The Best Hotels in Arizona

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Arizona’s best hotels are as varied as its landscapes. Everywhere from the Grand Canyon to downtown Phoenix to Camelback Mountain, you’ll find glamping retreats, dude ranches, spa-centric stays, historic hotels, and even boutique properties with design-forward guest rooms. Whether you’re seeking a kid-friendly spot for a family road trip or a secluded resort for a romantic getaway, you’ll find it all in the Grand Canyon State.
Bright Angel Lodge

9 Village Loop Drive, Grand Canyon Village, AZ 86023, USA
Mere steps from the South Rim in Grand Canyon Village, Bright Angel has history in spades. Conceived by architect Mary J. Colter (who designed several other structures in the park), the rustic lodge looks from the outside as it did when it opened...
Grand Canyon Lodge

AZ-67, North Rim, AZ 86052, USA
Want to avoid the crowds? At an elevation of over 8,000 feet, the remote North Rim of the Grand Canyon gets just 10 percent of annual park visits, making it a quieter experience preferred by couples and serious hikers. The only place to stay is...
Grand Canyon Railway Hotel

235 N Grand Canyon Blvd, Williams, AZ 86046, USA
This sprawling 298-room property in Williams, Arizona, is most frequently booked by visitors taking the Grand Canyon Railway to the South Rim, about an hour’s drive north. But it’s also an excellent option for those who don’t...
Phantom Ranch

N Kaibab Trail, Grand Canyon Village, AZ 86023, USA
It may look a little like your childhood summer camp, but Phantom Ranch feels like the Ritz by the time you make it to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, whether by foot—a steep 10-mile hike—mule, or boat down the Colorado River. Set near...
Thunderbird Lodge

10 Albright Ave, Grand Canyon Village, AZ 86023, USA
Though it doesn’t have the same rustic charm as the Bright Angel or El Tovar lodges—its neighbors on either side—the 1960s-era Thunderbird Lodge hasn’t lost that fun Mad Men vibe. Just yards away from the South...
Under Canvas Grand Canyon

979 Airpark, Williams, AZ 86046, USA

Why we love it: A top-notch glamping resort near the Grand Canyon’s South Rim entrance

Highlights:
- Spacious, cabin-style safari tents with king beds and stoves
- Adventure concierges to help make the most of your Grand Canyon visit
- An...

Little America Hotel

2515 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86004, USA

Why we love it: A luxurious but family-friendly stay surrounded by a stunning ponderosa pine forest

Highlights:
- Comfortable, spacious rooms with seating areas and big bathrooms
- Family-friendly amenities like a heated pool and badminton court
-...

Amara Resort and Spa

100 Amara Ln, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA

Why we love it: A boutique resort that perfectly merges relaxation with exploration

Highlights:
- Amenities like an infinity pool, spa, and outdoor fire pits to help you unwind
- Unique offerings like daily yoga classes and nightly social hours...

El Portal Sedona Hotel

95 Portal Ln, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA

Why we love it: An Arts and Crafts–style masterpiece with a friendly vibe and charm in spades 

Highlights:
- Sedona’s only Arts and Crafts hotel, with real adobe walls
- Social spaces like a campfire and living room hearth
- A...

Enchantment Resort

525 Boynton Canyon Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
Sitting at the entrance to a secluded red-rock canyon eight miles outside Sedona, Enchantment Resort may be the Southwest’s most visually stunning accommodation. And while the indigenous people who originally inhabited the canyon had more...
L’Auberge de Sedona

301 Little Ln, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
A few minutes from the shops, galleries, and restaurants of Sedona, but tucked away along the banks of quiet-flowing Oak Creek, L’Auberge de Sedona is one of the Southwest’s most romantic hideaways. It has red-rock views, as every...
The Motor Lodge

503 S Montezuma St, Prescott, AZ 86303, USA
Located a few blocks from Courthouse Square and Whiskey Row in downtown Prescott, about 100 miles north of Phoenix, the Motor Lodge is ideal for a retro road trip. The 13-room lodge began life around 1910 as summer cabins. After a century of...
Castle Hot Springs

5050 East N Castle Hot Springs Rd, Morristown, AZ 85342, USA

Why we love it: An iconic spa resort remade as a chic, eco-friendly retreat

Highlights:
- A digitally disconnected philosophy that allows guests to unwind and engage
- Meals at the fantastic on-site restaurant included in the room rate
- Dark...

The Wigwam, Litchfield Park

300 East Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340, USA
Although The Wigwam is a historic Arizona resort, with an Old Southwest look and feel, the history here has nothing to do with cowboys and Indians, but cotton and car tires. Originating in 1918 as company lodging for the Goodyear Tire & Rubber...
Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

2400 E Missouri Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Marilyn Monroe once proclaimed that her favorite swimming pool was at the Arizona Biltmore. And Irving Berlin, obviously a person who didn’t know how to relax, is said to have written “White Christmas” while a guest at the hotel. Other musical...
Camby Hotel

2401 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA

Why we love it: A stylish Phoenix property that blends elegance, whimsy, and tasteful salutes to the Southwest

Highlights:
- Several north-facing rooms with stunning views of Camelback Mountain
- Whimsical design inspired by Arizona
- A rooftop...

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA

Why we love it: A trusted brand with local extras like complimentary bikes and a pop-up art studio 

Highlights:
- Mid-century modern design that’s a welcome break from Southwestern kitsch
- A rooftop pool and bar with sweeping city...

Royal Palms Resort and Spa

5200 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018, USA
With its palm-lined entrance, oasis-like courtyards, and proximity to the Sky Harbor Airport, the Royal Palms draws both business and leisure travelers, especially business travelers who've managed to work a few days of leisure into their...
Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows

6114 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253, USA

Why we love it: A bungalow-based resort inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright and his beloved Sonoran Desert

Highlights:
- Spacious bungalows full of mid-century style
- Decor from local nonprofit Cattle Track Arts Compound
- Desert-inspired treatments...

Bespoke Inn Scottsdale

3701 N Marshall Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
As its name suggests, the Bespoke Inn is one of the more eccentric accommodations in downtown Scottsdale. This compact bed-and-breakfast, opened in 2013, has just 10 rooms. Each is decorated with homey, eclectic details that reflect the creativity...
Boulders Resort & Spa

34631 N Tom Darlington Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85262, USA
Nature may have spent 12 million years creating the rock formation that is the centerpiece of this 1,300-acre Hilton Curio Collection resort in the foothills of the Sonoran Desert, but late-coming humans have done a commendable job of adding the...
Hotel Valley Ho

6850 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
A 10-minute walk from downtown Scottsdale, the Hotel Valley Ho, its name most likely inspired by the long-ago repurposed Westward Ho (once the area’s premier hotel), has the kind of riches-to-rags-to-riches story that makes the crowd hanging...
Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch

7500 E Doubletree Ranch Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258, USA
It is not unusual to find an Arizona resort that looks like a water park with rooms attached, and this big Scottsdale luxury property certainly fits the description: 10 pools, 20 fountains, 45 waterfalls, and a three-story, high-speed waterslide....
Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

7575 E Princess Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255, USA
Opened in 1987, the relatively youthful Fairmont Scottsdale Princess may not have the history of some of its neighboring resorts, but the North Scottsdale spot—with its fountained plazas, Mexican colonial–style architecture, and 65 scenic acres—...
The Hermosa Inn

5532 N Palo Cristi Rd, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253, USA
The Hermosa Inn, first opened in 1936, has the kind of history that a cowboy keeps under his hat. With 43 rooms and casitas spread across six acres of Arizona desert in the upscale Phoenix suburb of Paradise Valley, the inn was originally the home...
The Phoenician

6000 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
This Scottsdale megaresort opened in 1988 as an Americanized vision of European style, which explains the white marble in the lobby, the mother-of-pearl tiles lining one of the pools, and the 11 Steinway pianos (including one in each of the four...
Saguaro Scottsdale

4000 N Drinkwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
The Saguaro Scottsdale is among the handful of downtown Scottsdale hotels that embrace the urban Southwest vibe. Although it began life as a 1970s chain motel—evident in its blocky structure and the compactness of most rooms—this now-hip address...
Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa

5700 E McDonald Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253, USA
As obvious as it may sound, what sets Sanctuary apart from any other Scottsdale resort is location. Sitting on the north side of Camelback Mountain yet minutes from downtown Scottsdale, it has a balance of desert mountain isolation and easy access...
W Scottsdale

7277 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
Business travelers might help keep it quiet enough during the week, but when the weekend rolls around, the W Scottsdale earns its rep as a party hotel. By day, a young, trendy, and sometimes noisy crowd hangs at Wet, the rooftop pool, keeping well...
The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain

15000 North Secret Springs Drive, Marana, AZ 85658, USA
For guests at the Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, there’s no mistaking that they’re in the High Sonoran Desert of Southern Arizona. There are the saguaro cacti, the cooing quail in early morning, the black-velvet skies at night, and, rising directly...
Posada by The Joshua Tree House

Old West Ranchettes, AZ 85743, USA

Why we love it: A photogenic inn that draws design aficionados to Saguaro National Park

Highlights:
- Design-forward suites with fireplaces and private patios
- A scenic location right on Saguaro National Park
- Unique amenities like a chef’s...

Hotel Congress

311 Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA

Why we love it: A raucous stay where historic details meet a modern party scene

Highlights:
- A thrilling backstory full of gangsters and ghosts
- Regular programming like reenactments of John Dillinger’s downfall
- A lively scene, complete...

Tanque Verde Ranch

14301 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85748, USA

Why we love it: An all-American dude ranch where guests can play cowboy in luxury 

Highlights:
- A superb riding program that brings over 150 horses to the mesquite corral each morning
- Luxury amenities like an outdoor pool and spa to...

The Downtown Clifton

485 S Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA

Why we love it: A quirky stay full of historic details, local art, and top-notch cocktails

Highlights:
- A collection of local art that’s all for sale
- An on-site lounge with creative cocktails by Donald Murray
- Fun amenities like record...

