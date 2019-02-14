5 Places Where It’s Glorious Summer Right Now

Whether you’re in the United States, Canada, or somewhere in Europe, if you’re currently anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere, there’s a solid chance that frigid winter temperatures have you craving a sunnier season. Summer, with its long days and warm evenings, is all about relaxing and enjoying life outdoors. If you can’t wait until the summer solstice (June 21) to revel in warmer weather above the equator, here are five places in the Southern Hemisphere where you can escape winter’s dreary chill and travel straight to summertime.

Photo by Camila Se/Shutterstock Byron Bay, famous for its laid-back atmosphere and surf culture, is a popular beach destination for Australian and international travelers alike.

Australia

Surf, sun, and great coffee—what more could you want from a winter getaway? New South Wales, a southeastern Australian state known for its coastal cities and lush national parks, offers all of that and more. Visit the capital, Sydney, to explore neighborhoods bustling with boutique stores and trendy coffee shops. Areas such as Darlinghurst, Newtown, and Rozelle host to an array of vintage shops and eclectic bars, and formerly industrial neighborhoods such as Potts Point and Surry Hills offer some of the best eats in Sydney. Soak up the sun at the seaside spot of your choice in Sydney suburbs from North Bondi to Maroubra; the city boasts more than 100 beaches, not to mention some seriously unsurpassed oceanside swimming holes.

North of Sydney (just over an hour’s flight), sits Byron Bay, a chilled-out coastal paradise surrounded by tropical farms, lush jungle, and white sand beaches. Though Byron Bay has been popular among surfers, backpackers, and hippie-types for years, the small beach town has recently attracted a new generation of esteemed artisans, chefs, and entrepreneurs to its shores. (Find out more about why Byron Bay landed on our list of Where to Go in 2019 here.)

Photo by Matt Long Buenos Aires nightlife is popular for its swanky speakeasies and lively late-night dance clubs.

Argentina

Summer temperatures in Argentina’s capital city are sweltering, which is why many Buenos Aires residents, known as porteños, clear out of the city during January and February. However, those who remain can be found sipping café con leche at sidewalk eateries or sharing maté with friends at green spaces across the city. Though summertime is quieter than usual in the sprawling Latin American city, peak porteño culture still heats up after the sun goes down. In hip neighborhoods such as San Telmo and Palermo, local dancers crowd the floors of traditional milongas (tango clubs); imaginative DJs mix cumbia, hip-hop, and house music in the city’s late-night dance clubs; and those “in the know” flock to speakeasy-style lounges such as Florería Atlántico, a cocktail and wine bar hidden beneath an unassuming flower shop in the upscale Retiro neighborhood.

If partying isn’t your idea of a good time, don’t cross Argentina off your list just yet. Head south to the country’s Lake District, known for its spectacular hiking, well-established microbreweries, specialty chocolate shops, and traditional Argentine asado restaurants. Stay in San Carlos de Bariloche, a Swiss-style town on the shores of Lago Nahuel Huapi and its corresponding national park. From Bariloche, neighboring alpine towns are easily reachable by car or bus, and day hikes to nearby volcanoes, lakes, and glaciers are plentiful.

Photo by Andrea Willmore/Shutterstock The colorful Muizenberg Beach Huts are located in St. James, about 30 minutes from Cape Town’s city center.

South Africa

South African cities such as Cape Town and Johannesburg offer more than Southern Hemisphere sun—in more recent years, South Africa has become a hub for fine art, fashion, food, and wine. After climbing Table Mountain and exploring the penguin-dotted coast in Cape Town, visit the esteemed Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art. If you have time, head to the Cape’s vineyard-strewn mountains to spend a weekend sipping world-class vintages at estates in Stellenbosch, Franschhoek, and Paarl.

Just a two-hour flight from Cape Town, Johannesburg also warrants a visit. What the inland city lacks in the beach department, it makes up for with its frenetic energy and cosmopolitan culture. During the day, soak up Joburg’s fashion scene in Newtown, a suburb located just over the city’s iconic Nelson Mandela Bridge. Then hit up the markets in Braamfontein and Maboneng, where the sounds of DJs playing Afrobeats from nearby rooftops set the background to your shopping experience. Any visit to Cape Town or Johannesburg should also include a guided township tour to learn more about apartheid and its lasting impact.

Photo by Shay Yacobinski/Shutterstock New Zealand’s Great Walks pass through some of the country’s best scenery, from craggy coastlines to mountainous terrain.

New Zealand

If you love adventure sports, stunning natural beauty, and world-class wine, New Zealand is the summer escape for you. January and February bring summer weather with little rainfall—perfect for exploring the country’s astonishing landscapes.