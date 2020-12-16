The Best Hotels in Arizona
Why we love it: A top-notch glamping resort near the Grand Canyon’s South Rim entrance
Highlights:
- Spacious, cabin-style safari tents with king beds and stoves
- Adventure concierges to help make the most of your Grand Canyon visit
- An...
Why we love it: A luxurious but family-friendly stay surrounded by a stunning ponderosa pine forest
Highlights:
- Comfortable, spacious rooms with seating areas and big bathrooms
- Family-friendly amenities like a heated pool and badminton court
-...
Why we love it: A boutique resort that perfectly merges relaxation with exploration
Highlights:
- Amenities like an infinity pool, spa, and outdoor fire pits to help you unwind
- Unique offerings like daily yoga classes and nightly social hours...
Why we love it: An Arts and Crafts–style masterpiece with a friendly vibe and charm in spades
Highlights:
- Sedona’s only Arts and Crafts hotel, with real adobe walls
- Social spaces like a campfire and living room hearth
- A...
Why we love it: An iconic spa resort remade as a chic, eco-friendly retreat
Highlights:
- A digitally disconnected philosophy that allows guests to unwind and engage
- Meals at the fantastic on-site restaurant included in the room rate
- Dark...
Why we love it: A stylish Phoenix property that blends elegance, whimsy, and tasteful salutes to the Southwest
Highlights:
- Several north-facing rooms with stunning views of Camelback Mountain
- Whimsical design inspired by Arizona
- A rooftop...
Why we love it: A trusted brand with local extras like complimentary bikes and a pop-up art studio
Highlights:
- Mid-century modern design that’s a welcome break from Southwestern kitsch
- A rooftop pool and bar with sweeping city...
Why we love it: A bungalow-based resort inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright and his beloved Sonoran Desert
Highlights:
- Spacious bungalows full of mid-century style
- Decor from local nonprofit Cattle Track Arts Compound
- Desert-inspired treatments...
Why we love it: A photogenic inn that draws design aficionados to Saguaro National Park
Highlights:
- Design-forward suites with fireplaces and private patios
- A scenic location right on Saguaro National Park
- Unique amenities like a chef’s...
Why we love it: A raucous stay where historic details meet a modern party scene
Highlights:
- A thrilling backstory full of gangsters and ghosts
- Regular programming like reenactments of John Dillinger’s downfall
- A lively scene, complete...
Why we love it: An all-American dude ranch where guests can play cowboy in luxury
Highlights:
- A superb riding program that brings over 150 horses to the mesquite corral each morning
- Luxury amenities like an outdoor pool and spa to...
Why we love it: A quirky stay full of historic details, local art, and top-notch cocktails
Highlights:
- A collection of local art that’s all for sale
- An on-site lounge with creative cocktails by Donald Murray
- Fun amenities like record...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25