Lindsay Lambert
AFAR Contributor
Most recent articles
History + Culture
Cape Town Celebrates Nelson Mandela’s Legacy With Powerful Tributes and Landmark Trail
February 11, 2020 06:13 PM
·
Lindsay Lambert
Hotels
7 New Hotels With Dreamy Minimalist Designs
July 31, 2019 07:07 PM
·
Lindsay Lambert
Art + Architecture
Behind the Scenes at the Vatican’s Hidden Mosaic Studio
May 29, 2019 06:33 PM
·
Lindsay Lambert
Art + Architecture
How to Explore Houston’s Booming Art Scene
March 15, 2019 08:37 PM
·
Lindsay Lambert
National Parks
Grand Canyon National Park Is Turning 100—Here’s How to Celebrate
February 20, 2019 08:36 PM
·
Lindsay Lambert
Bars + Nightlife
7 Winter-Ready Hotel Rooftops to Cozy Up on Right Now
January 24, 2019 09:18 PM
·
Lindsay Lambert
History + Culture
On a Road Trip Through Wyoming, Celebrate a Legacy of Women’s Voting Rights
December 04, 2018 05:02 PM
·
Lindsay Lambert
Art + Architecture
For an Intimate Look at South Africa’s Booming Art Scene, Head to the Townships
October 02, 2018 02:54 PM
·
Lindsay Lambert
Museums + Galleries
Chicago’s New Architecture Center Is an Essential Stop for Design Lovers
August 29, 2018 06:09 PM
·
Lindsay Lambert
Festivals + Events
10 Hotels Offering Over-the-Top Experiences for Royal Wedding Fanatics
April 11, 2018 04:25 PM
·
Lindsay Lambert