The Hermosa Inn

Good to the Last Drop

Travis Nass – the Last Drop Bar’s “Spirit Guide” – will charm you, and then he will get you drunk. The bowler-hat-wearing, handlebar-mustache-sporting expert bartender created all of Last Drop’s delicious concoctions to celebrate Hermosa Inn’s history, cramming the menu with classic recipes that date back to the 1930s in some cases. There’s the Pendennis Club (1938), Jack Rose (1913) and a Hemingway (yes, Cuba, 1939). What’s really great about Nass is that he makes his own spirits and garnishes. Coffee liqueur, gin and crème de menthe are all a part of his repertoire.