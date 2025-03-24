Travel InspirationDestination Spotlight
By Hillary Richard
  •  March 24, 2025

Obsessed with Fall Foliage? These Southern Hemisphere Spots Are Peaking Right Now

Bask in the golds, oranges, and reds of these places where you can witness the changing of the color guard on the flip side of the equator.

Amountain peak in the background, a lake in the middle ground, and a row of fiery orange-leafed trees in the foreground

The hills of Chile’s Araucanía Region are aflame with orange and red during April and May.

Courtesy of Oscar Dominguez/Alamy

It’s spring in the Northern Hemisphere, but south of the equator the landscape is bursting with beautiful autumn colors. While the hues may not be as uniformly widespread as in areas of North America, the different trees and ecosystems this time of year create a unique travel experience. Oceania, Africa, South America: These are some of the best places to get your autumn-pigment fix.

A few vineyard workers with large buckets of purple shiraz wine grapes being added to large square bin in foreground

It’s shiraz grape–picking time during spring in South Australia.

Photo by Michael Major/Shutterstock

Barossa Valley, Australia

South Australia’s Barossa Valley and the surrounding Mount Lofty Ranges light up with the golds, crimsons, and ambers of crepe myrtles and Japanese maples each April and May. The fiery colors are a pleasant backdrop for scenic drives near the vineyards, hikes through the countryside, or strolls across the charming towns for which this region is known. Hot-air balloon rides are popular during this season to get an aerial view of the colorful landscape (look for koalas and kangaroos). Autumn also coincides with grape harvesting in this famous wine region. At the Barossa Vintage Festival (April 23 to 27), visitors can sip wine, stomp grapes, or take part in more than 85 other events that celebrate the season.

Tourists taking photos on street in Arrowtown, with colorful autumn foliage on hills in background

Arrowtown on New Zealand’s South Island is a hub of autumnal foliage action. The city has its own festival for the occasion.

Photo by Jackson Stock Photography/Shutterstock

Canterbury, New Zealand

The Canterbury region on the South Island is one of the best autumn-scenery spots in New Zealand between late March and May. Lake Tekapo is a must-visit when peak color hits in mid-April and the weather is calmer, leading to glassy, reflective waters. A stunning mix of golden ginko trees contrasts with the lake’s turquoise waters and the snow-capped Southern Alps. This is one of New Zealand’s most picturesque destinations. Walk around the lake in the crisp air or take in the scenery from the comfort and relaxation of nearby Tekapo Springs. The Arrowtown Autumn Festival (April 24 to 27) features music performances and seasonal favorites like roasted chestnuts and mulled wine against the backdrop of the tree-lined streets of this historic gold mining town.

Araucanía Region, Chile

Conguillío National Park, in Chile’s Araucanía Region, turns bold shades of red, orange, and yellow each fall when the lenga and ñirre trees contrast their vibrant hues against the evergreen Araucaria forests—the famous “monkey puzzle trees”—each April and May. There are several different landscapes across this 150,000-plus-acre park in the Andes. The best way to explore is on foot. Immerse yourself in colors by taking a hike along the Sendero Los Huemules or Sendero Laguna Arcoiris trails, or visit Cerro Ñielol for panoramic views of the Pucón and Villarrica volcanoes. Watch for woodpeckers, foxes, and huemul (South Andean deer) along the way. A boat ride around Lake Villarrica offers the perfect photo opp to capture the Villarrica Volcano towering over the foliage.

Exterior of white winery building (L); aerial view of ridged brown mountains(R)

Stellenbosch, South Africa, is a region loaded with wineries and dramatic vistas.

Photo by Eric Valenne Geostory/Shutterstock (L); courtesy of Stephan Louis/Unsplash (R)

Stellenbosch, South Africa

From mid-April to May, the forests and vineyards in South Africa’s historic Stellenbosch region in the Western Cape take on a fresh hue. Stellenbosch, South Africa’s second oldest town, turns up the charm each autumn with its cobblestone streets and historic oak trees. Going for a hike on any of the trails through Jonkershoek Nature Reserve reveals oak and maple trees that turn rich shades of red, yellow, and orange. Many of the famous Stellenbosch vineyards, including Tokara, Delaire Graff, and Jordan Wine Estate, offer picturesque views over the valley alongside winetastings and annual vineyard events.

Hillary Richard
From Our Partners
Alaska_UnCruiseAdventures
Outdoor Adventure
The Best Small Ship Cruise for Wildlife in Alaska
Sponsored by
A high view of a few speed boats on the bright blue ocean near the rocky coast line of Malta's Comino Island.
Art + Culture
10 Malta Filming Locations That Belong on Your Next Trip
Sponsored by
Hikers at a summit overlooking mountains and a valley with a sunset silhouetted against a vibrant desert sky in Tucson.
Outdoor Adventure
6 Adventures You Can Only Have in Tucson’s Sonoran Desert
Sponsored by
An overhead view of a table full of colorful tacos and slices of limes and cucumbers.
Food + Drink
8 Restaurants Defining Tucson’s Award-Winning Food Scene
Sponsored by
A long two-lane road at night time running through the Tucson desert with a nighttime view of the milky way.
Astrotourism
This Is One of the Best Places in the U.S. to See the Stars
Sponsored by
A view of the pool, lounge chairs and green landscape behind it at the Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa, California.
Health + Wellness
10 Must-Try Wellness Experiences in California
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Bluebonnets and Indian paintbrushes blooming on the side of a road in Texas
Outdoor Adventure
This State Gets Some of the Country’s Most Amazing Bluebonnet and Wildflower Displays—Here’s How to See Them
March 25, 2025 06:23 PM
 · 
Mae Hamilton
Aranui 5, an upscale cruise ship in the back and a freighter up front, sailing into a bay surrounded by soaring green mountains in the Marquesas Islands
Cruise
This Lesser-Known Region of French Polynesia Is Best Explored on the Most Unexpected Cruise Ship
March 24, 2025 08:04 PM
 · 
Jeri Clausing
Where to See California Wildflowers, Even Without a Super Bloom
Where to Go in Spring
Where to Spot Wildflowers in California’s National Parks, Deserts, and Alpine Landscapes This Spring
March 24, 2025 07:53 PM
 · 
Deb Hopewell
albarracin-spain-village-beautiful.jpg
Solo Travel
Looking to Live Abroad (For A Few Months)? These Countries Are Offering Remote Work Visas for Longer Stays.
March 24, 2025 05:48 PM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado

See More