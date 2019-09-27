Eat your heart out: AFAR staffers dish on their favorite meals that lived up to the hype.

Eat to live or live to eat? The answer is clear for many AFAR staffers: There is no flight too long nor hike too arduous when it comes to indulging in remarkable meals. Some experiences are so phenomenal that they become the stuff of legend, but these restaurants somehow surpassed our already lofty expectations. Here are the restaurants we’ve personally vetted as worth the flight. Photo by Claes Bech-Poulsen Koks Faroe Islands When planning my trip to the Faroe Islands, I made a reservation at Koks before I even booked my flight. The two-Michelin-starred restaurant sits about 30 minutes outside the capital city of Tórshavn, in a river valley at the edge of Leynavatn Lake. Arriving there is like walking into a gourmet fairy tale. After parking, you’re escorted to the restaurant’s own hajllur (a small, slated storehouse used for fermenting), where you’re treated to traditional snacks and beer. Then, you pile into a Jeep for the short drive through the valley to the restaurant, which is housed in a traditional Faroese building with a grass roof. The entire staff greets you at the door and leads you to your seat for a parade of 18 beautiful dishes made with local ingredients like scallops, crab, and bacalao. Some were more delicious than others—try as I might, fermented lamb is not for me—but each captured something essential about the surrounding landscape, summarizing my entire trip in a single meal. –Natalie Beauregard, guides editor Kyani & Co. Mumbai, India In London, a restaurant called Dishoom pays homage to the Irani cafés that once dotted Mumbai. Enchanted by the place’s meticulous decor and frothy chai, I became determined to see the real thing. There are very few left of the hundreds of Parsi cafés that thrived in the 1900s, and Kyani & Co. is one of the oldest. Far more boisterous and cramped than Dishoom, Kyani was exactly the experience I’d hoped for, with tile-work floors and wooden chairs that date back to 1904, hearty eggs laced with onions and chili, and that frothy chai served in a sturdy, stout glass. –Maggie Fuller, associate editor Photo by Charity Burggraaf The Willows Inn on Lummi Island San Juan Islands, Washington It takes some doing to get to the Willows Inn on Lummi Island, a restaurant with guest rooms tucked away in the San Juan Islands of Washington State. But the extra trek is part of the adventure as visitors head to the source of the flavors they’re about to experience. From Bellingham, take the seven-minute ferry ride to tiny Lummi Island. Chef and Washington native Blaine Wetzel, who trained at the world-famous, foraging-driven Noma restaurant in Copenhagen, moved back home in 2010 to run the Willows Inn’s restaurant when he was just 25. Inspired by the spirit of Noma’s foraging ethos, the Willows Inn is an ode to the flavors of the Pacific Northwest, where I spent my childhood summers: In a candlelit, wood-ceilinged dining room, he serves inventive preparations of smoked sockeye salmon, geoduck skewers, and rockfish with poblano peppers. –Jennifer Flowers, deputy editor L’As du Fallafel Paris, France The best falafel in the world is served at L’As du Fallafel in Paris, and I regularly think about booking a spontaneous weekend trip just to eat it again. Extra-crispy on the outside, warm and gooey on the inside, and packed with countless spices, each bite of falafel made me want to cry into my pita. I actually did cry when I tried to go back on a Saturday, the only day they’re closed (for Shabbat). –Ciera Velarde, newsletter engagement editor Courtesy of Galit Galit Chicago, Illinois

I entered Galit expecting a great meal; I left trying to figure out how we could wrangle a second tour of Chef Zach Engel’s leveled-up take on Israeli classics before leaving Chicago. The space isn’t overly fancy or pretentious—it’s tasteful and bright and energizing, all qualities mirrored in the food. You can’t go wrong, whether you order from the tasting menu (officially monikered the “Other Menu”) or an à la carte option. Whichever adventure you choose, make sure it includes the salatim, a collection of dips and small dishes served with pita (baked on-site, of course). I’ve long abhorred cipollini onions, but I couldn’t stop eating the ones Engel put in front of me, paired with coriander and feta. I couldn’t stop eating, period. The fluffy pita, the hummus strewn with smoky brisket, the fried halloumi married with corn and blueberries, the crispy-skinned, harissa-happy chicken thigh . . . it is not an exaggeration to say I rolled out of there. But not before finding room for a pistachio semifreddo (gently accented by roasted peaches) and a glass of arak, served per tradition with a side of ice and water. –Aislyn Greene, senior editor Mercado de Mariscos Panama City, Panama I didn’t like fish until I visited the Mercado de Mariscos. But Panama City’s fish is as much a tourist attraction as a restaurant, and I figured, when in Panama . . . After 20 minutes of wandering around the market, marveling at the piles of silvery fish and weird-looking sea creatures, I finally plucked up the courage to try some fresh-as-it-comes ceviche, ladled from a large vat into a Styrofoam cup at one of the stalls. ¡Que rico! The taste was lime-y, just the right amount of briny, and not fishy at all. And it was legitimately life-changing: I’ve been a seafood lover ever since. Be aware, fine dining this is not. It’s not even a restaurant really, more just a cluster of flimsy tables and plastic chairs over to one side of the enclosed seafood market. The space is loud and, at times, crowded, and it smells like fish and the nearby ocean. But for ceviche aficionados and people-watchers, it’s entirely worth a trip to Panama. –Maggie Fuller, associate editor Photo by Ricardo D’Angelo D.O.M. São Paulo, Brazil Chef Alex Atala cares so deeply about the Brazilian Amazon that he has dedicated his life to getting others to fall in love with it, too. His inventive tasting menus at D.O.M. in São Paulo are an homage to Amazonian ingredients, which he goes to great lengths to source both sustainably and in a way that benefits the communities that live off the rain forest. He was also a pioneer when he elevated pre-colonialist ingredients in his spare, wood-floored dining room. He treated cassava root like mille-feuille, showcased the delicate perfume of the indigenous priprioca root in ice cream form, and turned pupuna hearts of palm into a nutty, slightly crunchy version of fettuccine. –Jennifer Flowers, deputy editor The French Laundry Napa Valley, California As a kid, I grew up eating Thomas Keller’s famed roast chicken recipe, which my father cooked often for family dinner. As an adult who loves food, the idea of a meal at Chef Keller’s Yountville restaurant the French Laundry, with its long-standing reputation, was more alluring than the chicken at home (though a lot further out of reach). What would it be like to dine at a three-Michelin-starred restaurant, anyway? So a few years ago when my best friend and her husband nabbed reservations through his work (which would be covering the whole meal), I was stoked. That evening, we ate our way through the eight-course tasting menu. Ironically, I don’t remember any of the specific dishes we had except the chocolates, which were like colorful little planets so beautiful I almost didn’t want to eat them. What I remember is this: Everything was delicious and decadent. I tasted new flavors and ingredients; our plates emerged and disappeared like magic. At the end of the night, they sent us home with shortbread cookies in a little French Laundry tin, which I use now to hold jewelry, a nice memento of probably the best (and fanciest) meal of my life. –Sara Button, assistant editor Photo by Culinary Backstreets La Cova Fumada Barcelona, Spain

