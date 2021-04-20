Bespoke Inn Scottsdale
Bespoke Inn ScottsdaleAs its name suggests, the Bespoke Inn is one of the more eccentric accommodations in downtown Scottsdale. This compact bed-and-breakfast, opened in 2013, has just 10 rooms. Each is decorated with homey, eclectic details that reflect the creativity of the hotel’s previous owners, who designed and built most of the inn’s furnishings themselves. The current owners, Jeremy Ferris and Robert Marchetti, brought in elements of Marchetti’s Italian heritage, which are evident in the updated courtyard and six new rooms. The result is a surprising blend of style and comfort, reinforced by the hotel’s ability to make guests feel they have all become friends. There are other surprises, too. In 2013 Esquire magazine called the café—which has its own odd appellation, Virtù Honest Craft—one of the 20 best new restaurants in America. And the hotel provides Pashley bicycles for guests to use during their stays.
In a city known for its sprawling resorts, Scottsdale's only bed & breakfast is a welcome alternative. Each one of the inn's 10 rooms is unique and decked out with decor handpicked by the owners. Dip into the 43-foot infinity edge pool or explore downtown Scottsdale’s sights with one of Bespoke’s free bike rentals. And when you’re ready for a bite, kickback at the onsite Virtù Honest Craft, where a rotating menu features locally sourced goods alongside handcrafted cocktails and craft beer. Chef Gio Osso is a longtime Scottsdale favorite who has run the kitchen at some of the city’s most highly acclaimed restaurants. His “wandering Mediterranean” cuisine at Virtù scored him a spot on Esquire magazine’s “Best New Restaurants” 2013 list.