The Hermosa Inn
5532 N Palo Cristi Rd, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253, USA
| +1 602-955-8614
Photo courtesy of The Hermosa Inn
The Hermosa InnThe Hermosa Inn, first opened in 1936, has the kind of history that a cowboy keeps under his hat. With 43 rooms and casitas spread across six acres of Arizona desert in the upscale Phoenix suburb of Paradise Valley, the inn was originally the home and studio of cowboy artist Lon Megargee. A $5.5 million renovation completed in March 2017 updated the hotel for the modern era. It still retains a historic feel, but without the possibility of escape it had when Megargee, a welcoming host clearly uninterested in background checks, built a tunnel from the main building to the stable in case a visit by the sheriff made it necessary for less law-abiding guests to execute a quick getaway. But then, with Camelback Mountain as a backdrop, few guests nowadays are in a hurry to leave.
AFAR Contributor
over 4 years ago
Admire the Gardens at Hermosa Inn
Once the home of a famed cowboy artist ladies’ man (true story!), Hermosa Inn has been converted into a lovely boutique hotel and restaurant. The gardens, however, are perhaps the most appealing: between the vibrant flowers, the towering cacti, and the lazy hammocks in the shade of the desert equivalent of the weeping willow, they inspire quiet reflection. But if your mind can’t sit still for too long, check the schedule for special events that include “Mimosa and Monet” painting classes that are held outdoors.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Phoenix-Scottsdale's Most Romantic Inn
The Hermosa Inn, a boutique hideaway, features 43 romantic, hacienda-style accommodations and casitas on more than six acres of lush desert landscaping in Paradise Valley. Each deluxe room and suite has been individually decorated in a warm Southwestern style. The Inn has a lovely pool, a great bar called the Last Drop, and an indoor and outdoor restaurant with outstanding dining called Lon's which is described elsewhere. If you want a small secluded inn for a romantic getaway, this would be your best choice in Phoenix.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Good to the Last Drop
Travis Nass – the Last Drop Bar’s “Spirit Guide” – will charm you, and then he will get you drunk. The bowler-hat-wearing, handlebar-mustache-sporting expert bartender created all of Last Drop’s delicious concoctions to celebrate Hermosa Inn’s history, cramming the menu with classic recipes that date back to the 1930s in some cases. There’s the Pendennis Club (1938), Jack Rose (1913) and a Hemingway (yes, Cuba, 1939). What’s really great about Nass is that he makes his own spirits and garnishes. Coffee liqueur, gin and crème de menthe are all a part of his repertoire.