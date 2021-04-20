The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain
For guests at the Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, there’s no mistaking that they’re in the High Sonoran Desert of Southern Arizona
. There are the saguaro cacti, the cooing quail in early morning, the black-velvet skies at night, and, rising directly behind the resort, the Tortolita Mountains, whose granite boulders are inscribed with graffiti-like messages that have been there for a thousand years. Visitors so inclined can get equally lyrical about the 27-hole Jack Nicklaus–designed golf course, the 17,000-square-foot spa and fitness center, the three swimming pools, or the dishes made visible in the open kitchen of the resort’s main restaurant, the Core Kitchen and Wine Bar. The pervading feeling is that this is a place people have been coming to for refuge, rest, and replenishment for a very long time (since before 2000 B.C., according to some experts).