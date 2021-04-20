The Phoenician
6000 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
| +1 480-941-8200
Photo courtesy of The Phoenician
The PhoenicianThis Scottsdale megaresort opened in 1988 as an Americanized vision of European style, which explains the white marble in the lobby, the mother-of-pearl tiles lining one of the pools, and the 11 Steinway pianos (including one in each of the four presidential suites). Over the years, though, the Phoenician has melded with its surroundings to become one of the classic Arizona desert hotel experiences. The 27-hole golf course, the 11 tennis courts, the eight pools (one with a 165-foot waterslide), the spa, the hiking, and the alfresco dining all make it the kind of place people contemplate when they find themselves looking at a closet full of winter coats and scarves. The rooms are spacious, with large Italian marble bathrooms, and have a private terrace or balcony. The service is tip-top, and the kids’ club even features a Bunny Hoppy Hour. Recent renovations updated the hotel’s public spaces, including the lobby, restaurants, pool area, and spa.
almost 6 years ago
Treat Yourself To Luxurious Well-Being
This luxurious spa tucked away on the property of The Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona is a true oasis in the Sonoran Desert. Guests and locals alike visit the spa year round to experience all the tranquility and rejuvenation the Centre has to offer. With everything from healing spa treatments to refreshing therapies and relaxing (and complimentary!) guided meditation classes, this 22,000 square foot facility is worth the splurge. Grab a cool drink from the Waters Bar and pull up a chair in the Meditation Atrium while you wait to be whisked away for your treatment. The Centre for Well-Being is a great way to treat yourself on your next visit to the Valley of the Sun. Make a day of it with lunch at one of the Phoenician’s coveted restaurants, a few spa treatments, some mediation and a dip in the whirlpool spa. You won’t regret one second of it!