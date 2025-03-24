Obsessed with Fall Foliage? These Southern Hemisphere Spots Are Peaking Right Now

It’s spring in the Northern Hemisphere, but south of the equator the landscape is bursting with beautiful autumn colors. While the hues may not be as uniformly widespread as in areas of North America, the different trees and ecosystems this time of year create a unique travel experience. Oceania, Africa, South America: These are some of the best places to get your autumn-pigment fix.

It’s shiraz grape–picking time during spring in South Australia. Photo by Michael Major/Shutterstock

Barossa Valley, Australia

South Australia’s Barossa Valley and the surrounding Mount Lofty Ranges light up with the golds, crimsons, and ambers of crepe myrtles and Japanese maples each April and May. The fiery colors are a pleasant backdrop for scenic drives near the vineyards, hikes through the countryside, or strolls across the charming towns for which this region is known. Hot-air balloon rides are popular during this season to get an aerial view of the colorful landscape (look for koalas and kangaroos). Autumn also coincides with grape harvesting in this famous wine region. At the Barossa Vintage Festival (April 23 to 27), visitors can sip wine, stomp grapes, or take part in more than 85 other events that celebrate the season.

Arrowtown on New Zealand’s South Island is a hub of autumnal foliage action. The city has its own festival for the occasion. Photo by Jackson Stock Photography/Shutterstock

Canterbury, New Zealand

The Canterbury region on the South Island is one of the best autumn-scenery spots in New Zealand between late March and May. Lake Tekapo is a must-visit when peak color hits in mid-April and the weather is calmer, leading to glassy, reflective waters. A stunning mix of golden ginko trees contrasts with the lake’s turquoise waters and the snow-capped Southern Alps. This is one of New Zealand’s most picturesque destinations. Walk around the lake in the crisp air or take in the scenery from the comfort and relaxation of nearby Tekapo Springs. The Arrowtown Autumn Festival (April 24 to 27) features music performances and seasonal favorites like roasted chestnuts and mulled wine against the backdrop of the tree-lined streets of this historic gold mining town.

Araucanía Region, Chile

Conguillío National Park, in Chile’s Araucanía Region, turns bold shades of red, orange, and yellow each fall when the lenga and ñirre trees contrast their vibrant hues against the evergreen Araucaria forests—the famous “monkey puzzle trees”—each April and May. There are several different landscapes across this 150,000-plus-acre park in the Andes. The best way to explore is on foot. Immerse yourself in colors by taking a hike along the Sendero Los Huemules or Sendero Laguna Arcoiris trails, or visit Cerro Ñielol for panoramic views of the Pucón and Villarrica volcanoes. Watch for woodpeckers, foxes, and huemul (South Andean deer) along the way. A boat ride around Lake Villarrica offers the perfect photo opp to capture the Villarrica Volcano towering over the foliage.

Stellenbosch, South Africa, is a region loaded with wineries and dramatic vistas. Photo by Eric Valenne Geostory/Shutterstock (L); courtesy of Stephan Louis/Unsplash (R)

Stellenbosch, South Africa

From mid-April to May, the forests and vineyards in South Africa’s historic Stellenbosch region in the Western Cape take on a fresh hue. Stellenbosch, South Africa’s second oldest town, turns up the charm each autumn with its cobblestone streets and historic oak trees. Going for a hike on any of the trails through Jonkershoek Nature Reserve reveals oak and maple trees that turn rich shades of red, yellow, and orange. Many of the famous Stellenbosch vineyards, including Tokara, Delaire Graff, and Jordan Wine Estate, offer picturesque views over the valley alongside winetastings and annual vineyard events.