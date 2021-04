This luxurious spa tucked away on the property of The Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale Arizona is a true oasis in the Sonoran Desert. Guests and locals alike visit the spa year round to experience all the tranquility and rejuvenation the Centre has to offer. With everything from healing spa treatments to refreshing therapies and relaxing (and complimentary!) guided meditation classes, this 22,000 square foot facility is worth the splurge. Grab a cool drink from the Waters Bar and pull up a chair in the Meditation Atrium while you wait to be whisked away for your treatment. The Centre for Well-Being is a great way to treat yourself on your next visit to the Valley of the Sun. Make a day of it with lunch at one of the Phoenician’s coveted restaurants, a few spa treatments, some mediation and a dip in the whirlpool spa. You won’t regret one second of it!