinerary that includes a land-based tour of the Golden Triangle. Oceania Cruises operates several oceangoing sailings that include ports of call in India.

Papua New Guinea is incredibly ethnically diverse; some 840 languages are spoken in the country. Photo by Bob Brewer/Unsplash

New Guinea

Found in the heart of the Pacific, New Guinea, the world’s second-largest island, is split roughly in half between two countries. On the eastern side lies the independent nation of Papua New Guinea. It’s known for its rich tapestry of tribal diversity, with more than 700 ethnic groups, each with unique languages, dances, art, and rituals. The western side is part of Indonesia and offers a blend of Melanesian traditions and Indonesian influences. As a whole, the island boasts soaring mountain ranges, the third-largest rainforest worldwide, and pristine beaches lapped by crystal-clear waters. Off the shores of each are expansive reefs and myriad World War II wrecks, making it a popular spot for divers. Neither side of the island is easily accessible by land, thanks to limited air and road access and few bridges to other islands, so cruising is the best way to visit. In 2025, Abercrombie & Kent is sailing to the western side of the island (having done the eastern half in 2024) on its “Indonesia Voyage: Komodo, Papua & Great Barrier Reef” trip, while French line Ponant has its sights on the eastern half with its “Islands and cultures of Papua New Guinea” voyage.

Fly into Nuuk in Greenland and then sail north to the more remote areas of the island. Chris Christophersen/Shutterstock

Northwestern Greenland

With the opening of a new international airport in Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, cruise companies now have new latitude to explore more of the world’s largest island. Previously, companies needed to start voyages to Greenland in Iceland, where there was better flight connectivity, and make a long sea transfer across the Denmark Strait, which took up several days at the beginning of the trip and forced a focus on the country’s southern regions. The new air terminal means cruises can pick up guests in Nuuk and point their bows north to some of Greenland’s lesser-visited, ice-covered limits. One company rolling out itineraries in northwestern Greenland is HX; it has three new voyages titled “Icy Giants of Disko Bay,” “Mythical Lands of the North,” and “Farthest North to Thule and Kane Basin.” In July and August, when the sailings run, guests can expect ice-choked waterways, endless stretches of wilderness and, perhaps most important in a destination that’s seen an influx of interest in recent years, few to no other travelers.

Take a deeper dive into Dakar, Senegal. Shutterstock

Senegal

With new direct flights from the United States, Dakar, Senegal, is only going to become more popular as a cruise destination. In the capital city alone, visitors can explore the poignant Gorée Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its role in the transatlantic slave trade; experience the thriving music scene in the city’s clubs; and wander through the colorful stalls of Sandaga Market for unique souvenirs and local crafts. Usually when Dakar appears on a cruise itinerary, it’s allotted one day, as part of a longer Africa sailing. For instance, Oceania Cruises spends a morning in Dakar on its 26-day “Cape Town to Barcelona” sailing, as does Norwegian Cruise Line on its 22-day “Africa: Spain, Canary Islands, and Namibia” sailing. However, for those keen on spending more time in the region, Variety Cruises offers a deep dive into Senegal’s coast and Gambia’s namesake river on its seven-night “West African River Cruises: Dakar to Dakar” sailing. Besides offering guests time in the capital, the sailing brings them to Senegal’s Sine-Saloum Delta (home to more than 200 bird species ranging from flamingos to raptors) and River Gambia National Park, where hippos, crocodiles, and chimpanzees are frequently found, among stops to local villages.